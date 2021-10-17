China faces challenges from 'mismanagement' at certain firms, says PBOC head

FILE PHOTO: Governor of People's Bank of China (PBOC) Yi Gang attends a news conference on China's economic development ahead of the 70th anniversary of its founding, in Beijing
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Leika Kihara
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Leika Kihara

(Reuters) - China's economy is "doing well", but faces challenges such as default risks for certain firms due to "mismanagement", the People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said on Sunday.

Concerns have grown in recent weeks over the possible collapse of property developer China Evergrande Group, which has more than $300 billion in liabilities and has missed three rounds of interest payments on its dollar bonds.

As the company wrestles with its debt, worries about a possible spillover of credit risk from China's property sector into the broader economy have intensified.

Yi Gang said default risks for some firms and operational difficulties of small and mid-sized banks are among the challenges for China's economy, and that authorities are keeping a close eye "so they do not become systematic risks".

While growth has moderated due to a sporadic rise in coronavirus infections, China's economy is expected to grow 8% this year, Yi said at an online meeting of the Group of 30 International Banking Seminar, which coincides with the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Authorities will first try to prevent problems at Evergrande from spreading to other real estate companies to avoid a broader systematic risk, he added.

The rumbling crisis at Evergrande and other major homebuilders drove debt market risk premiums on weaker Chinese firms to a record high last week and triggered a fresh round of credit rating downgrades.

"The interest of creditors and shareholders will be fully respected strictly in accordance to law," Yi said. "The law has clearly indicated the seniority of liabilities."

Authorities will give the highest priority to the protection of consumers and home buyers, while respecting the rights of creditors and shareholders, he said.

The PBOC was taking various steps to fend off financial risks, such as replenishing capital for small and midsize banks, Yi Gang said.

The world's second-largest economy has staged an impressive rebound from the pandemic but there are signs the recovery is losing steam.

"Economic growth has been slowed down a little bit, but the trajectory of economic recovery remains unchanged," he said.

On the development of digital yuan, Yi Gang said the PBOC will focus on its domestic and retail use as cross-border and international usage was "a little bit complicated" due to requirements over issues such as money laundering.

"We will closely cooperate with the central bank community," he said, adding that using digital yuan as a tool to promote China's Belt and Road initiative was "not our priority at this point".

(Reporting by Leika Kihara in Tokyo; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla stock climbs to 8-month high after Jefferies boosts price target, profit view

    Shares of Tesla Inc. extended their recent surge to an eight-month high on Friday, after Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois raised his price target and earnings estimates, saying concerns over demand in the electric vehicle leader's key China market have now been put to rest.

  • MGM Resorts Stock Looks Like a Winning Bet

    Slimmer operation should generate better results. Also, Wall Street opinions on Valvoline, Verizon Communications, Marinemax, Charles River Laboratories, and First Republic Bank.

  • Ex-Boeing Pilot Charged in Probe of 737 MAX Crashes Is Scapegoat, Lawyer Says

    Prosecutors face challenges in pinning the blame for deception of air-safety regulators on a lone employee, according to legal observers.

  • China to keep up scrutiny of internet sector - Xinhua

    China will continue its scrutiny of the internet sector, rooting out practices including the blocking of site links by rival platforms and ensuring smaller players have room to develop, its industry minister said in an interview published on Sunday. China has been engaged this year in a sweeping campaign across regulators to rein in its massive and free-wheeling online economy, led by giants Alibaba Group Ltd, Tencent Holdings Ltd and others. "Currently, corporates have increased their awareness of compliance, and some outstanding problems have been solved preliminarily," Xiao Yaqing, China's industry and information minister, told the official Xinhua news agency.

  • A Big Fund Slashed Its Stake in GameStop Stock. It Bought Moderna and Palantir.

    The Alaska Department of Revenue sold most of its GameStop stock in the third quarter. It initiated positions in Moderna and Palantir stock, and bulked up its holdings in Analog Devices stock.

  • This Chinese Tech Giant Just Got a Big-Time Fine, So Why Is Its Stock Skyrocketing?

