Evergrande shares fall as restructuring roadmap disappoints creditors

FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande Group tumbled on Thursday, as investors in the debt-laden developer were sceptical of the company's thinly detailed plan to have a preliminary restructuring proposal in place in six months.

Once China's top developer, Evergrande has racked up debts of more than $300 billion and is struggling to repay creditors, suppliers and investors in wealth management products.

Late on Wednesday, Evergrande's executives told creditors in a call it hoped to work with them to achieve a risk management solution, and it would treat all categories of creditors "fairly and follow international practice". The company also urged creditors not to take any "aggressive legal actions."

But some bondholders were disappointed by the 25-minute call, which included prepared answers to questions, saying it failed to give any insight on Evergrande's plans.

Evergrande's shares dropped 9.6% to HK$1.60 ($0.2054), the lowest in nearly two weeks, at 0157 GMT.

That compared to a 1.7% drop in the benchmark Hang Seng Index and a 2.5% decline in the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index.

The long-awaited communication with creditors comes against the backdrop of Beijing tightening control over the property developer, while taking measures to stabilise China's crisis-hit property sector.

Evergrande missed some dollar bond payments last month, sparking calls for talks, and nearly $20 billion of its international bonds are now deemed to be in default.

($1 = 7.7883 Hong Kong dollars)

(This story refiles to correct typographical error in headline).

(Reporting by Clare Jim and Donny Kwok; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Christian Schmollinger)

