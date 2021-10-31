China’s Factory Activity Shrinks in October for Second Month

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s factory activity contracted for a second straight month in October, as electricity shortages and soaring commodity prices continued to weigh on manufacturers.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index declined to 49.2 from 49.6 in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said Sunday. That’s lower than the 49.7 median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Readings below the 50-mark signal a contraction in output.

The non-manufacturing gauge, which measures activity in the construction and services sectors, softened to 52.4 from 53.2 in September, below the consensus forecast of 53.

The weakening output sub-index and rebounding output price gauge “confirm that China’s economy is likely already going through stagflation,” Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd., said in a note.

The pickup in output prices indicates inflation pressures were passed from upstream to downstream firms, which could lead to higher consumer inflation and limit the space for monetary policy easing, Zhang said.

The decline in October’s PMI was because “electricity supply was still tight, and prices of some commodities climbed from an elevated level,” Zhao Qinghe, a senior statistician at the National Bureau of Statistics, said in a statement.

Manufacturing demand and production both weakened, he said. Smaller businesses, which are mostly in downstream sectors, face greater pressure, as the subindex for such companies has stayed below the 50 mark for the sixth month, Zhao said.

An electricity crunch that began in September extended into this month, although there are signs that it may have eased as the government rolled out a slew of measures to contain the crisis. On top of that, consumer spending remains weak as Covid-19 outbreaks are flaring up more frequently and manufacturers are battling higher prices as commodity costs soar.

Consumers in general chose to spend the seven-day National Day public holiday at home or in nearby places due to virus and weather factors, Zhao said. The transportation industry expanded at a slower pace than in previous years as a result, he said, while the construction industry remained stable.

On the plus side, exports have boomed, with recent South Korean trade data signaling ongoing strong demand for China’s exports this month. The trade conditions still need further monitoring as major economies’ recovery from the pandemic have slowed recently, Zhao said.

Economists have been gradually downgrading their growth forecasts for the year as the government continues to rein in the property sector and electricity demand picks up during winter. A set of earliest available indicators tracked by Bloomberg also shows the economy remains under pressure.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

Given the supply driven nature of the slowdown, the authorities are likely to continue an approach of modest and sector-specific growth support.

There could be further liquidity support -- we still see possibility of a another cut in the reserve requirement ratio by the year-end, on top of accommodation via open market operations.

-- Chang Shu, chief Asia economist

For the full report, click here

Other key highlights from the PMI data:

  • New orders fell to 48.8 from 49.3, declining for a fourth month

  • New export orders index increased to 46.6 from 46.2, gaining for the first time since March. The sub-index has been below 50 since May

  • Sub-index for manufacturing jobs eased to 48.8 from 49; non-manufacturing employment edged down to 47.5 from 47.8

  • Price pressures on manufacturers worsened in the month, with both input and output prices increasing

  • Construction sub-index fell to 56.9 from 57.5

(Updates with economists’ comments from fourth paragraph)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

