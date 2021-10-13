China’s Exports Surge to Record High Despite Power Shortages

(Bloomberg) -- China’s export growth accelerated in September, defying expectations of a slowdown amid a nationwide power crunch that forced factories to cut production.

Exports grew 28.1% in dollar terms in September from a year earlier to reach a new monthly record high of $305.7 billion, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Wednesday. That beat economists’ expectations of a 21.5% gain. Import growth slowed to 17.6%, below the 20.9% forecast by economists, leaving a trade surplus of $66.8 billion.

China’s exports have been a driver for the economy’s rebound from the pandemic, helping to offset weak domestic spending. Exporters though are facing multiple challenges, including from high freight costs, raw material prices, electricity shortages and environmental curbs.

Bruce Pang, head of macro and strategy research at China Renaissance Securities Hong Kong, said factories likely rushed to complete orders before the weeklong National Day public holidays at the beginning of October, helping to boost exports.

Fourth-quarter trade growth may slow because of the higher base of comparison from a year ago and logistical problems, according to Li Kuiwen, a spokesman for the customs department.

“Some traffic routes suffered imbalanced supply and demand,” he said. “We are following the situation closely.”

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

A second straight month of upside surprises in China’s export growth in September shows external demand is providing support for the economy. But it’s unlikely to be enough to offset downward pressures caused by power shortages and strains in the property sector that are intensifying a slowdown in growth.

David Qu, China economist

Export growth was expected to slow last month after power outages forced factories in several provinces to shut. From aluminum smelters to textiles producers and soybean processing plants, factories were ordered to curb activity or shut altogether, partly due to a shortage of coal and soaring prices.

Import growth softened as domestic demand weakened and a property downturn weighed on the economy.

“The solid export figures could not offset the slowdown of the domestic economy,” Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “The decline in imports is concerning. China will need to overcome supply constraints on several fronts, notably power shortage.”

Global appetite for Chinese goods could start to ease after buyers frontloaded their Christmas orders. Indexes tracking new export orders in both the official purchasing managers’ index and Caixin PMI weakened further in September.

The trade figures reflect “the continued strength from global demand for Chinese goods, and on the other hand the domestic economy has slowed more than expected,” Jian Chang, chief China economist at Barclays Plc, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV.

