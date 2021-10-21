China Evergrande shares fall in resumed trade after $2.6 billion deal collapses

FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen
Clare Jim
·2 min read

By Clare Jim

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of China Evergrande Group slid as much as 14% on Thursday after a deal to sell a $2.6 billion stake in its property services unit fell through, in the latest blow to the developer whose massive debt woes have rattled global markets.

Evergrande said on Wednesday it had scrapped a deal to sell a 50.1% stake in Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd to Hopson Development Holdings Ltd as the smaller rival had not met the "prerequisite to make a general offer".

Both sides appeared to trade blame for the setback, with Hopson saying it does not accept "there is any substance whatsoever" to Evergrande's termination of the sales agreement, and it is exploring options to protect its legitimate interests.

The deal is the developer's second to collapse in a matter of days after two sources told Reuters the $1.7 billion sale of its Hong Kong headquarters had failed amid buyer worries over Evergrande's dire financial situation.

The latest setback also comes just ahead of the expiry of a 30-day grace period for Evergrande to pay $83.5 million in coupon payments for an offshore bond, at which time China's most indebted developer would be considered in default.

Trading in shares of China Evergrande, its property services unit and Hopson all resumed on Thursday after a more than two-week suspension. China Evergrande trimmed opening losses and was down 6% in early trade, while its property services unit dropped 5.7%. Shares of Hopson fell 0.3%.

Once China's top-selling developer and now reeling under more than $300 billion of debt, government officials have come out in force to say Evergrande's problems will not spin out of control and trigger a broader financial crisis.

Separately on Thursday, Modern Land (China) Co Ltd said it has ceased to seek consent from investors to extend the maturity date of a dollar bond due on Oct. 25. Its shares were suspended from trading on Thursday.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christopher Cushing)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Evergrande $2.6bn property unit deal collapses

    Evergrande rival Hopson Development was set to a buy a £2.6bn stake in the firm before the deal collapsed.

  • Evergrande to resume trading after talks end on potential deal

    Chinese property giant Evergrande was set to resume trading in Hong Kong on Thursday morning, hours after it said a potential deal had fallen through and warned it might fail to meet its financial obligations.

  • China Removes Caixin From List of Official News Outlets After Angering Beijing

    (Bloomberg) -- China has removed Caixin Media from an official list of news outlets that can be republished, a move that curtails the influence of one of the nation’s most liberal sources of information.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to

  • Key Evergrande deal to sell stake in unit put on hold - sources

    China Evergrande Group's deal to sell a 51% stake in its property services unit has been put on hold, two people with knowledge of the matter said, in a blow to the embattled developer's hopes of avoiding a potentially disruptive default. Evergrande, teetering on the brink of collapse with more than $300 billion in debt, was in talks to sell the stake in Evergrande Property Services to smaller rival Hopson Development Holdings for around HK$20 billion ($2.6 billion), sources have previously told Reuters. However, the deal has been put on hold as it has yet to win blessings from the Guangdong provincial government, which is overseeing Evergrande's restructuring, one of the people said on Tuesday.

  • Regional powers back aid for Afghanistan, say U.S. and allies should pay

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers won backing from 10 regional powers at talks in Moscow on Wednesday for the idea of a United Nations donor conference to help the country stave off economic collapse and a humanitarian catastrophe. Russia, China, Pakistan, India, Iran and five formerly Soviet Central Asian states joined the Taliban in calling for the U.N. to convene such a conference as soon as possible to help rebuild the country. That was a pointed reference to the United States and its allies, who invaded Afghanistan after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and whose abrupt withdrawal paved the way for the Islamist Taliban to seize back control of the country in August.

  • Woodside flags 27% drop in Wheatstone gas reserves, shares fall

    Woodside Petroleum on Thursday slashed the gas reserves estimate for the Wheatstone project, operated by Chevron Corp off Western Australia, in an unexpected downgrade that knocked the top Australian oil and gas company's shares. Total proved reserves at Wheatstone are now estimated at 112.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe), down 27% from 154.2 MMboe, Woodside said in its third-quarter report.

  • PayPal said to be exploring potential acquisition of Pinterest

    In what would be a blockbuster acquisition, PayPal is reportedly exploring the purchase of social media company Pinterest, according to Bloomberg. According to the publication, San Jose, California-based PayPal has “recently approached” Pinterest about a potential buyout. Citing an anonymous source, Bloomberg said PayPal could pay around $70 a share, which would value Pinterest at about $39 billion.

  • Why PayPal may be considering a mega-deal for Pinterest

    PayPal Holdings Inc.'s quest to become a 'super-app' may be kicking into a new gear following reports that the company has held acquisition talks with Pinterest Inc.

  • Hive Leads Crypto Mining Stocks Higher as Bitcoin Hits All-Time High

    Shares of crypto miners continue to rally as bitcoin moves further into record territory.

  • Oil Climbs From 7-Year High on Surprise Drop in U.S. Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains in Asian trading following a surprise draw in U.S. crude stockpiles and a robust decline in fuel supplies. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismFutures in New York edged toward $84

  • U.S., trading partners urge China to liberalise further

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The United States said on Wednesday that China’s industrial policies "skew the playing field" against imported goods and services, as well as their foreign providers, and that Washington would pursue all means to secure reforms. China's other major trading partners - including Australia, Britain, Canada and the European Union - also called for the world's second-largest economy to carry out further liberalisation and open its vast markets, trade sources said. In addition to industrial subsidies, other "unfair trade practices" include preferential treatment for state enterprises, data restrictions, inadequate enforcement of intellectual property rights and cyber theft, U.S. charge d'affaires David Bisbee told the World Trade Organization.

  • PayPal in $45 billion bid for Pinterest -sources

    PayPal Holdings Inc has offered to buy digital pinboard site Pinterest Inc for $45 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, a combination that could herald more financial technology and social media tie-ups in e-ecommerce. It would be the biggest acquisition of a social media company, surpassing Microsoft Corp's $26.2 billion purchase of LinkedIn in 2016. The deal talks come as internet shoppers increasingly buy items they see on social media, often following "influencers" on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.

  •  Facebook plans to change its name to help the company rebrand: rpt

    Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg is expected to discuss Facebook's name change as part of the company's rebrand, according to Verge. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley weighs in.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • The Second U.S. Bitcoin ETF Is Set to Start Trading Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- The second-ever U.S. Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund is set to launch on Friday.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismThe Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy fund will begin trading on the Nasdaq exchange

  • Tesla’s earnings show is more cautious — and yes, boring — without Elon around

    Tesla Inc. was more cautious Wednesday in both its shareholder letter and its conference call, its first since Chief Executive Elon Musk bowed out of the quarterly earnings show, and it may have cost the stock.

  • Taiwan says odds of war with China in next year 'very low'

    The odds of war with China in the next year are "very low," a top Taiwanese security official told lawmakers on Wednesday, amid heightened tensions between Taipei and Beijing, which claims sovereignty over the island. Taiwan has repeatedly said that it will defend itself if attacked, but wants to maintain the status quo with China even as it complains of repeated sorties by the Chinese air force in its air defence identification zone, or ADIZ. "I think generally, within one year, the probability of war is very low," National Security Bureau Director-General Chen Ming-tong told a parliamentary defence committee meeting.

  • California ports, key to U.S. supply chain, among world's least efficient

    Southern California's Los Angeles and Long Beach ports handle the most ocean cargo of any ports in the United States, but are some of the least efficient in the world, according to a ranking by the World Bank and IHS Markit. In a review of 351 container ports around the globe, Los Angeles was ranked 328, behind Tanzania's Dar es Salaam and Alaska's Dutch Harbor. The adjacent port of Long Beach came in even lower, at 333, behind Turkey's Nemrut Bay and Kenya's Mombasa, the groups said in their inaugural Container Port Performance Index published in May.

  • China Evergrande says $2.6 billion stake sale of property services unit falls through

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Wednesday a deal to sell a 50.1% stake in its property services unit has fallen through, delivering a blow to embattled developer's hopes of avoiding a potentially disruptive default. If it had gone through, the deal with a unit of Hopson Development to sell half of Evergrande Property Services would have been worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion), Evergrande said. Evergrande, teetering on the brink of collapse with more than $300 billion in debt, was in talks to sell the stake in Evergrande Property Services to smaller rival Hopson Development Holdings for around HK$20 billion ($2.6 billion), sources have previously told Reuters.

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • China is pressing US companies like McDonalds and Visa to accept its e-yuan at the Winter Olympics: report

    China is pressuring US companies to accept payments in digital yuan at the Winter Olympics, according to the FT.