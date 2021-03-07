China’s Exports Surge From 2020 Lockdown as Demand Booms

(Bloomberg) -- China’s exports surged in the first two months of the year, reflecting strong global demand for manufactured goods and figures partly skewed by the low base in 2020 when the economy was in lockdown.

Exports jumped 60.6% in dollar terms in the January-February period from a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Sunday, well above the 40% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. In the same period last year, exports had plunged 17.4%Imports climbed 22.2% in the first two months of the year from a year ago, compared with a 16% gain predicted in the survey. The trade surplus reached $103.25 billion in the period

Key Insights

The first two months are normally volatile for China’s economic activity because of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday. This year’s figures are even more distorted compared with 2020, when factories and businesses were shut to contain the coronavirus outbreakExports have boomed in recent months because of surging global demand for medical equipment and work-from-home devices. That’s helped to underpin China’s V-shaped recovery from the pandemic, with its economy the only major one to expand in 2020The customs agency said the strong trade data in the first two months of the year reflects improving demand in major trading partners like the U.S. and Europe, a domestic recovery that’s fueling import growth, and base effects from last year’s slumpTrade prospects for the full year will hinge on the global recovery and the tone of relations between China and the new U.S. administration. Economists like Macquarie Group’s Larry Hu predict a moderation in China’s export growth later this year as developed countries begin ramping up production

Get More

The trade surplus with the U.S. reached $51.3 billion in the first two months of the year. Trade with the U.S. surged 81.3% in the period from a year earlier. For a breakdown of China’s main trading partners, click on this tableThe customs agency started releasing combined data for the first two months of the year in 2020, aligning with the National Bureau of Statistics’s practice, due to disruptions caused by the Lunar Year Year

Story continues

(Updates with chart, comment from customs agency and U.S. trade figures)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.