China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead

FILE PHOTO: Worker wearing a face mask works on a production line manufacturing bicycle steel rim at a factory in Hangzhou, Zhejiang
·3 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory activity contracted more than expected in October to shrink for a second month, hurt by persistently high raw material prices and softer domestic demand, pointing to more economic disquiet in the final quarter of 2021.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) was at 49.2 in October, down from 49.6 in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Sunday.

The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction. Analysts had expected it to come in at 49.7.

China's sprawling manufacturing sector has steadily slowed this year, with output in September growing at its most feeble pace since March 2020 due to environmental curbs, power rationing and higher raw material prices.

In line with the softer headline PMI, a subindex for production slipped to 48.4 in October from 49.5 in September. A subindex for new orders also contracted for a third month, coming in at 48.8.

"About one-third of the surveyed companies listed insufficient demand as their biggest difficulty, indicating inadequate demand had restricted their production," said Zhang Liqun, an analyst at the China Logistics Information Center.

More worryingly, a subindex for output prices rose to 61.1, the highest since 2016 when the statistics bureau started publishing the indicator, suggesting rising inflationary pressures while broader economic growth slows.

"The production index has dropped to the lowest level since it was published in 2005, excluding the global financial crisis period in 2008/09 and the COVID outbreak in February 2020," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

"The output price index rose to the highest level since it was published in 2016. These signals confirm that China's economy is likely already going through stagflation."

POLICY TIGHTROPE

Factory gate inflation rose to a record last month on soaring commodity prices but weak demand capped consumer inflation, forcing policymakers to walk a tightrope between supporting the economy and further stoking producer prices.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the People's Bank of China to refrain from attempts to stimulate the economy by reducing the amount of cash banks must hold in reserve until the first quarter of 2022.

"Production remains weak, indicating the demand problem may be relatively large, and some easing of policy is still needed," said Zhou Hao, senior economist at Commerzbank.

The official non-manufacturing PMI in October eased slightly to 52.4 from 53.2 in September, when services swung back to expansionary at the end of a COVID-fraught summer.

New clusters of COVID-19 returned in October, especially in the north, which could again disrupt economic activity and deal yet another blow to the services sector because of tough restrictions to contain the disease.

"Due to the impact of the epidemic and weather, consumers were more inclined to spend their holidays at home or travel for short distances," said Zhao Qinghe, a senior NBS statistician, in an accompanying statement.

While the transport sector including air and railway services expanded, the growth was relatively weak, Zhao said.

China's official October composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, stood at 50.8, down from September's 51.7.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by William Mallard and Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Syrian’s bid to rescue parents stuck at Polish border

    Gordi is a Syrian Kurd who lives in Austria and he is desperate to get his parents to safety.They are trapped in the forest between the Belarusian and Polish borders with little food or water. His parents are among thousands of migrants from the Middle East and Africa seeking to enter Poland, a country in the European Union, from Belarus. But the new Polish razor wire erected under a state of emergency has left many stuck in the forest. Some are suffering from serious illnesses, including high-blood pressure and diabetes and in need of immediate medical attention, according to Gordi. "First of all, I'm not helping just any old person, I'm helping my parents. I think in the laws of all countries, of all religions, it is not forbidden for a person to help their parents. Second of all, the people there, aside from my parents, they're also human beings. They need help - I'm not saying to allow them entry into Poland, but at the very least get them help. No one even wants help from the Polish government, just allow a way for international organizations, the Red Cross, they would enter to help."Gordi said his parents reached the rural frontier overland from Minsk after a flight from Syria when his mother suffered a leg injury. He learned that she was taken to a nearby Polish hospital but was signed out without proper treatment and pushed back with his father across the border in Belarus. In videos Gordi showed Reuters, migrants appeared to be living in forested area as winter set in, one even showed visuals of what he said to be two dead bodies. Reuters could not independently verify the footage or information. Gordi said he tried to approach the border but was turned back several times by police. Activists like Magdalena Luczak, from NGO Grupa Granica, have advised him not to enter the restricted state of emergency zone, where he could face arrest or fines. The Polish region's police spokesperson told Reuters that 170 individuals have been charged for helping cross the border illegally.The EU says the migrant flow has been orchestrated by Belarus in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Minsk over human rights abuses.But humanitarian groups accuse Poland's ruling nationalists of violating the international right to asylum by pushing migrants back into Belarus instead of accepting their applications for protection.Poland says its actions are legal.

  • G20 leaders struggling to toughen climate goals, draft shows

    ROME (Reuters) -Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies will say they aim to cap global warming at the 1.5 degrees Celsius level scientists say is vital to avoid disaster, but will largely avoid firm commitments, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters. The joint statement on the need for climate action reflects tough negotiations among diplomats as the leaders gathered for a two-day summit in Rome, but the draft details few concrete actions to limit carbon emissions. The statement also says the leaders recognised "the key relevance" of achieving net zero carbon emissions by the middle of this century.

  • Huawei revenue slides in Q3 as smartphone business remains crippled

    Revenue of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd plummeted 38% in the third quarter compared to the same period a year earlier, with U.S. sanctions having hobbled its smartphone business and new potential growth areas still in their infancy. Performance was "in line with forecast", said rotating Chairman Guo Ping. Former U.S. President Donald Trump put Huawei on an export blacklist in 2019 and barred it from accessing critical U.S.-origin technology, impeding its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors.

