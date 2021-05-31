China’s Factory Outlook Holds Firm as Recovery Passes Peak

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of China’s manufacturing industry was little changed in May as soaring input prices weighed on smaller factories, suggesting the economy’s recovery momentum might have peaked for now.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index slowed slightly to 51 in May. the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. The non-manufacturing gauge, which measures activity in the construction and services sectors, climbed to 55.2. Readings above 50 indicate an expansion in output.

The official manufacturing reading pointed to a stabilization in output, with the fewer working days in the month compared to April possible affecting the results. Recent rapid increases in commodity prices are weighing on the profitability of companies, especially those that purchase raw materials like metal ores or coal, while new orders from overseas fell into contraction territory despite the rebound and reopening in the U.S.

The data confirms that “the pace of the economic recovery in China has been slowing,” Qu Hongbin, co-head of economics research at HSBC Holdings Plc, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “We are already past the peak of recovery momentum in China.”

The sub-index of small enterprises dropped to 48.8 from 50.8 in April, which “reflects manufacturing small business still lacking sustainable growth momentum,” Zhao Qinghe, senior statistician at the National Bureau of Statistics, said in a statement.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say

China’s PMIs confirmed the recovery extended into May -- but also contained new seeds of concern about the economic outlook. The manufacturing PMI showed a range of weaknesses despite the broadly stable headline, suggesting plateauing growth momentum. The non-manufacturing sector picked up -- potentially taking over as the primary driver of this stage of recovery.

-- Chang Shu, chief Asia economist

Click here for the full report

An aggregate index combining eight early indicators tracked by Bloomberg shows that economic momentum eased slightly in May. Surging raw material prices squeezed profits, while businesses turned more cautious, and property and car sales underperformed.

Growth risks are building in the second half of this year, according to Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura Holdings Inc., who thinks pent-up demand is set to subside and export momentum will weaken as developed countries shift to consume more services than goods.

The government’s property tightening measures will be a drag on growth, and surging raw material prices will also suppress real demand, he said in a report Monday before the data. Nomura forecasts growth to slow to 5.3% in the fourth quarter from an estimated 8.1% in the second quarter.

The index for manufacturers’ input prices jumped to 72.8 in the month, the highest since 2010. This points to “higher inflationary pressure” as commodity prices surged, Bruce Pang, head of macro and strategy research at China Renaissance Securities Hong Kong, wrote in a report Monday.

A sub-index of new export orders for factories fell into contraction, down to 48.3 in May from 50.4 in the previous month, while new orders were at 51.3. The construction sector strengthened, reversing its decline from a peak in March. A sub-index of manufacturing employment was at 48.9, the same as non-manufacturing employment.

Click here for a breakdown of China’s PMI results

The service sector has been recovering this year with further reductions in the restrictions on domestic travel releasing some pent-up demand such as a surge in travel over the May Labor Day holidays, which exceeded pre-pandemic levels. However, that pickup in domestic consumption is still lagging behind the pickup in the industrial sector.

(Updates chart, and adds more details.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China Huarong’s Journey From Safe Bet to Bad News: A Timeline

