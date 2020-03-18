China expels American journalists from 3 US newspapers: The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it was revoking the press credentials for American journalists from three newspapers, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, requiring them to return their media passes within 10 days and essentially expelling them from the country.

Beijing also declared five US media outlets " Voice of America, The Times, The Journal, The Post and Time magazine " to be foreign government functionaries, identifying them as agencies controlled by Washington.

The American journalists must return their press cards to Foreign Ministry within 10 days, and they will then be barred from working as journalists in China, including Hong Kong and Macau.

Wall Street Journal reporters Philip Wen (left) and Josh Chin walk through Beijing Capital Airport after being expelled from China on February 24. Photo: AFP alt=Wall Street Journal reporters Philip Wen (left) and Josh Chin walk through Beijing Capital Airport after being expelled from China on February 24. Photo: AFP

"These measures are entirely necessary and reciprocal countermeasures that China is compelled to take in response to the unreasonable oppression the Chinese media organisations experience in the US. They are legitimate and justified self-defence in every sense," the Foreign Ministry statement said.

"What the US has done is exclusively targeting Chinese media organisations. ... The US approach to the Chinese media is based on a Cold War mentality and ideological bias, which has seriously tarnished the reputation and image of Chinese media organisations. ... The US has been massively 'deporting' Chinese journalists in a disguised way," it added.

Martin Baron, executive editor of The Post, responded on Tuesday: "We unequivocally condemn any action by China to expel US reporters. The Chinese government's decision is particularly regrettable because it comes in the midst of an unprecedented global crisis, when clear and reliable information about the international response to Covid-19 is essential. Severely limiting the flow of that information, which China now seeks to do, only aggravates the situation."

Jude Blanchette, who holds the Freeman Chair in China Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the move "shows that the US and China are firmly locked in a tit-for-tat battle on the landscape of the media and the press. The US-China relationship was already deteriorating significantly. China's move wouldn't alter the course but will just accelerate it."

He said China's actions were not an apples-to-apples retaliation because those taken by the US State Department were about increasing the oversight over Chinese state media operating in the United States, while the journalists who are being expelled by China, except for Voice of America, are independent journalists.

"Everyone knows state media workers from China, many of them have a dual role, these aren't comparable, but by the Chinese government's own logic, it is by framing this retaliation and reciprocity in it, it's a smart move on their part because it makes these look like this is a one for one response while they are qualitatively and quantitatively different," Blanchette said.