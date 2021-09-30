China Evergrande shares swing as bondholders await word on payments

FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen
Anne Marie Roantree and Andrew Galbraith
·2 min read

By Anne Marie Roantree and Andrew Galbraith

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Shares of debt-laden China Evergrande Group swung wildly on Thursday as the company looked set to miss its second bond interest payment in a week, as an additional $180 million in coupon deadlines loom in the next month.

The company's shares opened sharply higher, rising as much as 5.21% before reversing course to slump as much as 7.17%. Evergrande Property Services Group fell 4.2% before trimming losses to 0.6% and China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group dived as much as 19.4%. It last traded down 8.6%.

An offshore bondholder, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter, said his firm had received no information from Evergrande about the $47.5 million semi-annual bond interest payment on its 9.5% March 2024 dollar bond as of Thursday morning in Asia.

The coupon payment was due Sept. 29. It was not immediately clear whether the payment could still be made during U.S. hours.

With liabilities of $305 billion, Evergrande has sparked concerns its woes could spread through China's financial system and reverberate around the world - a worry that has eased with the Chinese central bank vowing to protect homebuyers.

Once China's top-selling developer and now expected to be the subject of one of the largest-ever restructurings in the country, Evergrande has been prioritising domestic creditors over offshore bondholders.

While its main unit, Hengda Real Estate Group, announced a resolution of an onshore bond coupon payment on Sept. 23 through "private negotiations", Evergrande has been silent about its offshore payment obligations.

"Regardless of how the debt is restructured, Evergrande shareholders and investors in offshore, USD-denominated corporate bonds will suffer large losses," said Jing Sima, chief China strategist at BCA Research in a note.

Evergrande, which has nearly $20 billion in offshore debt, also missed a $83.5 million coupon payment on another bond last Thursday.

The Sept. 23 and Sept. 29 coupon payments have 30-day grace periods.

The company faces deadlines on offshore coupon payments totalling $162.38 million and an onshore coupon payment of 121.8 million yuan ($18.84 million) by Oct. 30.

($1 = 6.4641 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree in Hong Kong and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Factories Contract For First Time Since Pandemic Began

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s factory activity contracted in September for the first time since the pandemic began last year, a sign of the damage a widespread electricity crunch is having on an already slowing economy. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the

  • Evergrande Investors Say They’re Yet to Get USD Bond Coupon

    (Bloomberg) -- Two holders of a China Evergrande Group dollar bond with a coupon due Wednesday said they hadn’t received payment as of 8:00 a.m. Hong Kong time Thursday. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureEvergrande owes $45.2 million in inte

  • Uncover a hidden credit card perk to help with your next big purchase

    Mastering your credit card’s often-overlooked features could save you hundreds.

  • China's factory activity holds steady in September- Caixin PMI

    China's factory activity fared better than expected in September, stabilising after a slump in August, a business survey showed on Thursday, with a smaller decline in production countering an uptick in demand. The Chinese economy recovered rapidly from a pandemic-induced slump last year but has since lost steam, with its sprawling manufacturing sector hit by COVID-19 outbreaks, higher costs, production bottlenecks, and more recently, power rationing. China is in the grip of a power crunch due to a shortage of coal, tougher emissions standards, and strong demand from industry, triggering widespread curbs on electricity usage.

  • Troubled Chinese airline group proposes paying 40% of debts

    HNA Group, a Chinese airline operator that ran into financial trouble after a global acquisition spree, has proposed a plan to settle $61 billion in debts owed to thousands of creditors by paying 40% of the total. HNA Group said Friday its chairman and CEO were detained by police on suspicion of unspecified crimes. HNA Group, which operates Hainan Airlines and other carriers, bought hotels, a stake in Deutschebank AG and other assets abroad starting in 2014, financed by bank loans and bond sales.

  • Evergrande set to miss second offshore bond coupon payment this month, sources say

    At least some of China Evergrande's offshore bondholders had not received a due coupon payment by the close of Asia business on Wednesday, sources said, although the cash-strapped developer reached a $1.5 billion deal to settle debt with a Chinese bank. With liabilities of $305 billion, Evergrande has sparked concerns its woes could spread through China's financial system and reverberate around the world - a worry that has eased with the Chinese central bank vowing to protect homebuyer interest. The company, which has nearly $20 billion in offshore debt, was due on Wednesday to make a $47.5 million bond interest payment on its 9.5% March 2024 dollar bond.

  • South Dakota lawmakers question Noem's meeting with daughter

    South Dakota Republican and Democratic legislators alike said Wednesday that they want more details from Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration about a meeting last year that included the governor, her daughter and state employees overseeing an agency that had moved to deny her daughter’s application to become a certified real estate appraiser. In response to the report from The Associated Press this week, the Legislature's Government Operations and Audit Committee will look into the matter when it meets at the end of October, according to the committee chairman, state Sen. Kyle Schoenfish. The Republican governor has dismissed the report as an attack on her family, but lawmakers from within her party said they want answers from her administration about what happened.