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s nearly two months since turbulence erupted around China Huarong Asset Management Co.At the end of March, its 4% perpetual dollar bond was trading at 102 cents on the dollar as investors figured the January execution of former chairman Lai Xiaomin for bribery put a line under past wayward behavior. But the failure of the company to release 2020 results by a March 31 deadline, and a subsequent report by mainland media Caixin that the firm will restructure, sparked weeks of turmoil. The same bond is now at 57 cents.The heart of the matter is whether the central government will rescue a state-owned company that’s integral to the smooth running of the financial system. While there are signs Beijing wants to ensure China Huarong can repay its debts on time, uncertainty prevails.Here’s a look at the key events for China Huarong:May 28The company has wired funds to repay $978 million of notes maturing within the following week, according to Bloomberg News, the biggest bond payment since the 2020 results delay.May 27Liang Qiang, who currently heads another bad-debt manager, is on track to become president of China Huarong, reports Bloomberg News.May 24China Huarong dollar bonds climb after the managing editor of Caixin Media wrote in an opinion piece that the asset manager is “nowhere near” defaulting on its more than $20 billion of offshore notes.May 21Some of China Huarong’s thinly traded onshore bonds slump after having held up better than the company’s dollar-denominated notes, signaling broadening concern about the firm’s financial health.May 18China Huarong has transferred funds to repay a $300 million note maturing May 20, Bloomberg News reports, the first dollar bond to come due since the delayed 2020 results. Prices for the firm’s dollar bonds slump earlier in the day after the New York Times reports China is planning an overhaul that would inflict “significant losses” on both domestic and foreign China Huarong bondholders.May 17The company has reached funding agreements with state-owned banks to ensure it can repay debt through at least the end of August, by which time China Huarong aims to have completed its 2020 financial statements, according to a Bloomberg News report. That as at least two of its onshore bonds see big price declines in recent days, worrying some investors.May 13The firm says it’s prepared to make future bond payments and has seen no change in the level of government support, seeking to ease investor concerns after a local media report that regulators balked at China Hurarong’s restructuring plan.May 6The company says it transferred funds to pay five offshore bond coupons due the following day, its latest move to meet debt obligations amid persistent doubts about its financial health.April 30China Huarong breaks its silence, with an executive telling media it is prepared to make its bond payments and state backing remains intact. The official also says the week’s rating downgrades “have no factual basis” and are “too pessimistic.”April 29Moody’s Investor Service downgrades China Huarong by one notch to Baa1, adding the firm remains on watch for further downgrade. The cut reflects the company’s weakened funding ability due to market volatility and increased uncertainty over its future, according to the statement.April 27China Huarong units repay bonds maturing that day. The S$600 million ($450 million) bond was repaid with funds provided by China’s biggest state-owned bank, according to a Bloomberg News report.April 26Fitch Ratings downgrades China Huarong by three notches to BBB while dropping the company’s perpetual bonds into junk territory. The lack of transparency over government support for the firm may hamper its ability to refinance debt in offshore markets, Fitch said.April 25China Huarong says it won’t meet an April 30 deadline to file its 2020 report with Hong Kong’s stock exchange because auditors needed more time to finalize a transaction the company first flagged on April 1. Securities and asset-management units said in the days before that they wouldn’t release 2020 results by month’s end.April 22The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission asks lenders to extend China Huarong’s upcoming loans by at least six months, according to REDD, citing two bankers from large Chinese commercial lenders.April 21China is considering a plan that would see its central bank assume more than 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) of China Huarong assets to help clean up the firm’s balance sheet, according to a Bloomberg News report. Peer China Cinda Asset Management Co. was said to be planning the sale of perpetual bonds in the second quarter.April 20China Huarong’s key offshore financing unit says it returned to profitability in the first quarter and laid a “solid” foundation for transformation. Reorg Research reports that regulators are considering options including a debt restructuring of the unit, China Huarong International Holdings Ltd.April 19Huarong Securities Co. says it wired funds to repay a 2.5 billion yuan local note.April 16The CBIRC says China Huarong’s operations are normal and that the firm has ample liquidity. These are the first official comments about the company’s troubles. Reuters reports Chinese banks have been asked not to withhold loans to Huarong.April 13Fitch and Moody’s both put the company on watch for downgrade. The finance ministry, which owns a majority of Huarong, is considering the transfer of its stake to a unit of the country’s sovereign wealth fund, Bloomberg News reports. Chinese officials signal they want failing local government financing vehicles to restructure or go bust if debts can’t be repaid.April 9China Huarong says it has been making debt payments “on time” and its operations are “normal.” Bloomberg News reports the company intends to keep Huarong International as part of a potential overhaul that would avoid the need of a debt restructuring or government recapitalization. S&P Global Ratings puts China Huarong’s credit ratings on watch for possible downgrade.April 8China Huarong is preparing to offload non-core and loss-making units as part of a broad plan to revive profitability that would avoid the need for a debt restructuring or government recapitalization, Bloomberg News reports.April 6Selling gains steam in China Huarong’s dollar bonds, following a holiday in China. Huarong Securities says there has been no major change to its operations, in response to a price plunge for its 3 billion yuan local bond.April 1China Huarong announces a delay in releasing 2020 results, saying its auditor is unable to finalize a transaction. Stock trading is suspended and spreads jump on the firm’s dollar bonds while China Huarong tells investors its business is running as usual. Caixin reports the company submitted restructuring and other major reform plans to government officials and shareholders.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asia shares try to extend rally ahead of U.S. jobs test

    Asian shares were trying to extend their recent rally to a third week on Monday in the hope U.S. jobs figures show the expected revival in hiring in May and keep the global recovery on track. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.3%, having rallied 2.2% last week. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.7%, while Australia touched a fresh all-time peak.

