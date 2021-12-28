China expands lockdowns as virus surges in US, Europe
Chinese authorities have ordered more than 13 million people to stay at home to fight a growing coronavirus outbreak
Here’s my issue: I have a fake vaccine card that I only very occasionally flash to get into bars and restaurants. The person you infect may not come down with a serious illness, but what about their friend’s brother’s grandmother or next-door neighbor?
"Cloth masks are little more than facial decorations. There's no place for them in light of omicron," said Dr. Leana Wen
The study only covered a small group of people and has not been peer-reviewed, but it found that people who were infected with Omicron, especially those who were vaccinated, developed enhanced immunity to the Delta variant. The analysis enrolled 33 vaccinated and unvaccinated people who were infected with the Omicron variant in South Africa. While the authors found that neutralisation of Omicron increased 14-fold over 14 days after the enrolment, they also found that there was a 4.4-fold increase in neutralisation of the Delta variant.
Exercise is fantastic for you - and now, new research suggests it's so good for chronic inflammation that it's like creating your own natural supply of CBD.
How do you tell if you've contracted COVID-19, or is it the flu or allergies? It can be tricky, but here are some guidelines.
COVID tests are in short supply, but it's still possible to find some, including for free. Here's what to look for, and how to get an accurate result.
New coronavirus cases leaped 97% in New York in the week ending Sunday, as 223,956 cases were reported and the omicron variant sets record highs.
A leading health expert said the largely more mild symptoms reported by vaccinated people against the coronavirus proves the inoculation is the best way to protect yourself from being seriously sick or dying from the disease and that a surge in case numbers should no longer be the central metric by which to measure the pandemic."For two years, infections always preceded hospitalizations which preceded deaths, so you could look at infections and...
Jason Kempin/GettyRight-wing personality Candace Owens is urging her fans to consume a quack medical cure known for turning users’ skin blue.In an Instagram video posted on Thursday, Owens praised the use of colloidal silver as a daily supplement, a treatment that comes with no valid medical use and plenty of health risks.“Yes, colloidal silver!” Owens said in the video. “I take colloidal silver every single day, I love colloidal silver. That is a great one. That is another one that people proba
Doug Kuzma posed with supplies of ivermectin, which the FDA and CDC have warned against using to treat COVID-19.
Peter Marshall, the beloved husband of Alzheimer's advocate Lisa Marshall, has passed away. He was 56.
Friends said the practicing neurologist was known as an experienced scuba diver.
The cost of freedom and choice should not be suffered by Oklahomans who chose to be vaccinated.
With Florida reporting record new COVID-19 cases and South Florida leading the surge, all eyes are now on hospitalizations, which generally increase about two weeks after a spike in infections.
Data from a new study suggests that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can persist in different parts of the body for months after infection, including the heart and brain.Scientists at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found the virus can spread widely from the respiratory tract to almost every other organ in the body and linger for months.The researchers described the study as the "most comprehensive analysis to date" of the virus's...
For nearly two years, Americans have looked carefully at coronavirus case numbers in the country and in their local states and towns to judge the risk of the disease.Surging case numbers signaled growing dangers, while falling case numbers were a relief and a signal to let one's guard down in terms of gathering with friends and families and taking part in all kinds of events.But with much of the nation's population vaccinated and boosted and the...
At post offices, supermarkets and gatherings before Christmas, people crowded in aisles, cashier lanes and desk counters, with few wearing face masks.