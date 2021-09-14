China Evergrande warns of further property sales drop, liquidity crunch

People protest to demand repayment of loans and financial products at the Evergrande's headquarters, in Shenzhen
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday a significant drop in its property sales would continue this month due to concerns over its debt, which is likely to further deteriorate its liquidity and cash flow.

The group is engaged in discussions with potential investors to sell some of its assets, but it has made no "material progress" so far, it said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange,

The company blamed "ongoing negative media reports" for dampening investor confidence, resulting in a further decline in sales in September.

Angry investors gathered around Evergrande's headquarters in Shenzhen on Monday to demand the firm repay loans and financial products.

The protest comes amid worries the country's most indebted developer, with liabilities of 1.97 trillion yuan ($305 billion), will be unable to repay investors and that its debt woes could pose systemic risks to China's financial system.

The company said on Monday that it was beset by "unprecedented difficulties" but denied speculation that it was facing bankruptcy.

(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing & Shri Navaratnam)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Evergrande Crisis Escalates as Protests Break Out in China

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group is facing mounting protests by homebuyers, retail investors and even its own employees, raising the stakes for authorities in Beijing as they try to prevent the property giant’s debt crisis from sparking social unrest.Police descended on Evergrande’s Shenzhen headquarters late Monday after dozens of people gathered to demand repayments on overdue wealth management products. Protesters numbered in the hundreds on Sunday, Caixin reported. Evergrande told emplo

  • Evergrande Haircut of 75% Is Now a Base Case for Bond Analysts

    Sep.13 -- Bond analysts are now saying that a haircut of 75% for China Evergrande Group is now a base case. Bloomberg’s Rebecca Choong Wilkins reports on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • Takeda eyes vaccine business growth as dengue, COVID-19 shots progress - CEO

    Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, which distributes Moderna Inc's COVID-19 shots in Japan, expects vaccines to become a bigger part of its portfolio as shots for dengue fever and COVID-19 near regulatory approval, its chief executive said. Takeda, Japan's biggest drugmaker and among the top 10 globally after its 2019 takeover of Shire Plc, has traditionally been known more for its cancer and gastrointestinal treatments. But vaccines have defined much of the company's activities during the coronavirus pandemic, as it worked to bring foreign-developed shots into Japan.

  • Disgruntled China Evergrande investors crowd headquarters in protest

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -Chaotic scenes erupted at the headquarters of cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group on Monday, as roughly 100 disgruntled investors crowded its lobby to demand repayment of loans and financial products. Around midday, more than 60 uniformed security personnel formed a wall in front of the main entrances to the glistening tower in the southern boomtown of Shenzhen, where protesters shouted at company representatives. "A company as big as yours, how much money has been swindled from ordinary people?" a woman said to Du Liang, identified by staff as general manager and legal representative of Evergrande's wealth management division.

  • Japan LDP's Ishiba may back Kono in party leadership race - report

    Shigeru Ishiba, a top politician in Japan's ruling party, has firmed up his intention not to stand in the race to replace the prime minister and is considering supporting Taro Kono, a Japanese daily reported on Tuesday. The move could increase Kono's chances of taking over from prime minister Yoshihide Suga as head of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) as Ishiba is well liked by rank-and-file party members. The head of the LDP is virtually guaranteed the premiership due to the party's majority in parliament.

  • China Evergrande debt woes raise financing pressure on peers

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group's struggles to quickly sell off assets and avert defaulting on its 1.97 trillion yuan ($305.3 billion) in liabilities is raising the risk of contagion for other privately-owned developers, fund managers and analysts say. Worries over the country's No.2 property developer's ability to make bank loan interest and wealth management product payments have led to a worsening sell-off in its bonds and shares in the past week. Evergrande's offshore bonds have dropped to less than a quarter of their face value, trading of its onshore bonds has been paused, and a stock price rout has deepened, knocking more than three-quarters off its market capitalisation this year.