  • Malaysian Assets Sink After Government Imposes Full Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysian stocks tumbled and the ringgit weakened after the government imposed a two-week nationwide lockdown to curb a relentless surge in Covid-19 infections.The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index slumped as much as 1.6% on Monday, the most since March 31, be The ringgit slid as much as 0.4% to 4.1480 per dollar, the biggest decline in Asia. Ten-year bond yields rose two basis points to 3.24%. The government said on Friday that most businesses will be shut from June 1 except for essential economic and service sectors.“The government is finally biting the bullet,” said Alexander Chia, an analyst at RHB Investment Bank Bhd. “Clearly, there are downside risks to FY21 earnings growth, even if it is essentially a postponement of growth to FY22.”Malaysia’s return to a hard lockdown comes in the wake of record daily infections that saw cases top 9,000 on Saturday. A resurgence in virus outbreaks in Asia has spurred some countries including Vietnam and Singapore to tighten restrictions. A similar lockdown in Malaysia last year cost the country an estimated 63 billion ringgit ($15 billion).Vietnam tightened social distancing measures in Ho Chi Minh City for 15 days from May 31, while Singapore this month reissued some lockdown-like conditions that it put in place a year ago.Recovery DimsMalaysia’s lockdown will “drag on the country’s recovery, with a good chance that 2Q GDP growth will contract on a sequential basis,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “We will likely see the ringgit continuing to underperform in the region, but its weakness is being put in check by a soft US dollar.”READ: ‘Covid Zero’ Havens Find Reopening Harder Than Taming VirusMalaysia’s gross domestic product shrank 0.5% in the first quarter from a year earlier, Malaysia’s central bank said earlier in May, adding that it expects growth to remain within the 6% to 7.5% forecast range for the full year.Banks including Public Bank Bhd. dropped, while Sime Darby Bhd. and Maxis Bhd. were among the biggest decliners in the benchmark gauge, falling more than 2%. Casino conglomerate Genting Bhd. lost 1.6%. Top Glove Corp. was the only gainer in the key stock gauge, up 1.4%.The Malaysian stock benchmark is down 6.3% from a December high as investor concerns about the impact of stricter curbs on movement weigh on riskier assets.The “recovery plays in the cyclical sectors will require a longer term investment perspective with a focus on achieving a favorable entry price,” said Chia of RHB Investment. “The trading angle will remain an enduring theme in the coming quarters that continues to focus on small-mid caps with resilient growth attributes.” (Updates with more details throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • HBO Max down: Streaming service breaks in middle of Mare of Easttown finale

    HBO Max has broken in the middle of the Mare of Easttown finale. The show was scheduled to be shown on the streaming service as well as traditional HBO channel at 10pm eastern time. Many speculated that the service was not able to cope with the vast number of people trying to watch the episode.

  • Zoom, Lululemon, Canopy Growth, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Markets are closed for Memorial Day. Then, Zoom, Broadcom, Lululemon, and Canopy Growth report earnings. And Friday brings the May jobs report.