  • Japan votes in test for new PM Kishida, political stability

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese voters went to the polls on Sunday to decide whether to endorse the conservative government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida or weaken the new premier and possibly return the world's third-largest economy to a period of political uncertainty. The vote is a test https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/tightrope-election-may-spell-uncertain-future-japans-new-prime-minister-2021-10-28 for Kishida, who called the election soon after taking the top post early this month, and for his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which has been battered by its perceived mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic. Already, Kishida has struggled to advance policies to help poorer people https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-confronts-rising-inequality-after-abenomics-2021-10-12, while securing a big boost in military https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/with-an-eye-china-japans-ruling-party-makes-unprecedented-defence-spending-2021-10-13 spending and taking a harder line on China https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/japans-okinawa-ruling-partys-tough-china-stance-helps-win-young-voters-2021-10-29.

  • Back in Europe, Biden tries to show allies US is with them

    Nearly five months after President Joe Biden declared “America is back” on his first presidential visit abroad, the president's challenge now that he's back in Europe is convincing the world that America is here to stay. Attending twin summits in Rome and then Scotland, Biden is asking world leaders to cast their lot with a country that seems unable to agree on its own future. The president's fellow Democrats have steadily pared back Biden's proposed spending on families, health care and renewable energy to build support for the plan and battled over the tax hikes needed to pay for it.

  • Asian American Futures and Gold House to award 10 AAPI organizations total of $500K in grants

    Asian American Futures and Gold House joined forces to launch the Gold Futures Challenge, an online grant competition that will award the top 10 Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) finalists with $25,000 to $100,000. “Seen, Heard, Empowered and United”: The inaugural Gold Futures Challenge received 160 applications from AAPI-led organizations throughout the country, and the top 10 finalists were chosen by a selection committee composed of philanthropists, business people, academics and celebrities. Members of the committee included Weijia Jiang, Richard Lui, Chanel Miller, MILCK, Tamlyn Tomita and more.

  • 'When #shiba?' ask Robinhood users hungry for dogecoin-like returns

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Investors clamoring for Robinhood Markets to host shiba inu, a meme-inspired cryptocurrency that has soared in value this month, may need to bide their time as the app-based brokerage says it is in no hurry to list new currencies and analysts expect revenue growth to come from elsewhere. Shiba inu is a spinoff of dogecoin, itself born as a satire of a cryptocurrency frenzy in 2013, and has almost no practical use. The currency's eye-watering rally has Robinhood users demanding a piece of the action.

  • Russian tourists flock back to Egypt's Red Sea

    Mussa al-Nahas sat outside his fragrance and spice shop overlooking the Red Sea beaming at the sight of Russian tourists, who are beginning to flood back to Sharm el-Sheikh six years after a terror attack.

  • Apple, Amazon Losses Top $160 Billion After Results: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. shed more than $160 billion in combined market value after the technology giants served notice of a difficult holiday season and reported disappointing earnings. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsApple fell 3.5%,

  • Japan’s Economy Now Seen Contracting as Election Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s economy likely shrank over the summer as a Covid surge and supply bottlenecks slammed an already feeble recovery, according to estimates by several economists just two days before the nation goes to the polls.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityAn

  • Apple Isn’t the Most Valued Publicly Traded Company Anymore. Who Took the Title.

    Apple is falling on Thursday's news that sales fell short of Wall Street's estimates because of supply constraints.

  • Republican 'Cowards' Are Empowering The 'Crazies,' Rages Paul Krugman

    "Republicans who clearly know better ... reliably swallow their misgivings and go along with the party line," the economist wrote in The New York Times.

  • OPEC+ needs to ‘thread the needle’ between higher oil prices and losing market share

    Major oil producers next week will face a decision on whether to raise crude output levels, against a precarious backdrop of supply and demand that has led prices to their highest levels in years.

  • European Equities: A Month in Review – October 2021

    After a bullish month for the European majors in October, monetary policy and inflation will remain key areas of focus, with corporate earnings and stats from China also likely to influence.

  • Scientists Uncover First Known Cases of California Condors Born Through Asexual Reproduction

    Conservation scientists for the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance made the surprising discovery while genotyping genetic material from two deceased California condors

  • Woman fatally shot in West Hollywood

    A woman was shot and killed in West Hollywood Thursday evening, prompting an investigation by authorities.

  • Altria's IQOS Sales Disappear in a Puff of Smoke

    All the plans Altria (NYSE: MO) had for dominating the electronic cigarette market are being snuffed out. The tobacco giant announced sales of the IQOS heated tobacco device from Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) will end on Nov. 29 to comply with the ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) that its e-cigs violated British American Tobacco's (NYSE: BTI) patents.

  • UK businesses report stronger-than-average growth - CBI

    British businesses gained a small amount of momentum and grew at an above-average pace in the three months to the end of October, despite widespread disruption to supply chains, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said on Sunday. The CBI's monthly growth indicator - which pulls together surveys of output from manufacturers, retailers and other services companies - rose slightly to +29 from +27 in September, after hitting its highest since 2014 in August at +34. "Given the headwinds business has faced, achieving above average growth for the past six months shows real resilience in the UK economy," CBI lead economist Alpesh Paleja said.

  • Mexico receives 6 million COVID-19 vaccines as pressure grows to up jabs

    Mexico's health ministry said it had on Saturday received nearly 6 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses against COVID-19 as pressure grows on the government to widen its vaccination roll-out to include children. The shipment of 5,993,700 doses followed the arrival of almost 6.5 million Sputnik V vaccine doses on Tuesday, easily the two biggest vaccine consignments Mexico has received, according to data on the ministry's website. Mexico has fully vaccinated against COVID-19 around 56 million people, or over 43% of the population, according to Our World in Data, a research group at Oxford University.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Called Liz Cheney A ‘Karen’ And You Know What Happened Next

    Twitter users mourned “the death of irony” in the GOP following the conspiracy-loving Republican’s self-owning post.