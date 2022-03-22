China Evergrande, units say unable to publish annual results by March 31

FILE PHOTO: Buildings developed by China Evergrande Group on the man-made Ocean Flower Island in Danzhou
·1 min read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday the embattled developer would not be able to publish its financial results for last year by March 31 as required by stock listing rules, as audit work has not yet been completed.

Its two Hong Kong-listed units, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group and Evergrande Property Services Group, also said the publication of their financial results will be delayed.

Evergrande said in a stock exchange filing that due to the "drastic changes" in its operations since the second half of last year, the auditor has added a large number of additional audit procedures.

The developer will publish the audited annual results "as soon as practicable" after the audit procedures have been completed, it said, adding as per rules a trading suspension in its shares will remain in place until it publishes the latest results.

Shares of the three companies were suspended from trading on Monday. Trade in onshore bonds issued by Evergrande's flagship unit Hengda Real Estate Group was also suspended.

In a separate filing, Evergrande Property Services said around 13.4 billion yuan ($2.1 billion) of its bank deposits that had been pledged as security for third party guarantees had been claimed by the relevant banks.

The property management company said it will set up an independent investigation committee to investigate the pledge guarantees.

($1 = 6.3552 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Edwina Gibbs)

Recommended Stories

  • China Evergrande and Its Units Suspend Trading in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- Embattled Chinese real estate developer China Evergrande Group along with its other units suspended trading in Hong Kong Monday morning, according to exchange filings. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Perm

  • RBNZ to Avoid Big Rate Hikes on Recession Risk, Kiwibank Says

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s Reserve Bank won’t resort to big interest-rate hikes to tame inflation because the risk of a recession has increased, according to Kiwibank. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Dayligh

  • Rates Markets Losing Faith in Fed’s Soft-Landing Scenario

    (Bloomberg) -- Hopes for a soft landing for the U.S. economy are fading in the bond market.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedThe Treasury yield curve is hurtling toward an inversion and trader

  • Survey: 9 in 10 Japanese fear China will invade Taiwan

    A survey conducted on Saturday found that 9 in 10 Japanese expressed fear that China may invade Taiwan over territorial disputes. The poll was conducted by the Mainichi Shimbun and Saitama University’s Social Survey Research Center. The survey asked 1,040 people questions regarding their concerns about China invading Taiwan and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Oil opens higher as EU members weigh Russian oil ban

    Oil futures extended gains on Tuesday morning on news that some European Union members are considering imposing sanctions on Russian oil and as attacks on Saudi oil facilities sent jitters through the market. Front-month West Texas Intermediate futures were up $2.21, or 1.97%, to $114.33 a barrel on NYMEX and Brent futures were up $2.51, or 2.26%, to $118.23 a barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange at 0014 GMT. European Union foreign ministers are split on whether to join the United States in sanctioning Russian oil, with some countries including Germany arguing that the bloc is too dependent on Russia's fossil fuels.

  • U.S. Announces Visa Restrictions on Chinese Officials over ‘Repressive Acts’

    The State Department on Monday announced it would restrict the visas of some Chinese-government officials, blocking their entry to the United States, over alleged “repressive acts” against ethnic and religious groups.

  • Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Investing in Crypto Fund: Sources

    It’s the first signal to date that the world’s largest hedge fund is taking crypto seriously with its own money.

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says sell risk assets now and warns 'a policy mistake is coming'

    "I think there's just too much of a probability of a policy mistake, and we can't ignore what's happening to the global economy," he told CNBC.

  • 2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Although high-growth tech stocks get most of the glory on Wall Street, it's often overlooked that the cannabis industry is growing just as quickly, if not faster, than some of the most-popular tech trends. With most marijuana stocks mired in a 13-month downtrend, these fast-growing stocks are now priced very attractively given the industry's outlook. Below are two marijuana stocks investors can confidently buy hand over fist, as well as one pot stock to avoid like the plague.

  • Sell stocks, warns one of Wall Street's biggest bears after fresh rally

    It's time to dump stocks after they have rallied off the recent lows, argues one bearish Wall Street strategist.

  • An inverted yield curve is likely after the Fed raised interest rates. Here's what that means and why it signals a recession may be imminent.

    The difference between 10-year and 2-year Treasury yields is just 21 basis points, while 5- and 10-year rates are already slightly inverted.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Keep Your NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Russia staves off default by sending dollar bond payments to creditors, but it now faces a $4.6 billion challenge

    Russia must cough up a further $615 million this month before a major $2 billion payment in April, according to JPMorgan.

  • Lost Money During the 2022 Stock Market Correction? It Could Work to Your Advantage.

    While stocks happened to rally late last week, many investors are still seeing losses in their portfolios. Now if you haven't sold off investments since the start of the recent downturn, you may only be looking at losses on screen. You may be able to use those losses strategically to pave the way for other gains.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 34% to 54%, According to Wall Street

    Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 34% to 54% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) belongs to the elite group of stocks known as Dividend Aristocrats. Its dividend yield currently tops 2.8%.

  • Equifax, TransUnion and Experian will soon stop counting medical debt in credit reports — now, for the bad news

    The nation’s three major credit bureaus say they are overhauling how they include medical debt in a consumer’s credit history. The agencies said the removal will result in nearly 70% of the medical debt on Americans’ credit reports. This is a case where less is more for the financial lives of many consumers, certainly during the pandemic, advocates say — but they note the people who will remain stuck with medical debt on their reports are likely going to be those who were already the most financially vulnerable.

  • This Is the Ideal Number of Bank Accounts To Have, According To Experts

    It's common knowledge, at least in the U.S., that you should have a bank account to keep your money in a safe, secure place. Having multiple bank accounts can help you keep things separate, making it...

  • Take Aggressive NVIDIA Profits

    The chip giant posted outstanding gains last week, lifting more than 25% to a four-week high.

  • Berkshire Hathaway to Buy Reinsurer Alleghany for $11.6 Billion

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway agreed to buy Alleghany shares for $848.02 a share in cash, or a total equity value of about $11.6 billion. The deal represents a 29% premium to Alleghany’s average stock price over the last 30 days, the companies said in a statement. Shares of Alleghany, the property-and-casualty reinsurance company, rose 26% on Monday to $852.07.