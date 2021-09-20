China Evergrande shares plummet on default risks

FILE PHOTO: An exterior view of China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong
·1 min read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of Evergrande plunged over 15% on Monday, extending losses as investors take a dim view of its business prospects with a fast approaching deadline for payment obligations this week.

As of 0245 GMT, the stock was down 14.6% to HK$2.17, the lowest since Oct 2011.

The company's property management unit dropped over 8%, while its electrics car unit declined 2%. Movie streaming company Hengten Net, majority-owned by Evergrande, plummeted 10%.

Evergrande has been scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders, suppliers and investors, with regulators warning that its $305 billion of liabilities could spark broader risks to the country's financial system if not stabilised.

One of Evergrande's main lenders has made provisions for losses on a portion of its loans to the embattled developer, while some creditors are planning to give it more time to repay, four bank executives told Reuters.

The developer said on Sunday it has begun repaying investors in its wealth management products with real estate.

Policymakers are telling Evergrande's major lenders to extend interest payments or rollover loans, and market watchers are largely of the view that a direct bailout from the government is unlikely.

Evergrande is due to pay $83.5 million interest on Sept 23 for its March 2022 bond.

It has another $47.5 million interest payment due on Sept 29 for the March 2024 notes. The bonds would default if Evergrande fails to pay the interest within 30 days.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Short-Sellers Are Beating Day Traders in Korea’s Tech Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Short-sellers have driven big losses in the favorite stocks of South Korean retail investors this month, piggybacking on a campaign by local regulators to rein in the power of Kakao Corp. and other internet giants.Kakao, the operator of Korea’s most-used messenger app, is the most-shorted stock in September as lawmakers voiced concerns over its market dominance -- a move that has drawn comparisons with China’s crackdowns. It has plunged more than 20%, losing $14 billion in market

  • Coinbase Secures US Contract in Throwback to Soured Deal

    Coinbase’s 2019 acquisition of Neutrino is coming back to haunt the crypto exchange.

  • Analysts Upgraded Bank Of America, MGM, DoorDash And Cisco This Week

    Analyst ratings measure the expected performance of a stock during a given time period. Traders and investors should know analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. In general, analysts arrive at stock ratings after they research companies’ public financial statements, communicate with executives and customers and interact with companies in other ways. Amid another busy week of trading, here’s the latest analyst ratings and updates for

  • Asia stocks on the skids, HK hits 11-month low

    Asian shares slid and the dollar held firm on Monday ahead of a week packed with no less than a dozen central bank meetings, highlighted by the Federal Reserve which is likely to take another step toward tapering. Holidays in Japan, China and South Korea made for thin conditions, and politics added extra uncertainty with elections in Canada and Germany bookending the week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid another 1.4%, after shedding 2.5% last week, with Australia down 1.5%.

  • Rams have no word on severity of Darrell Henderson’s rib injury

    Rams running back Darrell Henderson left Sunday’s win over the Colts with a rib injury and there’s no word yet on his outlook for their Week Three game against the Buccaneers. Head coach Sean McVay said after the game that he had no update about the severity of Henderson’s injury. Henderson had 13 carries for [more]

  • Facebook exec says stablecoins 'probably' require more regulation

    In a new interview, Facebook's David Marcus told Yahoo Finance stablecoins "probably" will require additional regulation, which should focus on consumer protection as well as the prevention of illegal payments like money laundering.

  • Microsoft Is About to Return an Absurd Amount of Cash to Shareholders

    While high-growth, meme, and cryptocurrency stocks get all the attention these days, cloud giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) just continues to do what it's always done under CEO Satya Nadella: mint money and return it to shareholders. Similarly, older investors looking for value stocks and dividends shouldn't dismiss Microsoft either. Does it have a high dividend?

