China’s Exports Surge to Record High Despite Power Shortages

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s export growth accelerated in September, defying expectations of a slowdown amid a nationwide power crunch that forced factories to cut production.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Exports grew 28.1% in dollar terms in September from a year earlier to reach a new monthly record high of $305.7 billion, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Wednesday. That beat economists’ expectations of a 21.5% gain. Import growth slowed to 17.6%, below the 20.9% forecast by economists, leaving a trade surplus of $66.8 billion.

China’s exports have been a driver for the economy’s rebound from the pandemic, helping to offset weak domestic spending. Exporters though are facing multiple challenges, including from high freight costs, raw material prices, electricity shortages and environmental curbs.

Bruce Pang, head of macro and strategy research at China Renaissance Securities Hong Kong, said factories likely rushed to complete orders before the weeklong National Day public holidays at the beginning of October, helping to boost exports.

Fourth-quarter trade growth may slow because of the higher base of comparison from a year ago and logistical problems, according to Li Kuiwen, a spokesman for the customs department.

“Some traffic routes suffered imbalanced supply and demand,” he said. “We are following the situation closely.”

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

A second straight month of upside surprises in China’s export growth in September shows external demand is providing support for the economy. But it’s unlikely to be enough to offset downward pressures caused by power shortages and strains in the property sector that are intensifying a slowdown in growth.

David Qu, China economist

For the full report, click here.

Export growth was expected to slow last month after power outages forced factories in several provinces to shut. From aluminum smelters to textiles producers and soybean processing plants, factories were ordered to curb activity or shut altogether, partly due to a shortage of coal and soaring prices.

Import growth softened as domestic demand weakened and a property downturn weighed on the economy.

“The solid export figures could not offset the slowdown of the domestic economy,” Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “The decline in imports is concerning. China will need to overcome supply constraints on several fronts, notably power shortage.”

Global appetite for Chinese goods could start to ease after buyers frontloaded their Christmas orders. Indexes tracking new export orders in both the official purchasing managers’ index and Caixin PMI weakened further in September.

The trade figures reflect “the continued strength from global demand for Chinese goods, and on the other hand the domestic economy has slowed more than expected,” Jian Chang, chief China economist at Barclays Plc, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV.

(Updates with comments from economists.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman, Morgan Stanley Sued Over Archegos-Tied Stock Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley were sued by shareholders of a Chinese e-commerce company that accused the banking giants of trading on inside information when unloading the stock they held for Archegos Capital Management.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisi

  • Asia’s Richest Man Boosts Green Energy Push With Two More Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Reliance Industries Ltd. will buy a German maker of photovoltaic solar wafers and signed a deal with a Danish company to manufacture hydrogen electrolyzers in India, as Mukesh Ambani’s oil-to retail conglomerate pivots to green energy.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Cris

  • Women Outperform Men in Investing: Here’s Why

    When it comes to the world of finance, there’s no shortage of male presence. There are far more male CEOs of Fortune 500 companies than there are females, and the financial industry is dominated by men up and down the … Continue reading → The post Women Outperform Men in Investing: Here’s Why appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Silver Continues Poor Performance As Price Now Eyes The $22 Point

    Silver has been underperforming in recent weeks and could drop towards the $22 mark after losing more than 0.2% of its value since the markets opened today.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Not every stock is capable of shrugging off a sweeping headwind that works against the broad market, but a few growth names are.

  • Why Micron Technology Fell Nearly 4% Today

    Industry researchers dished out yet another warning that Micron's pricing power is under pressure.

  • State Media Warn of Weakening Housing Market: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s property market faces pressure in the fourth quarter as the authorities continue to tighten controls, the state-run China Securities Journal reported, citing research institutions.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion

  • ARK Invest's Wood warns upcoming economic downturn in China 'obvious'

    An economic slowdown in China could ripple through the global economy and weigh on commodity prices and growth, star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest warned in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose flagship $19.7 billion Ark Innovation fund was the top-performing U.S. equity fund in 2020, said that China's recent steps to crack down on sectors ranging from gaming to education to financial firms are increasing the likelihood of a policy mistake that leads to a sharp slowdown.

  • Apple’s Balancing Act in China Gets Trickier During Xi’s Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- In less than a year, China has upended the world’s largest internet sphere, throwing its biggest players from Alibaba to Tencent into a tailspin with a storm of regulatory measures to loosen their stranglehold over data and content. Yet Apple Inc., the largest of them all and an American icon, has sailed through mostly unscathed.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Li

  • The men going to military jail for their faith

    The island nation has a strict military conscription programme, putting pacifists in a difficult situation.

  • States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

    The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in...

  • Here’s What It Actually Means To Cut $1 Trillion From The Democrats’ Big Social Spending Bill

    Democrats will have to choose between greatly watering down all of their policies or giving up on some big promises.View Entire Post ›

  • Jon Stewart Explains Why Donald Trump Has ‘Very Good Chance’ Of Winning In 2024

    The former "Daily Show" host pointed out the "actual danger" which is "not flashy or sexy."

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects case involving Trump-aligned lawyer Eastman

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a California Republican club's challenge to a private organization's cancellation of a 2017 event at a city-owned property in Pasadena that was to have featured a conservative lawyer later aligned with former President Donald Trump. The justices turned away the Pasadena Republican Club's appeal of a lower court ruling that found that the cancellation of attorney John Eastman's planned appearance did not violate the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment, which bars government discrimination on free speech or religious grounds.

  • Column: Unemployment benefits weren't what kept workers home. The latest crummy jobs report proves it

    Unemployment benefits didn't keep Americans from returning to the workforce, since they're still not clamoring for lousy jobs even after those payments have expired.

  • Trump is close to selling his Washington, DC, hotel for more than $370 million, report says

    CGI Merchant Group, an investment firm in Miami, could remove Trump's name from the luxury hotel, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Ratcliffe says 1,000 intel documents given to Durham support more charges

    Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said a raft of documents he provided to special counsel John Durham supports additional charges in his criminal inquiry into the Russia investigation.

  • Risky move: Biden undercuts WH executive privilege shield

    It’s a risky move by President Joe Biden that could come back to haunt him — and future presidents — in the hyperpartisan world of Washington politics. Democrat Biden has agreed to a request from Congress seeking sensitive information on the actions of his predecessor Donald Trump and his aides during the Jan. 6 insurrection, though the former president claims the information is guarded by executive privilege. The move by Biden isn't the final word; Republican Trump says he will challenge the requests and a lengthy legal battle is likely to ensue over the information.

  • How Tom Cotton Went From ‘Send in the Troops’ to Stopping Trump

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen you think of Tom Cotton, you probably think of the senator who wanted to use the military to bash Black Lives Matter protesters. And when you think of the 2020 presidential election, you probably think of Republicans being complicit with Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the election results. But that’s a little too simple.According to David Drucker’s new book In Trump’s Shadow: The Battle for 2024 and the Future of the GOP, we sho

  • Social Security’s Rules on Spousal Benefits Can Be Tricky. Here Are Some Answers.

    Spouses can't claim benefits before the higher-earning spouse has claimed, financial expert says