China Evergrande Ends Talks on Hopson Deal, Asks to Resume Trading

Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group scrapped talks to offload a stake in its property-management arm and said real estate sales plunged about 97% during peak home-buying season, worsening its liquidity crisis on the eve of a dollar-bond deadline that could tip the company into default.

In statements to the Hong Kong exchange late Wednesday, Evergrande added that it had made no further progress on asset sales and may not be able to meet its financial obligations. It said shares will resume trading on Thursday morning after a three-week halt.

Evergrande’s dire assessment comes just days before the end of a grace period on a dollar-bond coupon that the company failed to pay in September. Its 8.25% note due March 2022 was indicated at 23.6 cents on the dollar, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

The property giant’s cash crunch has become one of the biggest risks to the Chinese economy, eroding confidence in a real estate sector that by some estimates accounts for nearly a quarter of gross domestic product. Evergrande’s crisis is also fueling concerns about financial contagion, with at least two other developers defaulting on dollar bonds this month and yields on Chinese junk bonds hovering near the highest level in a decade.

Evergrande, controlled by billionaire Hui Ka Yan, said it ended talks last week to sell 50.1% of its stock in Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd. for about HK$20 billion ($2.6 billion).

The potential acquirer, Hopson Development Holdings Ltd., said in its own statement that it “regrets to announce that the vendor has failed to complete the sale” of the Evergrande Property Services stake, and asked for its shares to also resume trading.

Trading in Evergrande, Hopson and Evergrande Property Services had been suspended since the start of the month pending an announcement of a major transaction. Evergrande’s shares had swung wildly before the halt, tumbling 80% this year.

Evergrande said its contracted property sales for September through Oct. 20 totaled 3.65 billion yuan ($571 million), a tiny fraction of the 142 billion yuan it recorded from Sept. 1 to Oct. 8 last year.

Tumbling sales and the scrapped unit deal increase pressure on Hui to find alternative ways to raise cash. Bondholders, banks and other creditors have grown increasingly concerned about being repaid by the world’s most-indebted developer, which has more than $300 billion of liabilities. A 30-day grace period expires this weekend for an $83.5 million interest payment on a bond that Evergrande missed last month. Creditors could seek to demand the company immediately repay the debt, which may trigger cross-defaults on other Evergrande debt.

Premium Asset

Financial regulators have encouraged Evergrande to take all measures possible to avoid a near-term default on dollar bonds, while focusing on completing unfinished properties and repaying individual investors. The company has also fallen behind on payments to banks, suppliers and holders of onshore investment products. Selling prized assets, even at a discount, was seen as central to the strategy of finding cash.

The sale of the management unit could have brought “short-term relief” to Evergrande’s liquidity crunch, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Lisa Zhou wrote in a note before talks ended. It could also have bought time for the developer to fix its offshore funding issues, BI credit analyst Daniel Fan said.

The property-services business, which went public in Hong Kong last year, has been a useful source of income for the cash-strapped parent. It reported full year net income of 2.65 billion yuan, compared with 10.5 billion yuan for Evergrande.

Evergrande Property Services has fallen less than its parent in Hong Kong trading this year, with a drop of 43%, and has a market capitalization of HK$55 billion. That compares with HK$39 billion for Evergrande.

Hopson is a Hong Kong-listed real estate firm controlled by the family of billionaire Chu Mang Yee. Like Evergrande, it’s based in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong. Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1998, the shares gained 38% this year before the trading halt.

The end of talks come as smaller Chinese real estate firm Sinic Holdings Group Co. failed to repay interest and principal of its $250 million note due Monday, and follows a surprise default earlier this month by Fantasia Holdings Group Co.

A government clampdown on real estate companies threatens to create a wave of defaults, adding to broader risks facing China’s economy. Home prices sank in September for the first time in six years, while real estate investment dropped for the first time since last year.

(Adds details of Evergrande statement from first paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

