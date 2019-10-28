China expects strong financial ties with UK in future - Chinese ambassador

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Britain and China are building the foundations for strong future cooperation in financial services as the UK readies to leave the European Union, H.E. Liu Xiaoming, China's ambassador to Britain, said on Monday.

"There is a broad and promising future for cooperation," he told a conference, singling out fintech and green finance.

Recent violence in Hong Kong has "inevitably affected" the business environment there, but with strong support from China's central government and the government of Hong Kong, law and order will be restored, he said.

"Hong Kong will continue to be a financial bridge between East and West," he said.