    Chinese stocks have sold off en masse since the Spring, but is now the time for aggressive investors to go bargain-hunting in the Middle Kingdom? One indication could be the recent case of Meituan (OTC: MPNGF), the largest food delivery company in China, with businesses in daily deals, hotel bookings, community e-commerce, restaurant software, and grocery and drugstore delivery. On Oct. 8, China's State Administration for Market Regulation imposed a $534 million fine on Meituan -- a penalty for abusing its dominant market share in food delivery to force restaurants into exclusivity arrangements.

  • He Wants to Retire in 15 Years, When He Turns 65. A Financial Adviser Weighs In.

    The couple, who live in Lake Ozark, Mo., also receive $500 a month in child-care credits from the recent stimulus package. Together, their two traditional IRAs contain $285,000. In addition, Mr. Lynch has a small pension that will pay $325 a month when he turns 59½.

  • She turned ADHD into a career: 'Talking about our challenges is very important'

    Meet her now and you might find it hard to believe that, less than 10 years ago, 38 year-old Jessica McCabe was at the end of her rope: divorced, broke, living at home with her mother, with no viable job prospects in sight.

  • PBOC’s Yi Says China Can ‘Contain’ the Risk From Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasPeople’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said authorities can contain risks posed to the Chinese economy and financial system from the struggles

  • Mortgage rates top 3% again — and this time they're not likely to go back down

    Forecasts indicate a new jump in rates may be only the start.

  • Got $1,000? Here Are 3 EVs That Are Good Long-Term Bets

    Investors interested in electric vehicles have more choices today than ever before. Here are three good ones.

  • IBM earnings are about to change and could be ‘messy’ — Here is what you need to know

    International Business Machines Corp. earnings report has the potential to be "messy" as Big Blue spins off managed infrastructure-service business Kyndryl.

  • First U.S. Bitcoin ETF looks set to debut Monday or Tuesday from ProShares Trust

    ProShares looked set to be the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund, according to sources and fund specialists.

  • AT&T and Verizon set to deliver earnings as wireless competition builds

    Even with minimal impact from the latest iPhone launch, the growing competitiveness of the wireless industry will be on full display when telecommunications companies start reporting quarterly results in the week ahead.

  • Global Energy Crisis Prompts Asia to Turn to U.S. for Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian demand for U.S. oil is rising as the energy crisis boosts prices for other crudes that are priced against the global Brent futures contract. Most Read from BloombergThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse

  • Analysis: Beirut street battles may spell even darker times

    The most powerful men in Lebanese politics have been in charge for decades, some since the early 1970s. Now, they’re in a desperate fight to cling to positions and wealth as Lebanon takes hit after hit, grappling with one of the world’s worst economic meltdowns in decades and the aftermath of an explosion that ripped through the capital a year ago, killing more than 215 people. The gunbattles that raged for hours on the streets of Beirut this week were the latest manifestation of the willingness by members of the country's ruling class to fight for political survival at any cost.

  • Insiders Are Snapping Up These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The stock market is all about timing. Whether your investment strategy is bullish or bearish, what matters is making the right moves at the right time. This is the truth at the heart of the old Wall Street cliché that bulls and bears make money, while pigs get slaughtered. If you get greedy, and start chasing money, you’ll overlook the signs that tell you when to buy or sell. Smart investors will be looking for reliable signs that will indicate a stock’s likely movement. In volatile times like t

  • Netflix's 'Squid Game' estimated to be worth about $900 million - Bloomberg News

    In comparison to its estimated net worth, the show cost just $21.4 million to produce, Bloomberg said. Netflix had earlier announced the show had amassed 111 million fans, but Bloomberg said those figures were based on slightly older data. Los Gatos, California-based Netflix estimated that 89% of people who started the show watched more than one episode, the news agency said, and 66% of the viewers finished watching the series in the first 23 days.

  • Bailey Says Rising Energy Means Inflation Could Last Longer

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasBank of England Governor Andrew Bailey moved to strengthen the case for raising interest rates, saying the current surge in energy prices means

  • Want $5,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $57,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    With yields ranging from 7.7% to 10.4%, these dividend stocks can help maximize income-investors' returns.