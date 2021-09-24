The China factor in India's Quad strategy

Vikas Pandey - BBC News, Delhi
·5 min read
US President Joe Biden (L), with Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2nd L), meets virtually with members of the &quot;Quad&quot; alliance of Australia, India, Japan and the US, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 12, 2021.
Members of the 'Quad' forum, including US President Joe Biden and Indian PM Narendra Modi, meet virtually in March to discuss Covid vaccine distribution

Like a lot of meetings this past year and a half, the first summit of the 'Quad' was virtual.

The leaders from the group, which comprises the US, India, Australia and Japan, connected online from their various nations back in March and agreed to cooperate on delivering one billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Asian countries by the end of 2022.

Now the Quad will hold its first in-person meeting, in Washington DC on Friday, amid the fallout from a controversial new global joint security pact announced earlier this week.

That pact, known as Aukus, was signed by the US, UK and Australia, and will give Australia access to US nuclear-powered submarine technology for the first time.

So how does Aukus affect the Quad? Leaders from both these forums avoided mentioning China directly, but it's widely believed that their cooperation efforts are designed to counter China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely be mindful of China when he meets his fellow Quad leaders. India is the only country in the group which shares a border with China, and the border is bitterly disputed at several points. Troops from the two nations were involved in a deadly clash at one such point last year.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) prior to the dinner on September 4
Mr Modi with Chinese president Xi Jinping in 2017. Quad and Aukus leaders have avoided referencing China directly, but analysts see their cooperation as part of an effort to counter Chinese infuence

India has been a keen participant in multilateral forums in recent years - including some in which China is also a member. Analysts say it stands to gain from the existence of both Aukus and the Quad.

The Quad meeting could allow Delhi to develop a joint worldview with the three partners on areas of shared concern, like countering China's influence in the region, said Pratyush Rao, director for South Asia at the Control Risks consultancy.

"The meeting can lay the foundation for longer-term cooperation on the development of shared standards on critical technologies, military cooperation and pooling of resources to finance infrastructure projects in the region," Mr Rao said.

The two forums, Aukus and the Quad, would also complement one another by demonstrating the countries' commitment to regional security in the Indo-Pacific, he said.

The Quad is expected to announce deeper cooperation on fighting climate change, cyber security, infrastructure development and sharing of emerging technologies like 5G infrastructure. Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Wilson Center think-tank in Washington, said the group had already shown it could provide tangible outcomes, like coming together to make and distribute Covid vaccines.

"India will be comfortable with such outcomes as such decisions are not very provocative for China," Mr Kugelman said.

A health worker prepares a dose of the Covishield vaccine against Covid-19 coronavirus during vaccination on wheels in Kolkata On June 26,2021.
The Quad aims to supply one billion doses by the end of 2022

But analysts say that a few deeper issues remain unresolved for India within the Quad framework. The main ones are India's own challenges in the Indian Ocean and its border disputes with China. India has long been uncomfortable with China's investments in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, driven by China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and now Beijing's growing influence in Afghanistan has also been causing concerns in Delhi.

So how much can the Quad help India in its security challenges? India's chief concern should be safeguarding its maritime interests, said former Indian diplomat Jitendra Nath Misra.

"India needs to ask some hard questions about how the group can help in safeguarding its interests in its broader maritime neighbourhood where China has been establishing its presence for years," Mr Misra said.

Beyond the Quad summit, Mr Modi will also hold his first face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden on Friday. The meeting will be an opportunity for the two leaders to get to know each other better.

Mr Modi and Mr Biden may not talk publicly about China, but experts say the leaders are likely to discuss Beijing's assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, and also in Afghanistan.

The Taliban&#39;s takeover of Afghanistan has changed geopolitics in the region
The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has changed geopolitics in the region

India will likely seek reassurance from the US about preventing the Taliban from allowing militant groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba to use Afghanistan to plan attacks against India. Most countries are still struggling to define the terms of engagement with the Taliban, and India will be keen to exchange on the issue as it formulates its own policy.

Some of the other sticking points include trade disputes and the unresolved matter of India's purchase of the S-400 missile defence system from Russia. The US is yet to clarify whether it will give India any relief from sanctions for the purchase.

This bilateral meeting may not yield any tangible solutions to those issues. But it should allow Mr Modi and Mr Biden to move beyond existing quarrels and plan a new roadmap.

And the two countries will likely look to cooperate in other areas, Mr Rao said, like leveraging US vaccine stocks and Indian production capabilities to support the Gavi and Covax vaccine initiatives.

"They will also discuss tackling climate change through joint investments in clean technologies and sustaining the already robust cooperation on defence and security issues," he added.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Black caucus members opt for White House meeting over trip to border

    Several members of the Congressional Black Caucus weighed visiting the U.S.-Mexico border this week to investigate the conditions faced by Haitian migrants and protest allegations of inhumane treatment by U.S. agents.Why it matters: It's a thorny proposition both in terms of timing and messaging. Going assures a new wave of negative headlines for President Biden amid sinking popularity. And with congressional deadlines in the coming days over infrastructure, a possible government shutdown and de

  • Heavy Rainfall Floods Roadway in Northern New Jersey

    A storm system across the Mid-Atlantic region brought flash flooding to the northern and northwestern New Jersey area on Thursday, September 23.The National Weather Service said the region’s flash flood watch would continue into the early hours of September 24.This video taken by Nick Steighler, who said it was taken in Spotswood, shows street flooding. Credit: Nick Steighler via Storyful

  • Taiwan blasts 'arch criminal' China for Pacific trade pact threats

    China is an "arch criminal" intent on bullying Taiwan and has no right to oppose or comment on its bid to join a pan-Pacific trade pact, Taiwan's government said in an escalating war of words over Taipei and Beijing's decision to apply. Chinese-claimed Taiwan said on Wednesday it had formally applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), less than a week after China submitted its application. China's Foreign Ministry said it opposed Taiwan "entering into any official treaty or organisation", and on Thursday Taiwan said China sent 24 military aircraft into the island's air defence zone, part of what Taipei says is an almost daily pattern of harassment.

