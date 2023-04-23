China expert Gordon Chang sounds off on U.S.-China tensions: This is going to get ‘out of control’

Reuters
From Paraguayan capital Asuncion to Taipei and Washington, diplomats, officials - and farmers - are closely watching a tight election race that could determine Paraguay's future ties with Taiwan. Paraguay will vote for its next president on April 30, choosing between a ruling party candidate pledging to extend decades-long diplomatic relations with Taiwan and an opposition rival who favors switching ties to China to boost the landlocked country's farm-driven economy. Pressure inside the South American nation has been rising, especially from its powerful agricultural lobby, to flip ties to China and open up the Asian country's lucrative markets to Paraguay's soybeans and beef, its main exports.