  • Republicans who let Trump ‘bully’ party will seal midterms defeat, senator says

    Bill Cassidy voted to impeach Trump over Capitol attackCalifornia recall shows Trump’s big lie is now GOP playbook Bill Cassidy talks with reporters during Donald Trump's second impeachment trial. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/UPI/REX/Shutterstock One of the seven Republican senators who voted to convict Donald Trump at his second impeachment trial warned on Sunday that the former president’s “bullying” of the party would lead to electoral defeat in next year’s midterms and beyond. Bill Cassidy o

  • Got $100,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Collectively Net You Almost $8,700 in Annual Income

    With yields ranging from 7.4% to 10.2%, these ultra-high-yield stocks can pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Just Went on Sale

    With the stock market hovering around an all-time high, risk-averse investors may be looking for safer investments that can generate income even if there's a market downturn. Dividend Aristocrats, which are members of the S&P 500 that have raised their annual payouts for at least 25 consecutive years, tend to be large and often stodgy companies. Although prone to underperforming a growth-orientated market like the one we are in, these companies offer consistent and reliable performance with a track record you can count on.

  • Should You Be Worried About a Stock Market Crash? Here's What the Data Suggests

    Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark index has more than doubled in value. To be upfront, we're never going to know precisely when a stock market crash will begin, how long it'll last, or how steep the decline will be. With that being said, there are a number of figures which suggest a stock market crash could be on the horizon.

  • 5 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) in 10 Years

    Although the stock market is completely unpredictable in the short term, history has shown time and again that patience is rewarded over the long run. The annual fees these members pay buoy relatively thin retail margins and allow Amazon to continually undercut brick-and-mortar retailers on price.

  • Warren Buffett’s Grandnephew Is Beating Berkshire Hathaway

    Shares of Boston Omaha, co-run by Alex Buffett Rozek, are outperforming Berkshire Hathaway stock this year. Boston Omaha just trimmed an investment in Dream Finders Homes last week.

  • These 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Could Give You an Early Retirement

    Famed investor Cathie Wood attracted major public attention last year, and for good reason. The pandemic actually propelled many of her big portfolio holdings, which focus on companies that utilize innovative technology to disrupt traditional industries. As an individual investor looking to boost your returns, you can gain exposure to some of Cathie Wood's best stocks by investing in their shares directly.

  • 4 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2035

    Stocks with game-changing growth potential can grow exponentially in a matter of years, but among the many companies aggressively pursuing growth today, only a handful seem capable of making it through the stock gyrations and hitting the coveted $1 trillion market capitalization by 2035. To be able to get your hands on a potential trillion-dollar company early in the game is a dizzyingly tempting idea, though, so I dug deep into the hundreds of stocks with a market capitalization of more than $100 million to see which ones could go that far. Many use Visa (NYSE: V) cards, but few are aware of the kind of growth the company can enjoy in coming years.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Energy Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    The energy sector’s production companies benefit from dealing in commodities – oil and gas – that are always in demand. They have high overhead, but they also have a ready market for the product and consequent strong cash positions. Using that strong cash-flow, the companies have been following two strategies to boost their shares; First, they are simply buying back shares to support the price. And second, they are paying out high dividend yields, offering investors a steady income stream from t

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Marijuana presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity because it is an emerging industry with plenty of growth ahead. The question for investors, though, is which marijuana stocks are the best to buy and hold for the long term. Three marijuana stocks that fit the bill are Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR).

  • Buying These 2 Stocks Is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Market Crash

    There's never a shortage of confident-sounding predictions about what's coming up for Wall Street, but no one ever knows for sure when the next market crash will hit. Indexes have soared so far in 2021, mainly thanks to surging spending by consumers and businesses.

  • 3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

    For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. The following trio of stocks are all down at least 33%, if not more, from their 52-week highs, but can be confidently bought hand over fist by investors. The first winning stock that's been beaten down of late is technology-driven real estate company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN).

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About the Mega Backdoor Roth IRA?

    The mega backdoor Roth IRA is a tactic that can supercharge your retirement savings and help you shelter investment growth from taxes in retirement. Using the mega backdoor could allow you to contribute up to $38,500 to a Roth IRA per year. The House Ways and Means Committee thinks it's a loophole that only benefits wealthy Americans, and it should be closed.