China Facing Competition for Its Favorite Russian Oil From India

Serene Cheong and Sharon Cho
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- India has ramped up purchases of crude from Russia’s far east, a grade that’s typically favored by Chinese oil refiners.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Four vessels hauling Russian ESPO oil are making their way to India, with two tankers heading for Paradip port on the east coast, where a refinery operated by Indian Oil Corp. is located, according to shipbrokers and data compiled by Bloomberg. That compares with three vessels in June and one in April, said Emma Li, an analyst at Vortexa in Singapore.

State-owned Indian Oil didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The trade is typically not attractive to Indian buyers due to the long distance from the Russian loading port of Kozmino and because ESPO crude cargoes are usually transported in aframax vessels, which carry smaller volumes. However, the cheaper price compared with other grades from the Persian Gulf and West Africa are likely to have prompted the buying, according to traders.

Cargoes of ESPO can be shipped to China in around five days, and the nation’s refiners have been eagerly snapping up the cheap Russian barrels, which have displaced flows from other suppliers such as West Africa and Brazil.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: Ukraine war rekindles Europe's demand for African oil and gas

    Europe's thirst for oil and gas to replace sanctioned Russian supply is reviving interest in African energy projects that were shunned due to costs and climate change concerns, industry executives and African officials said. African countries that currently have little or no oil and gas output could see billions in energy investments in the coming years, including Namibia, South Africa, Uganda, Kenya, Mozambique and Tanzania. Namibia alone could provide around half a million barrels per day in new oil production, following promising exploratory wells in recent months, according to unpublished estimates by two industry consultants.

  • 4 Places That Could Be Trouble if the Economy Goes South

    Leveraged loans, emerging markets, China, and Europe are all vulnerable in the next recession, according to money managers, strategists, and economists.

  • China's BYD to start selling electric vehicles in Japan next year

    Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD will start selling battery electric cars in Japan next year, marking its entry into Japan's passenger car market, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The Shenzhen-based auto and battery producer, which includes Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway as an investor, held a brand conference in Tokyo and announced plans to start selling a small all-electric battery car called the ATTO 3 at the start of next year, followed by two additional EV models later in 2023. It has already started selling electric cars and plug-in electric hybrids in markets around the world, including Norway, New Zealand, Singapore, Brazil, Costa Rica and Colombia.

  • China is not easing its harsh COVID rules any time soon—and residents are fleeing new lockdowns on foot

    China will not loosen COVID zero policies until at least the fall, experts say.

  • China's largest policy bank disbursed $27 billion loans for infrastructure stimulus

    China's largest policy bank said on Friday that it had disbursed 181.5 billion yuan ($27 billion) in loans for urban development projects in the first half of the year, and pledged to maintain an accelerated pace of lending to fund infrastructure. The China Development Bank (CDB) has supplied 650 million yuan in loans to fund the renewal of an economic zone in the eastern city of Yantai, including the renovation of industrial facilities, it said.

  • Heatwaves to menace China as almanac's 'big heat' day looms

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will suffer the return of more heatwaves over the next 10 days from east to west, with some coastal cities already on their highest alert level and inland regions warning of dam failure risks because of melting glaciers. A sharp temperature spike is expected on Saturday, before building up into heatwaves, defined as periods of atypically hot weather of three days or more. The hot spell is expected to be similar in scope as heatwaves from July 5-17, but more regions could be hit by temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) or higher, Fu Jiaolan, chief forecaster at the National Meteorological Centre, told state media.

  • Stocks Waver on Growth Jitters; Euro Unwinds Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks wavered Friday as worries about the economic outlook sapped some of this week’s global equity rebound.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerEx-Coinbase Manager Arrested in US Crypto Insider-Trading CaseThe Stoxx 600 Index erased a loss to

  • House Republicans' official Twitter account attacks January 6 witness that currently works for House Republicans

    "Just another liar and pawn in Pelosi's witch-hunt," the @HouseGOP account wrote. The tweet, which attacked Sarah Matthews, was later deleted.

  • Oil prices rise as tight supply, geopolitical tensions linger

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed in Asia trading on Friday, rebounding from previous declines amid supply tightness and geopolitical tensions, even though weakened demand in the United States has cast a shadow on the market this week. Brent crude futures rose $1.61, or 1.6%, to $105.47 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.43, or 1.5%, to $97.78 a barrel. "Things are still negative on the economic front, but we are still in a structural shortfall for prompt oil and that means physical buyers will be there to support dips knowing the uncertainty of what lies ahead on the geopolitical front," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

  • Why is there a pilot shortage? It wasn't just the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Global airline industry leaders were predicting a coming shortage well before the pandemic hit.

  • Pakistan Says Concerns ‘Overblown’ With Rupee Set For Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan will meet its elevated funding needs comfortably with the International Monetary Fund bailout remaining on track, the central bank said, even as the rupee is set for its biggest plunge since 1998.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerEx-Coinbase

  • Petronas payout to Malaysia govt seen higher at 55-59 billion rgt this year

    Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas is forecast to contribute to government coffers as much as 59 billion ringgit ($13.25 billion) this year, a cabinet minister said in a statement to parliament published Friday. Petronas contributions are a significant source of revenue for the federal government, which is expecting to spend a record 77.3 billion ringgit ($17.37 billion) in subsidies and cash aid this year to help the public tackle inflation. In 2021, the company contributed 48.2 billion ringgit in dividends, taxes and cash payments to the government, its sole shareholder.

  • China lobbying behind scenes at UN to block Xinjiang rights report's publication, document shows

    China has been lobbying behind the scenes at the UN's top human rights body to block the publication of a highly anticipated report on rights conditions for Uygurs and other minority groups in China's Xinjiang region, according to a document circulating among UN diplomats. The effort comes just weeks after the UN's human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, travelled to Xinjiang on a controversial tour of the region that critics said was a propaganda coup for Beijing. The "so-called assessment on Xi

  • Crude Oil Climbs as Traders Weigh Demand Signals, Pipeline Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose, erasing a weekly loss, as investors weighed the demand outlook and tracked disruption to a key North American pipeline.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerEx-Coinbase Manager Arrested in US Crypto Insider-Trading CaseWest Texas Intermediate a

  • The US economy’s recovery from covid helped boost remittances to India

    In recent years, there's been a shift in migration to more advanced economies like the US and UK.

  • Sri Lanka Latest: Rajapaksa Loyalist Becomes New Prime Minister

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s new President Ranil Wickremesinghe called in the military to maintain “public order” and troops began dismantling a key protest site near the presidential office early Friday, leading to tense scenes with demonstrators. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows I

  • Second Raytheon, Northrop Grumman hypersonic missile test successful

    The Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept will integrate Raytheon Technologies’ air-breathing hypersonic weapons with scramjet combustors from Northrop Grumman.

  • Gold Reverses Loss After ECB Raises Rates More Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose, erasing its previous decline to the lowest level in 15 months, after the European Central Bank raised rates by a larger-than-expected 50 basis points.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerEx-Coinbase Manager Arrested in US Crypto Insider-Tradi

  • Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Northrop Grumman (NOC) closed the most recent trading day at $453.80, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session.

  • JD Sports expects profit to match last year's record on strong demand

    Last month it had laid out plans to overhaul its corporate governance structure and internal controls after a review led to the ousting of long-time boss Peter Cowgill in May. JD Sports, which will hold its annual general meeting later on Friday, said earnings in the current year would reflect a more normalised trading pattern with about 35% to 40% of the profits generated in the first half. The company had reported a profit before tax of 654.7 million pounds ($800.2 million) for the year ended Jan 29.