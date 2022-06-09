China’s Exports Rebound in May as Covid Disruptions Ease

(Bloomberg) -- China’s exports grew at a faster pace in May than the previous month as Covid disruptions to production and logistics eased.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Exports in dollar terms grew 16.9% in May from a year earlier, customs data showed Thursday, accelerating from April’s 3.9% increase and climbing well above an 8% gain projected by economists. Imports rose 4.1% after staying unchanged in the previous month. Economists had expected a 2.8% increase.

While Chinese and South Korea exports show that demand remained solid in May, exporters are reporting a drop in orders as consumers around the world start moving their spending to services instead of goods, darkening the outlook for China’s companies. Soaring inflation in the US and Europe means households are tightening their belts.

“We always thought China could quickly resolve supply chain disruptions -- this is even better than our optimistic view on this point,” said Wei Yao, head of research for Asia Pacific and chief economist at Societe Generale SA. “The question from here onwards is demand -- western consumers continue to shift from goods to services and are increasingly pressured by inflation. External demand will probably soften from here, which means the recovery of domestic demand will be even more important but challenging given Zero Covid.”

The trade surplus in the month widened to $78.8 billion from $51.1 billion, with exports worth $308.25 billion, the most in four months. The data reflects an improvement in trade following an easing of virus outbreaks and a partial recovery in operations at factories and the world’s largest port in Shanghai. Even so, logistics remained backed up, which may have kept shipments from growing even faster.

Story continues

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say

China’s economy stands to get some support from a spurt in exports. A recovery in transport capacity cleared the way for a sharp acceleration in May’s shipments, which topped forecasts. The rebound is likely to extend into June and July, alongside Shanghai’s reopening. But it won’t last long -- Covid-zero restrictions, weakening external demand and a higher year-earlier base will cut into export growth further out.

David Qu, China economist

For the full report, click here.

China’s exports to the US in the first five months in yuan terms grew 12.9% on year, and imports rose 2.1%. The trade surplus with the US widened to 1.02 trillion yuan ($153 billion) during the period, according to a statement. The import volumes of iron ore, soy beans, natural gas, and crude oil all fell in the first five months of this year compared to the same period last year.

Read More: China Export Boom Fades as Spending Shifts, Cheaper Rivals Gain

Wang Shouwen, vice commerce minister, also warned of a number of uncertainties for trade. At a briefing on Wednesday, he highlighted a fragile global economic recovery, high inflation internationally, and logistics bottlenecks within China as potential threats. Even so, Wang said he was confident that China could keep foreign trade growth stable.

Also on Wednesday, Premier Li Keqiang led a State Council meeting calling for further support of foreign trade and investment, saying it matters to overall growth and employment, according to a report in Xinhua. He urged improvements in the efficiency of port loading and unloading, and transshipment and customs clearance. He also called on maintaining the stability of supply chains, and resolving difficulties so that foreign businesses can resume operations.

(Updates to add chart, economist’s comment)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.