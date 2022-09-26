China eyeing a medal for first time in 28 years

DOUG FEINBERG
·2 min read

SYDNEY (AP) — It's been 28 years since China last won a medal at the World Cup, finishing second in the 1994 games.

With a dominant inside presence, led by Han Xu and Li Yueru, plus talented shooters and quick guards, the Chinese team has gotten off to a strong start in Australia and could find its way onto the podium.

China is 3-1 in pool play, with the lone loss coming against the U.S. In the three victories, the Chinese team won by an average of 48 points and scored close to 100 points a game. Even a 14-point loss to the U.S. showed that China has improved from finishing sixth in the 2018 World Cup and fifth in last year's Olympics.

“Compared with the U.S. team, the confrontation and intensity of the Chinese team in the first two games of the group stage are not at the same level. I hope the players can benefit from it,” China coach Zheng Wei said through a translator. “Throughout the game, our team only played poorly in the first few minutes and the last three minutes of the second quarter, and the rest of the time was good. I am proud of the performance of the players!”

U.S. coach Cheryl Reeve has seen a lot of improvement in China and joked that she doesn't want them to get too much better.

“We have all the respect in the world for China, we’ve seen them grow ... this is a great time for the women’s national team," Reeve said. "It’s a great time. It’s a very, very good team.”

China plays a more up-tempo unselfish style under Zheng, who took over in May. In Monday's win over Puerto Rico, the team had 39 assists on its 41 baskets.

Chinese fans have taken notice. Besides the host team, China has drawn the biggest crowds at the World Cup. The players have been appreciative of the support, signing autographs and posing for pictures after games.

“I like that our fans come to watch,” said Han, who is averaging 12.3 points and 8.8 rebounds in the tournament.

She came into the tournament after having a strong season in the WNBA for the Liberty and has a huge fan following.

A win over Belgium on Tuesday would secure the No. 2 seed in the pool and more importantly have the team avoiding a rematch with the U.S. until the gold medal game.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • How Chinese celebrities are amplifying official policy on Taiwan, pushing 'One China' messages to millions of fans online

    Chinese stars Xie Na, far right, and Huang Xiaoming, second from left, were among those reposting the 'One China' message. VCG via Getty ImagesThe Chinese government has a new ally when it comes to pushing its official line on Taiwan: celebrities. Tension over the status of the island, which is claimed by Beijing as part of its “One China” principle, have been exacerbated by a series of recent incidents, including a high-profile visit to the island by U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi and comments

  • China says it busted US$5.6B crypto money laundering ring

    Chinese police said they have busted a criminal group that used cryptocurrencies to launder 40 billion yuan (US$5.6 billion) as authorities crack down on illicit fund flows in the country. See related article: China lashes out at crypto fraud on World Consumer Rights Day Fast facts Police in Hengyang, a county in China’s southern province […]

  • Australia hands Canada its first loss of World Cup, 75-72

    Ezi Magbegor had 16 points and five blocks to help Australia beat Canada 75-72 on Monday night in the women's World Cup. The win caused a log-jam atop Group B with Australia, Canada and France all with three wins with one game left for each team. “We knew coming into this it would be a tough group for us” Magbegor said.

  • Team USA breaks Brazil's FIBA World Cup scoring record in 145-69 drubbing of South Korea

    A'ja Wilson and Brionna Jones went straight from the WNBA Finals to leading Team USA in a historic rout.

  • US pushes UN rights council to debate China's 'serious human rights violations'

    The U.S. and other allies are pushing for the U.N. to debate China's human rights abuses in Xinjiang. China is carrying out a genocide against Uyghur Muslims in the region.

  • China vows interference with Taiwan will be ‘crushed’ by ‘wheels of history’

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivered an ominous message on Saturday at the U.N. General Assembly, stating that international efforts to interfere with Taiwan will be “crushed by the wheels of history.” “Any scheme to interfere in China’s internal affairs is bound to meet the strong opposition of all Chinese and any move to obstruct…

  • Philippines to shut 175 offshore gambling firms, deport 40,000 Chinese workers

    The Philippines will stop operations of 175 offshore gambling firms and deport about 40,000 Chinese workers, a justice ministry official said on Monday, part of a crackdown on the notoriously opaque online gaming industry. The sector emerged in the Philippines in 2016 and grew exponentially, as operators capitalised on the country's liberal gaming laws to target customers in China, where gambling is banned. At their peak, Philippine offshore gambling operators, or POGOs, employed more than 300,000 Chinese workers, but the pandemic and higher taxes have forced many to operate elsewhere.

  • Moldova considers sanctions for citizens who fight for Russia in Ukraine

    Moldova may revoke the citizenship of its nationals who go to fight for Russia in Ukraine after being called up because they also hold Russian passports, pro-Western President Maia Sandu said on Monday. Russia launched a "partial" mobilisation last week to reinforce its troops in Ukraine, and there are 200,000 people with dual Moldovan-Russian citizenship who live in the breakaway Moldovan region of Trandniestria. Sandu said there was a risk that some of those people could be called up by Russia to fight.

  • Home to 28,000 U.S. troops, S.Korea unlikely to avoid a Taiwan conflict

    Tensions over Taiwan have raised the thorny issue of whether U.S. troops based in South Korea would be involved in any conflict, with American and South Korean officials acknowledging that the peninsula could easily be dragged into a crisis. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol told CNN in an interview aired on Sunday that his country was keen to work with the United States to “expand freedom”, but that in a conflict over Taiwan, North Korea would be more likely to stage a provocation and that the alliance should focus on that first. North Korea has a mutual defence treaty with China and military analysts suggest it could coordinate with Beijing or take advantage of a crisis to pursue its own military goals.

