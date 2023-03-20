China Evergrande to unveil debt restructure details on Wednesday

FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen
Reuters
·1 min read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Embattled developer China Evergrande Group plans to publish an offshore debt restructuring term sheet on Wednesday, aiming to sign an agreement with creditors by month-end, it told a Hong Kong court.

A representative of a key offshore bondholder group said after the court hearing that it had agreed on Evergrande's proposed restructuring terms, a vital move paving the way for the developer to restructure offshore debt of $22.7 billion.

With more than $300 billion in liabilities, including the offshore debt, Evergrande began one of China's biggest debt restructuring processes early last year.

At Monday's hearing, the firm said it expected a deal to be signed by the general creditors by the end of March. The restructuring is to take effect from Oct 1.

As Evergrande seeks agreement of general creditors for the restructuring, the court set July 31 for the next hearing of a winding-up petition.

Once China's top-selling developer, Evergrande has been at the centre of a property debt crisis in which multiple developers defaulted on offshore debt obligations over the past few years, forcing many to enter into debt restructuring talks.

Evergrande has been trying to reach agreement with major offshore bondholders on terms including swapping part of its debt into equity in two listed units in Hong Kong, sources have told Reuters.

The two units are Evergrande Property Services Group and Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group.

In a court hearing last November, Evergrande said it aimed to win creditors' approval for its debt restructuring proposals by the end of February.

(Reporting by Clare Jim and Xie Yu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • Evergrande Says Restructuring Agreement to Be Ready by March-End

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s most indebted developer said it expects that a restructuring support agreement will be ready by the end of March, after it won preliminary support from a group of major creditors. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks

  • Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 15, 2023 Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. My name is Abby and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Ebix Incorporated Annual Results Investor Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded and all lines […]

  • Bullish insiders at Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX:GMD) loaded up on AU$1.7m of stock earlier this year

    Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Genesis Minerals Limited ( ASX:GMD ) shares over the last 12 months...

  • NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 15, 2023 Operator: Good afternoon, and welcome to NuScale’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. . A replay of today’s conference will be available and accessible on NuScale’s website at ir.nuscalepower.com. The web replay will be […]

  • Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 16, 2023 Operator: Welcome to the Amyris Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. This call is being webcast live on the Events page of the Investors section of the Amyris website at amyris.com. As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded. You may listen to […]

  • Quite a few insiders invested in Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4) last year which is positive news for shareholders

    Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like...

  • Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey suspended after DWI arrest

    Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey was suspended from the team after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Sunday, the team said. The 23-year-old, who was a team captain last season, was booked at about 2:45 a.m. and released after posting $500 bond, according to online records from the Boone County Sheriff's Office. “We are aware of the situation involving Chad Bailey,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a statement to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

  • BOJ Hints at Policy Shift Caution Ahead of Transition to Ueda

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan indicated a cautious stance toward pivoting from massive easing before achieving its inflation target, helping cool market speculation over any big monetary policy shift at the start of incoming governor Kazuo Ueda’s term.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on Asia Growth Stocks as Conditions Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- Easing financial conditions globally have made Morgan Stanley “outright bullish” on growth stocks versus their value peers in Asia and emerging markets.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingLiquidity in

  • Sea’s Billionaire CEO Tells Staff Company Has Turned a Corner

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. has made the changes it needs to deliver profits over the long haul, billionaire founder Forrest Li said in a memo to staff, assuring workers who had survived months of steep job cuts that the worst is over.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed a

  • Seaside town Tenby invaded by rats ‘as big as cats’

    A colony of rats that some residents have claimed are ‘as big as cats’ have invaded a Welsh coastal resort.

  • Parasitic worms in your shellfish lead a creepy but popular lifestyle

    Parasites do very well for themselves, which is why they are so common in the animal kingdom. Geoffrey Read, CC BYIf you’re an oyster lover, seeing a shaggy worm slither across your appetizer is revolting – even though such worms are harmless to people. An internet search using the keywords “oyster” and “worm” will bring up a large cache of images, each one less palatable than the next. As a biologist, I study invasive species including these mud blister worms. Despite their high gross-out facto

  • Evergrande Is Said to Get Creditor Support for Restructuring

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s most indebted developer has reached an agreement with a group of major creditors for a plan to restructure its offshore debt, just ahead of a key winding-up petition hearing Monday, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Bil

  • Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin Have Secretly Welcomed a Second Baby Together

    Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin confirmed they secretly welcomed a second child last year just before Christmas after the birth of Dakota Song Culkin.

  • Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein says bank rout may depress growth, even with robust capital

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Turmoil in the banking sector will probably weigh on economic growth as lenders become more conservative, former Goldman Sachs Group Inc CEO Lloyd Blankfein said on Sunday. "The greater risk environment for financials leads to husbanding of capital and risk-taking, less and more conservative investing and lending, and inevitably, lower growth," said Blankfein, who also served as Goldman's chairman, told Reuters. Blankfein was chairman and CEO of the storied Wall Street firm from 2006 to 2018, steering it through the global financial crisis of 2008 and its aftermath.

  • FDIC to relaunch sale of SVB, moves toward break-up plan -sources

    The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) is planning to relaunch the sale process for Silicon Valley Bank after failing to attract buyers in its latest auction, with the regulator seeking a potential break-up of the failed lender, according to people familiar with the matter. One of the options under consideration by the regulator is a sale process for the private bank of SVB for which bids are due on Wednesday, according to one of the sources, who requested anonymity as these discussions are confidential. The private bank, which is housed within SVB's retail operations, caters to high net-worth individuals.

  • Astros' Jose Altuve has broken right thumb, needs surgery

    Houston Astros star Jose Altuve has a broken right thumb and needs surgery after getting hurt in Venezuela’s 9-7 quarterfinal loss to the United States at the World Baseball Classic. The Astros said Sunday they will announce a prognosis for the second baseman after the operation. The ight-time All-Star and the 2017 American League MVP fell after he was struck by a 95.9 mph sinker from Colorado reliever Daniel Bard in the fifth inning Saturday night.

  • Retirees Can Expect to Get Hit With Surging Health Costs

    Pandemic-induced labor and medical supplies shortages are pushing up costs everywhere in healthcare—from clinics and hospitals to labs and nursing homes.

  • Analysis-Big money captivated by banking drama as investors brace for more turmoil

    Hedge funds managers and other large investors believe it is far too soon to call an all-clear on turmoil in the global financial sector even after more than a week of financial lifelines, central bank assurances and a massive banking rescue deal. In the past two weeks, two U.S. banks have collapsed, America's biggest lenders agreed to deposit $30 billion in another ailing firm, First Republic Bank, Credit Suisse Group AG needed a lifeline and at the end of a frenetic weekend agreed to be taken over by UBS. Michael A. Rosen, chief investment officer of Santa Monica-based adviser Angeles Investments, said the UBS-Credit Suisse deal eliminated one potential source of instability, but fundamental problems in the banking system remained, mainly tight monetary policy.

  • China keeps lending benchmarks unchanged in March, as expected

    China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the seventh straight month in March, as expected, with the economy already benefiting from policy actions taken last week as it recovers from the pandemic. The need for more imminent monetary easing subsided after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on March 17 it would cut the amount of cash banks must set aside as reserves, market watchers said. On Monday, the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.65%, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 4.30%.