China faces skeptics with UNGA pitch for global leader status

Mary Altaffer/AP Photo
2
Phelim Kine
·8 min read

China’s President Xi Jinping Zoomed into the U.N. General Assembly last year crowing about how his country had beaten Covid, opposed foreign military interventions and led the way in advancing democracy and rule of law.

Since then, China has taken Russia’s side in the Ukraine war. It’s menaced the democratic island of Taiwan and stamped out the vestiges of free rule in Hong Kong. And its vaunted economy has sputtered due to its draconian zero-Covid strategy.

No wonder democracies aren’t so thrilled about Beijing mucking about the global order.

To make matters worse, this year Xi’s Zoom invite has been revoked — leaders are required to attend in person.

Instead, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will address the General Assembly — though now relegated to a weekend time slot — to project an image of his boss as a resolute global statesman with innovative solutions to the world’s most intractable problems.

Expect Wang to lace his speech with the usual bromides about “win-win cooperation,” “inclusive growth” and a “people-centered approach” designed to portray Xi as a staunch defender of the U.N. system.

But that verbal smokescreen aims to mitigate international dismay about China’s alignment with Russia’s Ukraine invasion, its abuses of Xinjiang Uyghurs and its aggressive military intimidation of Taiwan.

It’s not likely to win many friends.

Instead, Wang’s speech will be as much for an audience back home in China as it will be for the diplomats and heads of state gathered in Turtle Bay — an airbrushed portrayal of Xi’s international diplomacy in the run-up to next month’s 20th Party Congress where he’ll extend his rule for another five years, at least.

Wang will hammer home those messages by offering Xi’s Beijing-led alternatives — including the Global Security Initiative and Global Development Initiative — to what officials argue is a U.S.-dominated international system wracked by instability. Xi’s objective is to build support among countries in the global south for a narrative that positions China as the logical successor to a U.S.-led multilateralism that Beijing insists is failing to keep the peace.

Look for Wang to dole out some honey to the developing world while he sprays vinegar on what he referred to last month as U.S. “unilateralism and bullying.”

“China detects a vulnerability in the U.S.-led Western countries’ role in international security and thinks that the Ukraine war has made Western countries’ role in international stability appear more negative,” said Tong Zhao, senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and visiting research scholar at Princeton University. “China is trying, including through the GSI, to gain more support, especially among the global south countries.”

Russia’s war against Ukraine and its ripple effects — risks of clashes between NATO and Russian forces and global food supply chain disruptions — gives Wang an opportunity to tout Xi’s initiatives that he says can avoid such conflicts.

“China is trying to use Ukraine to make its case that global security governance is broken [and] that the American alliance system is part of the problem and needs to be replaced or rethought,” said Sheena Chestnut Greitens, director of the Asia Policy Program at the University of Texas at Austin.

Expect Wang’s UNGA speech to elaborate on Xi’s Global Security Initiative unveiled with scant detail at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference in April. Xi’s 202-word description of the GSI leaned heavily on Chinese Foreign Ministry boilerplate, including rejection of “Cold War mentality” and opposition to “unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction.” But Chinese foreign policy experts say that’s about to change.

“I think the Chinese are paving the ground for the [GSI and GDI] to be Xi Jinping’s foreign policy key words for his next two years,” said Yun Sun, China program director at the Stimson Center. “It’s not China saying, ‘Hey, I'm trying to replace the U.N.’ China's saying, ‘I am the U.N.’”

Chinese state media has even coined the term “Xiplomacy” as part of an ongoing propaganda push to portray Xi as a devotee of the U.N. system. “President Xi has reiterated China's support for the UN-centered international system and pledged greater contributions to advancing the noble cause of the United Nations,” state news agency Xinhua reported in October.

China is now the second-biggest funder to the U.N. peacekeeping budget and over the past two decades has bureaucratically rewired key parts of the U.N. to promote its interests to the disadvantage of the U.S. and its allies.

There are already high-profile cheerleaders in the West declaring that lasting peace in the 21st century hinges on China leading the way in reworking multilateral security mechanisms. “To stabilize the world order, China must become a central player in forging common rules and norms with its friends and competitors around the world,” former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin said in a South China Morning Post op-ed last week.

Xi says he’s up to the job — but not in the way Washington wants. “China is willing to make efforts with Russia to assume the role of great powers, and play a guiding role to inject stability and positive energy into a world rocked by social turmoil," Xi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 15 in a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization annual summit in Uzbekistan.

The SCO — a China-initiated dictators club which includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan — is applauding on cue for the GSI’s touted superiority to existing multilateral mechanisms. “The Global Security Initiative is in line with the goals of the SCO and will make an important contribution to eliminating the root causes of international conflicts and achieving long-term peace and security in the world,” SCO Deputy Secretary-General Grigory Logvinov said this week.

