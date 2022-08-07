China’s Export Growth Beats Expectations, Offering Support

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s exports grew faster than expected in July, bucking expectations waning global demand would weigh on trade and providing support for an economy battling sporadic Covid outbreaks and a property downturn.

Exports in US dollar terms grew 18% last month from a year earlier to $332.96 billion, the General Administration of Customs said Sunday. That beat the median estimate of a 14.1% gain in a Bloomberg survey of economists, and compares with an increase of 17.9% in June.

Imports grew 2.3%, compared with an increase of 1% in June. That was lower than the median estimate of 4% growth and left a wider trade surplus of $101.26 billion last month, the data showed.

“China’s export growth surprised again on the upside. The strong export growth continues to help China’s economy in a difficult year as domestic demand remains sluggish,” said Zhang Zhiwei, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. “ The surprisingly strong export growth helps to boost confidence in the RMB exchange rate, which in turn helps deter capital outflows.”

Exports have been an important factor in China’s growth during the pandemic. But rising external uncertainties -- including a slowing global economy and high inflation within developed countries -- suggest their contribution to the economy this year will weaken. That complicates the picture for a country that’s already under tremendous strain.

China’s economy continued to rebound in July from Covid outbreaks and restrictions as bottlenecks on production and logistics eased further. Still, the recovery remained fragile, weighed down by property sector woes, still-weak domestic demand and fresh virus flareups.

At a Politburo meeting last month, authorities said the country should strive for “the best outcome” possible for economic growth in 2022, releasing a statement that didn’t explicitly refer to the growth target of “around 5.5%,” which economists think is out of reach. The same week as that meeting, China’s top leaders told government officials that the goal should serve as guidance rather than a hard target that must be hit, according to people familiar with the matter.

(Updates with economist comment and chart from fourth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