  • Putin wants West to respect Russia

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - MONDAY, 26 SEPTEMBER 2022, 12:30 Aleksandr Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has said at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin that Russia and Belarus would not tolerate humiliation from Europe, although the future lies with cooperation; meanwhile, Putin has called on the West to respect Russia.

  • From the Jet to the Car: Honda’s New End-to-End Service Combines Air and Ground Transportation

    The transportation conglomerate will connect remote parts of Japan with its HondaJet Elite and cars for medical tourism and service missions.

  • Exclusive-India's push for home-grown navigation system jolts smartphone giants

    India is pushing tech giants to make smartphones compatible with its home-grown navigation system within months, worrying the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple who fear elevated costs and disruptions as the move requires hardware changes, according to two industry sources and government documents seen by Reuters. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive for self-reliance, India has over the years expanded the use of its regional navigation satellite system called NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation).

  • Old men helped cause the Soviet Union's collapse. Historians say it's a warning sign for the United States.

    The United States' leadership has more in common with the last years of the USSR than they care to admit.

  • Weaker Demand for Chinese Goods Spells End of Shipping Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of shipping goods from China has slumped to the lowest level in more than two years as the world economy stumbles, dimming prospects for container carriers that turned in record profits during the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More Wee

  • Here to stay? China's cityscapes transformed by thousands of COVID test booths

    A thousand days since the World Health Organization (WHO) was told of a "viral pneumonia" in central China, many countries have returned to pre-COVID-19 life. Not so China itself - in cities big or small, routine PCR testing is the new normal. On Dec. 31, 2019, the WHO's office in China was informed of cases of pneumonia of an unknown cause in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei province.

  • Cardinal Zen, 5 others stand trial in Hong Kong over fund

    A 90-year-old Catholic cardinal and five others stood trial in Hong Kong on Monday for allegedly failing to register a now-defunct fund set up to assist people arrested in the mass anti-government protests in the city three years ago. Cardinal Joseph Zen, who is a retired bishop of Hong Kong, was first arrested in May together with others including singer Denise Ho and barrister Margaret Ng on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces to endanger China’s national security.

  • In China, buyers occupy 'rotting' unfinished homes

    STORY: China’s so-called ‘rotting’ apartments are a far cry from what these home buyers were promised. When Mrs. Xu bought her new build in the city of Guilin three years ago the property brochure said riverfront views and clean city air. The reality is unpainted walls, holes where electric sockets should be, no gas or running water and bleak living conditions. Every day she climbs up and down several flights of stairs carrying heavy water bottles filled from a hose outside.When Xu bought her flat in early 2019, the apartment was already under construction – so she invested all her family’s savings to secure it. It’s developer, Jiadengbao Real Estate, was well underway marketing the flats which would come with under floor heating and - they said - a shared swimming pool.But in mid-2020 - construction stalled as China entered a deep real estate slump forcing cash-strapped builders to down tools. Being unemployed and with no other savings – Xu had no choice but to move in. Now instead of a swimming pool, she and about 20 other buyers living in the complex share a makeshift outdoor toilet and gather during the day at a table and benches in the central courtyard.They are part of a movement of home buyers around China who have moved into what they call "rotting" apartments, either to pressure developers and authorities to complete them or out of financial necessity. "I bought this apartment in 2019 when they were advertising it so strongly."“It's not easy for the common folk to buy a house during their lifetime, so we have to fight for our rights and interests.”"Sometimes we buy water to drink and save the bottles, these bottles, to fill up with water. We had no other choice when moved in here but to set up a water pipe here (for dispensing water). Us flat owners wash our clothes and hair here. Since there's no hot water, no water and no electricity, so we wait until after the water from the hose here has warmed up by the sun, then we wash our hair. We just wait for it (to warm up) then wash our hair."Since the debt crisis erupted in 2021, thousands more home buyers have been caught in similar predicaments as developers went bankrupt or abandoned struggling projects.The proliferation of unfinished apartments has sparked unprecedented collective disobedience, fuelled by social media.In late June, thousands of home buyers in at least 100 cities threatened to halt mortgage payments to protest stalled construction.Nor Jiadengbao Real Estate or the local city government responded to a requests for comment.Last November local authorities said they had set up a group to resolves issues in the area. While some local governments have taken steps to prop up the property market by setting up bailout funds, buyers like Xu, who paid deposits in advance and are on the hook for mortgages, remain in limbo."It feels like suddenly crashing from paradise back to the ground. All the family's efforts were invested in this house. Originally, my son was old enough (to get married), so that I bought him this flat. He wanted to start his own business in this city, but I didn't expect the building to be rotten. Now in my family, my son doesn't talk to me and my husband doesn't talk to me either."

  • Solar Panels Don’t Power Your Home and Other Insights From an Energy CEO

    Generac is the leader in home standby power generation. CEO Aaron Jagdfeld wants to turn his company into a provider of smart home energy systems.

  • US's Harris, Japan's Kishida condemn China's actions in Taiwan Strait

    TOKYO (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed Washington's commitment to Japan's defense during a meeting on Monday with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo in which they condemned China's actions in the Taiwan Strait. "They discussed the People's Republic of China's recent aggressive and irresponsible provocations in the Taiwan Strait, and reaffirmed the importance of preserving peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the White House said in a statement.

  • CIA unveils model of al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri's hideout

    The CIA has revealed a model of Ayman al-Zawahri’s safe house, used to brief President Joe Biden about the al-Qaida leader’s whereabouts before the agency killed him in a drone strike in Afghanistan. Shortly after al-Zawahri's death, White House officials released a photo showing Biden talking to CIA Director William Burns with a closed wooden box on the table in front of them.