  • Prices expected to continue rising this summer

    Prices are expected to keep rising this summer, pushed up by bottlenecks for materials and labor, and surging consumer demand, Reuters reports.Why it matters: The "Memorial Day Weekend price index" showed leisure-related prices up about 4.3% since the pandemic began — more than overall consumer prices, which rose 3.1% over that period.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Our thought bubble: via Axios' Felix Salmon: Inflation fears are overdone.Consumer prices aren't the real problem — we don’t even notice when prices on Amazon go up and down. What matters are the big things: housing, healthcare and college.When people say "inflation," Felix notes, what they often mean is the feeling that a good lifestyle is increasingly unaffordable. That’s not really a function of retail prices.And inflation figures reflect genuinely higher living standards for hourly workers, which feels like a tradeoff worth making.Go deeper: "Don't fear inflation."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Cities Across China’s Industrial Heartland Now Rationing Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost two dozen cities across China’s key industrial province of Guangdong are now rationing electricity to businesses as the global economic recovery and hot summer weather boost demand. Some 21 municipalities in the southern province that’s home to almost 130 million people are limiting power use, China Southern Power Grid Co. said in a statement on WeChat. Electricity consumption in the grid operator’s five-province region is up 24% this year through May 29 from the same period in 2020 and surged to an all-time high on May 21.Power hasn’t been affected for homes or public utilities, China Southern said. Businesses and factories have been hit, however, with some being forced to shut several days a week, constraining their ability to fulfill orders. Several have turned to buying portable generators to keep the lights on.See also: China’s Power Crunch Means Sidewalks Packed With GeneratorsA resurgence in activity from the very businesses and factories now facing shortages is the main reason for the strong demand. High temperatures are also boosting air-conditioning demand, according to the grid manager, while low rainfall in Yunnan province means less hydropower supply.China Southern didn’t specify which municipalities were rationing power. Chinese news site Jiemian reported curtailments in cities in Guangdong including Guangzhou, Foshan, Shantou and Dongguan.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkey's foreign minister Cavusoglu begins visit to Greece

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday began his trip to Greece with an unofficial visit to the northeastern province of Thrace, where most of Greece’s Muslim minority resides. The official part of Cavusoglu’s trip will take place Monday morning, when he will meet with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

  • 12 signs of long COVID to discuss with your doctor

    Because there are no formal guidelines for diagnosing long COVID, doctors depend on patients to spot the signs and describe all their symptoms.

  • Jai Kisan, a fintech startup aimed at rural India, raises $30 million

    Jai Kisan, an Indian startup that is attempting to bring financial services to rural India, where commercial banks have a single-digit penetration, said on Monday it has raised $30 million in a new financing round as it looks to scale its business. The professions they work on -- largely farming -- aren't considered a business by most lenders in India. Three-year-old Mumbai-headquartered Jai Kisan is attempting to address this by treating farmers and other similar professionals as businesses instead of consumers.

  • Australia's Victoria state reports 5 COVID-19 cases on day 3 of lockdown

    Australia's Victoria state reported five new local COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including in a worker at a Melbourne aged care facility where not all of the residents have been vaccinated. Victoria's acting premier, James Merlino, said at a briefing that 70% of the traveller's close contacts have so far tested negative for the coronavirus. "But it is true to say that this remains a day-by-day proposition," Merlino said.

  • More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

    The remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada's largest Indigenous residential school — one of the institutions that held children taken from families across the nation. Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation said in a news release that the remains were confirmed last weekend with the help of ground-penetrating radar. More bodies may be found because there are more areas to search on the school grounds, Casimir said Friday.

  • Remains of more than 200 children found at site of Canadian indigenous school in ‘heartbreaking’ tragedy

    Justin Trudeau says discovery is ‘painful reminder’ of country’s historic treatment of indigenous people

  • Matt Gaetz says $155k to close on yacht with his fiancee ‘went missing’

    ‘Rep Gaetz and Ms Luckey were the target of a financial crime,’ a spokesperson for Mr Gaetz told WFLA, saying he was ‘targeted by malicious actors’

  • Arizona Democrat stays mum on why she missed Capitol riot commission vote

    ‘She will be entering into the Congressional record that she would've voted yes,’ a spokesman for the Arizona senator says

  • Miami police chief calls for more gun control amid ‘scourge’ of shootings

    Miami police chief Art Acevedo calls the dual shootings in Miami-Dade ‘an indication of the problem we have with the scourge of gun violence in this country’

  • American Airlines bans alcohol after customer altercations as Memorial Day weekend travel surges

    An American Airlines official says there have been ‘deeply disturbing situations on board aircraft’ over the past week, as travel in the US has soared

  • OTR: Danielle Allen explains how she went from conservative Republican to progressive Democrat

    The Harvard political professor says she grew up in a conservative family and that her dad served in the administration of President Ronald Reagan.

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn said the US should have a coup like Myanmar, where the military overthrew the democratically elected government

    At a QAnon conference in Dallas, an attendee asked Flynn about the coup in Myanmar, where hundreds of civilians have been killed by the military.

  • ‘Friends' reunion director responds to speculation about Matthew Perry's health

    Perry has been candid about his previous struggles with substance abuse during his time on the show.