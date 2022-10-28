China Faces Tough Choices in Currency Defense as Yuan Weakens

1
Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- After a months-long effort to prop up the yuan, the People’s Bank of China has cycled through most of its policy tools, leaving it with some tough choices.

Most Read from Bloomberg

As the currency hovers near the weak end of a daily 2% trading band against the dollar, the specter of extreme measures -- however unlikely -- is growing. Already, there are signs that China is intervening in foreign-exchange markets, like Japan has done. A one-time revaluation and restricting the yuan’s range are other major tools.

These measures -- if taken -- have significant downside, as they will drain China’s foreign reserves and raise fears of stronger capital controls just as investors fret about President Xi Jinping’s policy direction. Given the extremity of these options, analysts say they’re likely to be a last resort, with policy makers on Tuesday stating they would deepen market-based foreign-exchange reforms.

“There are way more aggressive tools that the PBOC can utilize if they want to push the yuan stronger and they have done it before,” said Mingze Wu, a foreign-exchange trader at StoneX Group in Singapore. “It’s feasible for PBOC to do it, but it’ll come at a cost. China wants to internationalize the yuan, which includes not being too heavy handed.”

While it’s impossible to mount a sustained defense against a stronger dollar that has steamrolled every other currency, the PBOC has rolled out a raft of measures, limiting its drop this year to 12% -- a performance that’s better than the yen and South Korea’s won.

A 13% rally in the dollar this year has pushed the yuan close to the weak end of its trading band, raising the specter of a repeat of the experience in 2012. Back then, China’s currency frequently hit the limit of the set range, fueling a drop in liquidity which led to a virtual standstill in trading in the foreign-exchange market, according to traders who were in the market back then.

From Fixing to Signaling, How China Manages the Yuan: QuickTake

Here’s a look at the measures the PBOC can take to support the yuan:

Intervention

There are signs that China is already stepping up the defense of its currency, with traders saying state-owned banks sold dollars the previous two days. The lenders took advantage of a broad dollar-selling spree on Wednesday when the offshore yuan rose by a record.

Such intervention is the most likely option for policy makers, according to analysts and traders. It would slow the yuan’s decline until China’s macro fundamentals improve, said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Stephen Chiu.

The downside to such a move is that it would erode China’s foreign-exchange reserves. After the central bank devalued the yuan in August 2015 -- a shock that reverberated across global markets -- its reserves fell by more than 15% in the period through January 2017, suggesting that it intervened. The PBOC’s currency holdings dropped 7% in the first nine months to $3.03 trillion.

Another less obvious way to intervene is to dramatically boost the cost for traders to short the yuan. Beijing could engineer a spike in the funding costs by mopping up liquidity in Hong Kong -- a measure it used in early 2016 and 2017. While this would trigger massive losses for speculators, it might also spur wild swings in the currency market.

Narrowing The Band

In theory, the authorities can also narrow the yuan’s daily trading band. The PBOC last revised it back in 2014 when it widened the range to 2% from 1% to allow markets to play a bigger role.

However, the central bank is unlikely to restrict the band as this would run counter to its stated aim to allow for more market-driven price action and spur doubts about China’s efforts to internationalize the yuan, according to Alvin Tan, the head of Asia currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

Adjusting the Fix

Lastly, the PBOC can initiate a one-time adjustment to strengthen the yuan’s fixing, although this would again be construed as a reversal of its market reforms. The last time the authorities revised the fix was in 2015 when they devalued the Chinese currency.

Still, some analysts believe the PBOC may refrain from taking any extreme steps in the near term.

“Still-rich valuations in the trade-weighted yuan suggest the tolerance for yuan weakness could be high for now,” said Lemon Zhang, foreign exchange strategist at Barclays Bank Plc.

The onshore yuan fell 0.3% to 7.2440 per dollar Friday after sliding to the weakest since 2007 this week.

--With assistance from Chester Yung.

(Updates with Barclays strategist’s comments and yuan level in last two paragraphs)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Cross-Asset Model Shows EM Stocks Not ‘Cheap Enough’ Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- A cross-asset study by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. suggests emerging equities haven’t yet reached a bear-market trough, and the picture looks more concerning after excluding battered Chinese stocks.Most Read from BloombergTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sites With Handguns and Kevl

  • Twitter shares to be suspended on NYSE as Musk nears takeover

    Musk, the world's richest person, visited Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday and hinted he was the company's top boss after updating his profile bio to "Chief Twit". Reuters reported on Tuesday that equity investors, including Sequoia Capital, Binance, Qatar Investment Authority and others, had received the requisite paperwork for the financing commitment from Musk's lawyers. The deal's completion would mark an end to a lawsuit by Twitter, which, along with investors, now expects the deal to be completed on its original terms of $54.20 per share.

  • Xiaomi discontinues financial services business in India -TechCrunch

    The company recently pulled its Mi Pay and Mi Credit apps in India from the local Play Store and its own app store, the report said. Three years after its launch, Mi Pay, which allowed users to make bill payments and money transfers, is no longer listed among the recognized apps by regulatory body National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), TechCrunch said.