  • Middle-Aged Americans Aren’t Planning Their Estates. Here’s How To Fix That

    Estate planning has become less of a priority for middle-aged adults, a new survey indicates. Americans between 35 and 54 years old are for the first time less likely to have a will than people ages 18 to 34, according to … Continue reading → The post Middle-Aged Americans Aren’t Planning Their Estates. Here’s How To Fix That appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • OPEC+ Meeting Comes Amid Pressure From U.S., Energy Crunch In UK, China

    In its monthly OPEC+ meeting on Monday, the group will discuss its November output amid an energy crunch in the U.K. and pressure from the U.S. to boost production.

  • Struggling LatinX and Hispanics lag in stock market participation

    Economic recovery from the pandemic for LatinX and Hispanics has been disproportionately slow, with unemployment lagging behind whites and Asians.

  • Homeowners Are Sitting on Record Equity: How You Can Capitalize For Retirement

    If you own a home, chances are your net worth has shot up in the last year. Skyrocketing home prices caused by a pandemic-fueled real estate frenzy have led to a scenario where homeowners in the U.S. are sitting on … Continue reading → The post Homeowners Are Sitting on Record Equity: How You Can Capitalize For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Marathon Asset Is Buying Evergrande Debt, CEO Richards Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Marathon Asset Management is buying debt issued by troubled developer China Evergrande Group, according to the investment firm’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Richards.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe distr

  • China manufacturing unexpectedly shrinks, services offer support

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory activity unexpectedly shrank in September due to wider curbs on electricity use and elevated input prices, while services returned to expansion as COVID-19 outbreaks receded, offering some relief to the world's second-biggest economy. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) was at 49.6 in September versus 50.1 in August, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday, slipping into contraction for the first time since February 2020. China's economy rapidly recovered from a pandemic-induced slump last year, but momentum has weakened in recent months, with its sprawling manufacturing sector hit by rising costs, production bottlenecks and electricity rationing.

  • Tesla Reports Q3 Deliveries This Week: What To Expect

    Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is scheduled to report its third-quarter delivery number later this week. Expectations are running higher after the electric vehicle giant reported record cumulative deliveries of over 386,000 vehicles in the first half of the year. Q3 Expectations For Tesla: With Tesla hinting at targeting 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries over a multiyear time horizon, the company may have to clock in sales of about 750,000 in 2021 versus the 499,550 vehicles it deliver

  • China Tells Bankers to Support Property Market, Homebuyers

    (Bloomberg) -- China has urged financial institutions to help local governments stabilize the rapidly cooling housing market and protect the rights of some homebuyers, another signal that authorities are worried about fallout from the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became th

  • China asking state-backed firms to pick up Evergrande assets - sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Beijing is prodding government-owned firms and state-backed property developers such as China Vanke Co Ltd to purchase some of embattled China Evergrande Group's assets, people with knowledge of the matter said. Evergrande, saddled with $305 billion in liabilities, is teetering on the brink of collapse. Authorities are hoping, however, that asset purchases will ward off or at least mitigate any social unrest that could occur if Evergrande were to suffer a messy collapse, they said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

  • JPMorgan’s Erdoes Says Bank Has a ‘Lot of Stamina’ for China

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Mary Erdoes said China remains an opportunity for investors despite concerns about a regulatory crackdown and China Evergrande Group’s debt troubles.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe largest U.S. ban

  • Living with COVID; Singapore strategy raises concerns, hope

    Living through the coronavirus pandemic in Singapore, Joys Tan followed the rules that helped the city-state keep its cases low: keeping her distance from others, wearing a mask and getting herself vaccinated. Nobody in her family had contracted the virus, and it was with confidence that she had dinner at her godmother’s house earlier this month, even with infections rising rapidly, fueled by the delta variant, as the government pushed ahead with a strategy of “living with COVID” as an endemic disease with a gradual relaxation of restrictions. As she lived in a hotel room away from her husband and 2-year-old son for nearly a week, the 35-year-old graphic designer began to wonder, like many Singaporeans, if living with COVID-19 means living with permanent anxiety about possible infections.

  • China says to set governance rules for algorithms over next three years

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's cyberspace watchdog and other government bodies will set up governance rules for algorithms in around three years, it said on Wednesday, as Beijing seeks to tighten its grip on the algorithms technology companies use to attract users. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement that algorithms developed by technology firms should uphold core values of socialism and that enterprises should set systems for algorithm safety and responsibility. CAC also said it would establish professional evaluation teams to deeply analyze the mechanism of the algorithm and algorithms should become "fair and transparent".

  • Surging Treasury yields batter ARK fund amid broad tech selloff

    A broad selloff in technology and growth names battered the flagship fund of star stock picker Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest, as investors shifted away from tech shares amid a sharp rise in Treasury yields. The ARK Innovation ETF, which had $21.4 billion in assets as of last week, according to Refinitiv, fell 4.2% on Tuesday. Losses for the ARK fund have accelerated in recent days, fueled by a rise in Treasury yields that has hit the broader universe of technology and growth stocks in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting last week.