  • Barrick eyes new mines, not deals, for future growth

    Barrick Gold Corp Chief Executive Mark Bristow spent years burnishing his reputation as an aggressive dealmaker, but he says now he is focused on new mines that he hopes will boost profit and the company's sagging stock price. The strategy eschews the acquisition appetite that made Barrick what it is today and instead pins the company's growth on exploration projects in Egypt, Nevada, Guyana and elsewhere. Barrick's shares have lagged rival Newmont Corp and the S&P 500 this year, putting pressure on Bristow and his management team.

  • Qualivian Investment: “We Remain Very Confident in TJX’s Moat”

    Qualivian Investment Partners, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. From inception (December 14, 2017) to the end of Q2 2021, the fund has returned 102.8% and 98.5% on a gross and net basis respectively, outperforming the S&P 500 Total Return index by […]

  • Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Looks Solid: Up More Than 15% YTD

    Columbia Sportswear (COLM) is benefiting from its impressive direct-to-consumer e-commerce business. The company's focus on strategic priorities bodes well.

  • The U.S. isn't vaccinating most of the world — but China might

    The global COVID-19 vaccination campaign began nine months ago, and 58% of the world's population has yet to receive at least one dose.The big picture: Raw material shortages, complex and costly manufacturing, and vaccine makers' choices have made it clear the U.S. and its drug companies likely won't get the poor, unvaccinated parts of the world out of the pandemic — but China might.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: Wealthier nations ha

  • China Tea Chain Heytea Taps UBS for $500 Million Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Heytea, the Chinese teahouse chain, has tapped UBS Group AG for its potential Hong Kong initial public offering as soon as next year, according to people familiar with the matter.The company, which is famous for its cheese-foam teas, could raise at least $500 million in an IPO, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. Plans are still preliminary and other banks that have had discussions with Heytea could be added to the lineup, the people said.

  • Biden to lure India’s Modi to restart vaccine exports

    The Biden administration is quietly pressuring India to restart vaccine exports with plans to offer a higher-profile role for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an upcoming COVID-19 global summit in New York if he agrees to release vaccines soon, sources with direct knowledge of the high-level discussions told Axios.Why it matters: India is the world's biggest vaccine maker. In March, Modi halted exports of the AstraZeneca vaccine — one of the cheapest on the market — because the virus was ravaging

  • Japan’s Richest Person Builds $38 Billion Automation Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- Takemitsu Takizaki, the founder of electronic-sensor maker Keyence Corp., has overtaken Uniqlo billionaire Tadashi Yanai to become Japan’s richest person.Takizaki is worth $38.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after his company’s shares almost doubled from the start of last year through Monday’s close. Fast Retailing Co.’s Yanai, who’s lost more than a fifth of his wealth in 2021, has a net worth of $35.5 billion.It’s an example of how the wealth landscape

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Nike downgraded by BTIG amid continuing COVID-related supply chain disruptions

    Due to worsening supply chain disruption in Vietnam, BTIG has downgraded Nike’s rating from Buy to Neutral.

  • Tropical Storm Nicholas to hit Texas coastlines tonight and Monday; 3 other disturbances move in the Atlantic

    ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicholas, which formed off the east coast of Mexico this morning, is expected to strengthen as it moves northwest in the Gulf of Mexico. Nicholas is about 170 miles east-southeast of La Pesca, Mexico, and 260 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande. The system is now moving north at 2 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the NHC’s ...

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • Czech gunmaker bets on riding Colt into new markets

    For Czech gun maker CZG-Ceska Zbrojovka Group, its recent acquisition of the Colt brand carries both the potential to become a major player in the global firearms market and the challenge of reviving the fortunes of a fabled U.S. name. Shares of CZG, which listed on the stock market last October, have surged 60% in Prague this year as investors welcomed solid revenue growth and the company's $222 million purchase of privately-held Colt Holding Company - a deal finalised in May that will make CZG a competitor for U.S. leaders such as Smith & Wesson and Sturm, Ruger & Company. Colt, with plants in the United States and Canada, will give CZG the capacity to expand production beyond its main factory in the Czech Republic and allow it to compete in U.S. military contracts because it will fulfil "Buy America" regulations requiring U.S. production.