  • China Evergrande bondholders in limbo over debt resolution

    China Evergrande slipped toward a kind of limbo on Friday as time ticked away on an interest payment deadline which global markets are watching for signs of default, leaving investors on tenterhooks over the embattled property giant's fate. The company has run short of cash to fund its $305 billion in debts and markets are worried that a collapse could pose systemic risks to China's financial system and reverberate around the world. Last week Evergrande appointed financial advisers and warned of default and world markets fell heavily on Monday, though they have since stabilised.

  • Aukus: Australia's big gamble on the US over China

    Australia has taken a central role in the Aukus defence pact - there are major benefits and risks too.

  • Biden’s Loads of Little Lies Are Finally Catching Up With Him

    MELINA MARA/GettySomebody’s lying, but who?The Biden administration suggested this week that the 15,000 Haitian migrants under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, were being “swiftly” deported. But on Tuesday, two U.S. officials told the Associated Press that Haitians had been released into the interior of the U.S. on a “very, very large scale” with “notices to appear at an immigration office within 60 days” (which means we may never see some of them again).When asked about it on Wednesday, White House

  • Goldschmidt homers twice, Cards beat Brewers for 12th in row

    Paul Goldschmidt homered twice, and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5 Thursday and extend their longest winning streak in 39 years to 12 games. On a day Adam Wainwright faltered early, St. Louis trailed 5-0 before rallying with one run in the fifth, four in the seventh, two in the eighth and one in the ninth. “They picked me up big time today,” Wainwright said of his teammates.

  • MSNBC Hosts Crack Up Over Error Found On First Page Of Trump Lawsuit

    Trump is suing his niece Mary Trump, The New York Times and three of its reporters.

  • MyPillow Guy Mocked For A New Trump Prediction... And It's A Real Turkey

    Twitter users pluck the feathers out of Mike Lindell over his latest wild claim.

  • French submarine builder to bill Australia for sunk contract

    French defense contractor Naval Group said Wednesday it will bill the Australian government for torpedoing a multi-billion dollar contract to purchase submarines in favor of nuclear-powered ones from the United States, according to AFP.Why it matters: Australia's new deal with the U.S. and its scrapped deal with France have set off a diplomatic crisis between the Western allies, causing France to recall its ambassadors to the U.S. and Australia last week.Stay on top of the latest market trends a

  • Watch a legal scholar tell Ted Cruz that Texas has racist voter ID laws

    "What voter ID laws are racist?" Cruz asked. "Apologies Mr. Cruz, your state of Texas, perhaps," the legal scholar replied.

  • Legal Experts Spot The Fatal Flaws With Donald Trump's Lawsuit Against His Niece, NYT

    “This one, I think, we know the results already,” said former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal.

  • U.S. friends in Latin America are turning to China

    The U.S. is losing Latin America to China without putting up a fight, Ecuador’s ambassador to Washington told Axios, laying bare her frustrations with early inattention from the Biden administration.Why it matters: Ecuador isn't alone. China has deepened its engagement in the region, and it's now the top trading partner for many of the region's largest economies. That gives Beijing considerable leverage in a region historically dominated by the U.S., and makes Latin America a major frontier in t

  • Mike Lindell should accept he's wrong about voter fraud, Alabama Republican tells Insider. If not, 'most people would say, "You're an idiot."'

    Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill claims he only met with MyPillow conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell to show him the 2020 election was fair.

  • Kayleigh McEnany deletes tweet blaming Biden for a 2020 spike in murders that occurred under Trump

    "The U.S. murder rate under Joe Biden..." McEnany wrote in the now-deleted post sharing a bar graph showing murders surging in 2020.

  • Tensions grow as US, allies deepen Indo-Pacific involvement

    With increasingly strong talk in support of Taiwan, a new deal to supply Australia with nuclear submarines, and the launch of a European strategy for greater engagement in the Indo-Pacific, the U.S. and its allies are becoming more assertive in their approach toward a rising China. China has bristled at the moves, and the growing tensions between Beijing and Washington prompted U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the weekend to implore U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to repair their “completely dysfunctional” relationship, warning they risk dividing the world. As the U.N. General Assembly opened Tuesday, both leaders chose calming language, with Biden insisting “we are not seeking a new Cold War or a world divided into rigid blocs,” and Xi telling the forum that “China has never, and will never invade or bully others or seek hegemony.”

  • Kamala Harris presses India's Modi gently on human rights in historic meeting

    Vice President Kamala Harris invoked familial ties to India as she pressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on human rights in a departure from the Trump administration.

  • Australia sets conditions for China joining Pacific pact

    China must end a freeze on contacts with senior Australian politicians if it hopes to join a trans-Pacific trade pact, Canberra's trade minister said Wednesday, setting de facto preconditions for accession.

  • Who’s the biggest threat to the US? Liberals and Black Lives Matter protesters

    Mike Cloud of Lubbock says we have emboldened the bad guys. | Opinion

  • Danes side with US against French criticism of defense deal

    Denmark is siding with the United States in the dispute with its fellow EU member France over a major Indo-Pacific defense deal. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a newspaper interview that she wants to warn against turning “concrete challenges, which will always exist between allies, into something they should not be." France has reacted strongly to the deal between the U.S., Britain and Australia.