  • China Stocks in Worst Ever Post-Congress Rout as Gloom Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks traded in Hong Kong had their worst showing ever following a Communist Party Congress after this year’s leadership gathering dashed hopes for more market-friendly policies.Most Read from BloombergTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sites With Handguns and Kevlar Vests

  • Russian rouble strengthens ahead of cenbank rate decision

    The rouble strengthened on Friday hovering between 61 and 62 against the dollar, with investors awaiting the central bank's interest rate-setting meeting, while Russian stocks pulled back from a more than one-month high. At 0707 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 61.55 and had gained 0.7% to trade at 61.29 versus the euro. The central bank is in focus as it is expected to end its rate-cutting cycle that started after an emergency hike to 20%, days after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Third Straight Drought Is Upending Key Argentine Planting Season

    (Bloomberg) -- A near-relentless drought is threatening soybean and corn growing in Argentina, a gut-punch for global crop markets already on edge from US weather risks and Ukraine disruptions.Most Read from BloombergTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sites With Handguns and Kevlar VestsDryness t

  • China's Yuan Surges in Global Currency-Trading Rankings

    The Chinese yuan has grown in importance to the global foreign-exchange markets, and was on one side of **7% of all forex trades** earlier this year, according to the Bank for International Settlements. The yuan has overtaken the Swiss franc, plus the Australian and Canadian dollars in market share, a BIS report shows. The last survey in 2019 found 4.3% of forex trades involved the yuan. Beijing is keen to boost international use of the yuan, which is also known as the renminbi. The recent gains

  • ECB Raises Rates by 0.75 Point to Highest in More Than a Decade

    The European Central Bank is moving briskly to quash record inflation even as the eurozone teeters close to recession.

  • IMF to Lend Egypt $3 Billion to Help Safeguard Economy

    CAIRO—The International Monetary Fund reached an agreement on Thursday to lend $3 billion to Egypt, its latest effort to help emerging markets hit by the war in Ukraine and global inflation. Egypt has been one of the hardest-hit emerging-market economies by the war, which has sent global food prices soaring. Egypt was hurt in particular because it had sourced the majority of its wheat imports from Russia and Ukraine.

  • Biden Crows About Chips Bill, Says Xi ‘Concerned’ About US Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said China’s leader had expressed worries about the US strengthening its domestic production of semiconductor chips as his administration moves to reduce reliance on Asian suppliers and restrict Chinese access to chipmaking technology.Most Read from BloombergTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMasked Poll Wa

  • GDP report, Meta plunge, jobless and more: Thursday's 5 things to know

    Traders will get their first look at how the economy did in the third quarter when the Commerce Department reports GDP.

  • Chipmakers Are All Pulling Back on Capital Spending, Except Samsung

    (Bloomberg) -- Over the past two weeks, every major memory chipmaker has warned of a supply glut and tumbling prices, announcing it was time to slash capital spending.Most Read from BloombergTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sites With Handguns and Kevlar VestsNot so market leader Samsung Electr

  • Pimco, Franklin Templeton Warn of Sticky Inflation: FII Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The second day of Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative event saw warnings ring out from heads of some of the world’s largest asset managers, who said central banks might struggle to lower inflation.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowSpeaking at the summi

  • Family, activists for Adam Toledo to speak at CPD headquarters Wednesday

    This comes days after the Chicago Police Board recommended officer Eric Stillman be fired.

  • IMF cuts Asia's economic forecasts as China's slowdown bites

    The International Monetary Fund cut Asia's economic forecasts on Friday as global monetary tightening, rising inflation blamed on the war in Ukraine, and China's sharp slowdown dampened the region's recovery prospects. While inflation in Asia remains subdued compared with other regions, most central banks must continue raising interest rates to ensure inflation expectations do not become de-anchored, the IMF said in its Asia-Pacific regional economic outlook report.

  • Hertz Tumbles as Cooling Used-Car Market Hurts Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares fell after the car rental company’s latest earnings showed that falling used-car prices are starting to hurt profits.Most Read from BloombergMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetHertz posted third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.08 a share, sl

  • Unilever Downbeat On Europe, China Consumer Demand: Report

    Unilever Plc (NYSE: UL) has raised its full-year sales guidance as it raised prices to overcome surging costs. The consumer goods giant expects FY22 sales growth to be above 8%. It sees FY22 material inflation at around €4.5 billion, with €2.5 billion in the second half. As a result of a rise in the cost of energy and key ingredients due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported, Unilever's margins have taken a beating. Hence to match up to the costs, Unilever has raised prices sharply.

  • Shell in talks with Government as ministers consider new windfall tax

    Shell is in talks with the Government as ministers consider a fresh windfall tax on oil and gas companies to help fill a £35bn black hole in the public finances.

  • BOJ keeps ultra-low interest rates, defies global tightening trend

    The Bank of Japan kept ultra-low interest rates on Friday and maintained its dovish guidance, cementing its status as an outlier among global central banks tightening monetary policy, as recession fears dampen prospects for a solid recovery. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the upgrades reflect heightening prospects that companies will not only continue to pass on rising raw material costs to households, but hike wages to compensate employees for the higher cost of living. But he said the central bank was nowhere near raising interest rates with inflation likely to fall short of its 2% target for years to come.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Holding Steady Over $20K, Ether Is Flat, Dogecoin Soars

    A surprisingly strong GDP report did little to ease investor concerns about inflation and the possibility of a steep recession. Market Wrap is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets.