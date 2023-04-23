China expert Gordon Chang sounds off on U.S.-China tensions: This is going to get ‘out of control’

South China Morning Post

After three weeks of "cacophonous" debate on China, the European Union has been warned to get its story straight - or Beijing will "have us for lunch". Diplomats and officials are fretting that an extended bout of public bickering on how to deal with the world's No 2 economy has exposed deep divisions among the member states and institutions. That the bloc does not fully agree on a common approach to China is no surprise - these are 27 separate countries, often with competing interests. But it i