China Factory Inflation Moderates as Commodity Prices Cool

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s factory-gate inflation moderated in May as global commodity prices eased, while Covid restrictions kept consumer inflation in check.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The producer price index rose 6.4% last month from a year earlier, National Bureau of Statistics data showed Friday. That compares to 8% growth in April, and it was in line with economists’ expectations.

Consumer prices, meanwhile, rose 2.1%, just under the median forecast of a 2.2% increase in a Bloomberg survey of economists, and unchanged from April.

China’s Covid restrictions weighed on demand during the month, affecting consumer inflation. Along with the slowdown in PPI, that will likely ease concerns among policy makers about how and when to enact more stimulus this year as the country tries to shore up economic growth.

“This is not an economy where the central bank really has to worry about inflation,” Michael Spencer, chief economist and head of research at Deutsche Bank AG, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “Even if we get a bounce-back in the third quarter as hopefully these lockdowns come to an end, it’s going to bounce back to a very moderate inflation rate, modestly below trend of growth in China.”

China’s financial markets were muted after the data release, with government bonds barely moving and the benchmark CSI 300 Index of stocks down 0.3% as of 10:17 a.m. local time.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say...

China’s slack inflation data for May underline weakness in the economy and add to the case for the People’s Bank of China to increase stimulus further. A drop in the CPI from April tracked weak demand from households whose sentiment has been battered by Covid restrictions.

David Qu, China economist

For the full report, click here

Global commodity prices aren’t as high as they were earlier this year when the war in Ukraine broke out, contributing to the moderation in factory-gate inflation. Smooth and stable supply and industrial chains helped ease the increase in PPI, said Dong Lijuan, a senior statistician at the NBS, in a statement.

“Improving domestic virus control and prevention” and “generally sufficient supply in the consumer market” contributed to the stable on-year increase in consumer prices, Dong said.

Pork prices, a key component in China’s CPI basket, fell 21.1%, dragging the headline number down by 0.34 percentage point. Fresh vegetable prices rose by 11.6% year-on-year in May, while fresh fruit prices increased by 19% during that time, driving CPI up by a combined 0.58 percentage point. Fuel prices for vehicles climbed by 27.1% from a year earlier.

Core inflation, which removes the more volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.9%, unchanged from April.

Inflation will unlikely be a constraint for policy easing, said Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd., adding that he expects the government to “roll out more stimulus in the next few months, including an interest rate cut.”

(Updates throughout with additional context, government figures and analyst comments.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's producer inflation eases to 14-month low in May

    The producer price index (PPI) rose 6.4% year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement, after the 8.0% rise in April, and in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll. China's cabinet in late May announced a package of 33 measures covering fiscal, financial, investment and industrial policies to revive its economy. Last month, widespread COVID-19 lockdowns shut factories and stores, choking purchases of metals-intensive products from cars to appliances.

  • Ukraine Latest: Yellen Sees Way to Curb Oil; Fighters Get Death

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a plan to block European and UK firms from insuring tankers carrying Russian oil could slow shipments of crude and cut off a source of funding for the Kremlin to pay for its war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With

  • Jan. 6 committee holds first prime-time session on Capitol riot

    The House select committee held its first prime-time session on June 9 after spending nearly a year investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Asian stocks track global shares lower, U.S. CPI in focus

    Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Friday, while the dollar held on to its overnight gains, after rate hike guidance from the European Central Bank and upcoming U.S. inflation data unnerved investors. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.2% in early Asian trade, weighed down by drops of 1.5% in Hong Kong, 0.8% in resources-heavy Australia and 1.6% in South Korea. Tech giants listed in Hong Kong were hit hard, with their sub-index opening 2.9% lower.

  • Nutrien Will Boost Fertilizer Production Capacity as Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest fertilizer company will increase production after months of supply disruptions and skyrocketing commodity and food prices.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown Eases Nutrien Ltd. wil

  • China experiences annual butterfly boom

    Hundreds of millions of butterflies have emerged from their cocoons in Yunnan Province, China, presenting an awe-inspiring sight.

  • Is AMD Stock A Buy Ahead Of Chipmaker's Analyst Day?

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has risen on expectations for continued market share gains in processors for PCs and servers. After a pullback in its shares, is AMD stock a buy right now?

  • Democratic Sen. Jon Tester Opposes New Restrictions On Semi-Automatic Weapons

    The Montana senator, who is a gun owner, doesn't think now is the time for raising the minimum age required to buy an AR-style rifle.

  • 3 stories driving Tesla stock today

    Tesla (TSLA) stock rolled over to finish little changed after being up all day following three separate reports that gave the stock a boost.

  • Chipotle Borrows a Menu Idea From Taco Bell

    If there's one thing we've been seeing more of this year, it's seasonal menus and limited-time promotions. From the spring menu full of lighter items and plant-based meats at Peet's Coffee to the strawberry Frosty that Wendy's unveiled earlier this week, consumer have a lot of new choices and a limited amount of time to get them. Brands -owned Taco Bell started and never fully ended.

  • Traders price in 75 bps of ECB rate hikes by September

    (Reuters) -Money markets ramped up their bets on European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate rises on Wednesday to price in more than 75 basis points (bps) of hikes by September. With the bank largely expected to start rises in July and move in 25-bp increments, the pricing implies traders now expect its hikes to include a rare 50-bp move at a single meeting by September, brought forward from the October timing anticipated on Friday. The ECB's next policy-setting meeting will be held on Thursday.

  • Yellen says U.S. recession unlikely, but no drop in gasoline prices soon

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday she did not expect the U.S. economy to tip into a recession, but growth would "absolutely" slow down and gasoline prices were unlikely to fall anytime soon. Consumer spending is very strong. "I know people are very upset and rightly so about inflation, but there's nothing to suggest that a ... recession is in the works."

  • Bank of Canada Sees Housing-Market Slowdown as ‘Healthy’

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said rising interest rates aren’t expected to derail the nation’s economy and may even produce a “healthy” slowdown in the housing market.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as

  • Stocks accelerate losses into the close, all 11 sectors of S&P 500 in the red

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre looks at what weighed down markets in their worst day in three weeks, including all 11 sectors of the S&P 500.

  • Poland Tees Up More Rate Rises After Ninth Hike to Curb Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for ExpatsPoland’s central bank signaled no letup in its campaign to snuff out the h

  • Stocks: Veteran strategist details 'Recession Bear Market' scenario, slashes S&P target

    It could get uglier for the markets, one veteran Wall Street strategist says.

  • Meta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two Cameras

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. has halted development of a smartwatch with dual cameras and is instead working on other devices for the wrist, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasChina Weig

  • Alibaba Slips as Big Hopes on Ant IPO Revival Quickly Fade

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s US-listed shares slipped after China’s regulator denied a Bloomberg News report that it has started early stage discussions on reviving the initial public offering of Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co.. Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two Cam

  • Stocks Sold Off. It Wasn’t Just About Rate Hikes.

    The European Central Bank confirmed that it will lift short-term rates by a quarter of a percentage point in July.

  • Uvalde school district holds press conference on security measures

    Richard Frankel, a former special agent in charge for the FBI, discusses the investigation into the Uvalde elementary school shooting and the focus on safety and security measures.