But the Chinese government faces a challenge in convincing non-SCO U.N. member states of the wisdom and utility of China’s “no limits” partnership with Putin and alignment with his Ukraine invasion. China’s recent drastic escalation in military intimidation against Taiwan has also raised questions about Beijing’s commitment to nonviolent conflict resolution.

There are also growing international concerns about the rapid growth in China’s nuclear arsenal and its recent development of a hypersonic missile system. “We have seen the incredible expansiveness of what they’re doing with their nuclear force — which does not, in my opinion, reflect minimal deterrence,” Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton told the Senate Armed Service Committee last week.

Even worse, a United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights report on Chinese policies in Xinjiang released last month indicated that Beijing’s treatment of religious minorities in Xinjiang, in particular Muslim Uyghurs, “may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity.” Beijing dismissed the report as “a patchwork of disinformation politically driven by the US” and then compounded China’s reputational damage by suspending all cooperation with U.N. rights bodies.

Expect Wang to be undeterred by that bad press.

“We may have woken up the dragon in terms of China may now be much more concerted in its efforts to weaken the international human rights system … and is also offering alternative institutions,” said Rana Siu Inboden, senior fellow with the Robert Strauss Center for International Security and Law at the University of Texas at Austin.

Xi has a vested interest in producing a new road map for how countries define their national security and measures to protect it.

“You'll see a push [by China] to try to reorganize global security governance in ways that are more favorable not just to Chinese foreign policy, or national interests … but also just the regime security interests of the Chinese Communist Party,” Greitens said. “That's largely the pitch we've seen accompanying Chinese surveillance exports to a lot of cities and states around the world.”

It’s already happening. Last week, Xi offered to fund crash courses in China-style domestic security control to SCO member states. “China is willing to train 2,000 law enforcement officers for member countries in the next five years, establish a China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization training base for counterterrorism professionals and strengthen law enforcement capacity building for all parties,” Xi said at the SCO leaders summit in Uzbekistan last week.

Wang may also take the opportunity at UNGA to expand on Xi’s largesse for low-income countries — including foreign debt suspension and development aid. Xi pledged $3 billion in May 2021 to support Covid-19 response and economic recovery in developing countries.

Wang primed the pump by convening a meeting of the Group of Friends of the GDI in New York this week.

But recent reports on the debt load imposed on developing economies by Chinese lending and questions about the integrity of Beijing’s debt forgiveness programs have dented the credibility of China’s approach to overseas economic development.

Still, expect Wang to stick to the script: Xi has a vision of Chinese-led global governance that he’ll move to implement after he gets a third term as China’s paramount leader following next month’s 20th Party Congress.

But Wang can’t protect Xi from the bad optics of his decision to prioritize last week’s glad-handing session with fellow authoritarians while skipping an in-person appearance in New York.

Recommended Stories

  • Iran president cancels interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour after she refuses to wear head scarf

    Iran president cancels interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour after she refuses to wear head scarf

  • Yuan Weakens to Near Trading Band Limit as Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan extended losses to a level closest to the weak end of its allowed trading band since a shock currency devaluation in 2015.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes Bank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekSouth Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global EconomyThe onshore yuan fe

  • Treasury Department helps expand internet access to Iranian people amid violent government crackdown

    The Iran government on Wednesday cut off global internet access for most of its 80 million citizens.

  • Senate reaches rare bipartisan agreement on deal to cut powerful greenhouse gases

    Amendment to a global treaty from the 1980s that helped repair hole in the ozone layer

  • U.S.-led Pacific group to focus on climate, connectivity amid China concerns

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China's ambitions in the Pacific are a concern for some Pacific Island leaders, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday, but a growing U.S. partnership with allies in the region aims to address issues such as climate change, health and technology links. Campbell spoke after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted a meeting with foreign ministers from the Partners in the Blue Pacific (PBP)- a group formed in June that includes the United States, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

  • Biden and UK's Truss agree on continued support for Ukraine -Truss's office

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Liz Truss and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions highlight the need for allies to continue their economic and military support to Ukraine, Truss's office said. Putin ordered Russia's first wartime mobilisation since World War Two on Wednesday during a televised address in which he also announced moves to annex swaths of Ukrainian territory and threatened to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. "The leaders condemned Putin’s recent belligerent statements on Ukraine," a spokesperson for Truss, who took office just over two weeks ago, said following the pair's first in-person meeting.

  • 'Ukraine: The Latest' - listen to our daily podcast on the Russian invasion

    War in Ukraine is reshaping our world. Every weekday the Telegraph's top journalists analyse the invasion from all angles - military, humanitarian, political, economic, historical - and tell you what you need to know to stay updated.

  • Biden's approval rating up but struggling on key issues, new poll finds

    A new poll commissioned by a super PAC aligned with President Joe Biden finds the president's overall approval has improved in three battleground states, but

  • Travellers who have visited Cuba in last 11 years will need visa to enter US

    <strong>Exclusive: </strong>Trump’s final travel act, ranking the island alongside Iran, North Korea and Cuba, could affect hundreds of thousands of UK holidaymakers

  • Italy’s Salvini Wants Referendum Over EU Combustion Car Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- League leader Matteo Salvini wants Italians to vote on the European Union’s landmark decision to eliminate carbon emissions from new cars by 2035.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With Political Winds at His BackUN Latest: China Stands by Russia; Zelenskiy Wants Wea

  • China Stocks Face More Grim Milestones as Fed Deals Fresh Blow

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s most acute market risks from the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening to Beijing’s Covid Zero pursuit are hammering Chinese stocks, pushing a key gauge to the lowest in more than a decade as analysts struggle to predict a bottom. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesSouth Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes Putin's Order for 300,0

  • John Kirby: Putin calling up more troops for Ukraine war is a 'sign that he's struggling'

    The National Security Council spokesperson also addressed Putin's nuclear threats, saying there will be “severe consequences” if Russia uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine and that the U.S. takes “this kind of rhetoric seriously.”

  • Column: Is abortion issue a lifeline that saves the Senate for Democrats? This race offers a test case

    The Supreme Court abortion ruling has boosted Democratic Sen. Patty Murray's reelection hopes. Her Republican rival is focusing on inflation, crime.

  • Prisoners set for family reunions after Ukraine, Russia swap

    STORY: “We just want to let everyone know we're now out of the danger zone and we're on our way home to out families and whatnot.""By the skin of our teeth.”That was Aidan Aslin and&nbsp;Shaun Pinner, captured by Russian-backed forces in Mariupol in April and sentenced to death by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic."We just want everyone to know the good news, et cetera. Thanks to everyone that's been supporting us and whatnot. It's really, muchly appreciated."PINNER: "Thanks to everyone."ASLIN: "Really."PINNER: "Can't say thank you enough."They were among five British men released as part of the biggest prisoner swap since the conflict began in February.Turkey helped broker the deal - involving almost 300 people: 215 of which were Ukrainians - most of them captured after the fall of the port city.Ten foreigners were also freed following mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has maintained close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.55 Russians and pro-Kremlin Ukrainians were handed back to Russia - including Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of a banned pro-Russian party who was facing treason charges.Yaryna Herashchenko, the girlfriend of Azov regiment fighter Ihor Davydenko who was released in the swap, spoke of her reaction on hearing the news of his release.“Happiness, shock, tears, joy – the whole spectrum of emotions which can describe the good that took place on this earth.""Today, he messaged me saying: “You cannot imagine what you have done to save me from going mad at the plant (Azovstal).” I told him that I had a selfish plan. I wanted to bring my heart back home. That’s all.”Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the senior Ukrainian commanders released to Turkey as “superheroes", including those of the Azov regiment who led the defense of Mariupol. And Ukrainian police shared this photo of what they said were nine of its officers safely back on home soil.The timing and scale of the swap came as a surprise. Pro-Russian separatists had said last month that the Mariupol commanders would go on trial.And earlier in the day Putin had announced a partial troop mobilization, in an apparent escalation of the conflict.The five senior commanders released will stay in Turkey until the end of the war.Zelenskiy thanked Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for his help after what he said had been a long and difficult fight to secure their freedom.Instagram/cossackgundi / SAUDI PRESS AGENCY HANDOUT VIA REUTERS / SAUDI GOVERNMENT / REUTERS / COORDINATION HEADQUARTERS FOR TREATMENT OF PRISONERS OF WAR / RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY / RUSSIAN POOL / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / NATIONAL POLICE OF UKRAINE / PRESS SERVICE OF THE INTERIOR MINISTRY OF UKRAINE

  • White House taking Russia’s nuclear threats seriously, but not going to change plans

    The United States is taking Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats seriously, but does not consider the Kremlin’s rhetoric to be anything new, a U.S. government spokesman told U.S. television channel ABC on Sept. 21.

  • Chargers limit Justin Herbert's practice, injury update, but pain is inevitable

    The Chargers limited Justin Herbert's participation in practice because of his rib cartilage injury, and coach Brandon Staley said the quarterback's availability won't be known until Sunday.

  • Oil Retreats Below $80 to Lowest Since January

    Oil prices dropped below $80 a barrel to the lowest since January as central banks around the world continued to aggressively raise interest rates. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, declined 5% to $79.87. Oil prices were headed for a fourth-straight weekly loss.

  • Ukraine calls for special tribunal for Russia at UN Security Council

    The UN Security Council’s first high-level meeting on Ukraine since the start of the war on Feb. 24 in New York was full of emotion.

  • North Korea rejects US intelligence allegations it supplied weapons to Russia

    North Korea on Thursday denied a U.S. intelligence report that it exported rockets and artillery shells to Russia, claiming the assessment was intended to tarnish North Korea’s image. “We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we will not plan to export them,” the statement by an unnamed North Korean official read.…

  • Siemens, 29 others added to Air Force’s $950 million JADC2 contract

    Hundreds of companies, large and small, will compete for work associated with Joint All-Domain Command and Control, an effort to link sensors to shooters.