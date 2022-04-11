China Inflation Beats Expectations on Oil, Covid Disruptions

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s factory gate prices rose more than expected in March as oil prices climbed, putting pressure on manufacturers that are already struggling to operate amid repeated Covid outbreaks.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The producer price index gained 8.3% from a year earlier, official data showed Monday, down from 8.8% in February and above the median estimate of an 8.1% increase in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Consumer-price growth accelerated to 1.5% after staying unchanged at 0.9% for two months. The reading beat economists projection of a 1.4% increase.

The war in Ukraine has pushed up the cost of global commodities including oil, adding to economic pressures as China battles it worst Covid outbreak in two years. Lockdowns to curb the spread of infections across several cities and provinces have also disrupted food supplies, driving up prices for consumers during the month.

“International commodity prices continued to soar due to geopolitical and other factors, driving up prices of relevant products such as oil and non-ferrous metals” on a month-on-month basis, Dong Lijuan, an analyst at the National Bureau of Statistics, said in a statement. The year-on-year decline in PPI was mainly due to a high base of comparison from last year, she added.

China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index fell as much as 2.1% after the inflation data, the biggest drop in almost a month.

Fresh vegetable prices jumped 17.2% on year, compared to a drop of 0.1% in February, the NBS data showed. Of the sub-items in the consumer price basket, fuel for transportation rose the fastest at 24.1% on year, according to a breakdown provided by the statistics office.

In the PPI, prices accelerated in sectors such as coal mining and washing, oil and gas extracting, oil, coal and other fuel processing, and electricity and heating production and supply.

Manufacturers in pandemic-stricken areas were forced to shutter their doors, or else keep workers on factory floors in so-called closed-loop systems so they could stay operational. Businesses have said they faced difficulties buying raw materials, or faced extended delivery times due to supply chain disruptions. Restrictions also forced consumers to stay in their homes, as many struggled to secure daily necessities or paid high prices for goods.

Price pressures are unlikely to constrain policy makers from stepping up support for economic growth, though. Unlike major developed economies, China’s central bank is in easing mode, having cut interest rates in recent months to boost liquidity and dialed up fiscal spending.

Authorities in recent weeks have made repeated vows to stabilize the economy as the Covid outbreak worsens, fanning speculation that a policy rate cut or other easing measure could happen soon.

(Updates with comments from statistics office.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • H.K. Billionaire Rebounds From Blunders With Win From Goto IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li is back in the spotlight. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Sees New War Front; Economy DevastatedCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportMacron Set to Face Le Pen in Runoff for French PresidencyChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as Covid SpreadsThe younger son of Li Ka-shing -- the 93-year-old known in the city as “Superman” fo

  • Oil falls, pressured by China lockdowns, reserves release

    Oil prices slipped $2 a barrel in early Asian trading on Monday, following a second straight weekly decline after world consumers announced plans to release a record volume of crude and oil products from strategic stocks and as China lockdowns continued. Brent crude fell $2.04, or 2%, to $100.74 a barrel at 0139 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude lost $1.94, or 2%, to $96.32. Last week, Brent dropped 1.5% while U.S. oil slid 1%.

  • Treasury 10-Year Yield Rises to 2.75% for First Time Since 2019

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury 10-year yields climbed to 2.75% for the first time since March 2019 as investors price in the impact of the Federal Reserve’s tightening plan and accelerating inflation.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Sees New War Front; Economy DevastatedCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportMacron Set to Face Le Pen in Runoff for French PresidencyChina Unhappy With U.S.

  • Make Estimated Quarterly Tax Payments on Roth Conversions. Or Penalties Will Bite.

    Readers had questions about the best approach for handling income taxes on Roth IRA conversions, and how best to move from Social Security disability benefits to regular benefits. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • Russia to Halt Bond Issuance for Rest of 2022, Siluanov Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will halt bond auctions for the remainder of 2022 due to prohibitive borrowing costs, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was quoted as saying by Izvestia.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Sees New War Front; Economy DevastatedCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportMacron Set to Face Le Pen in Runoff for French PresidencyChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ a

  • Asia wary ahead of ECB meeting, U.S. inflation data

    Asian shares slipped on Monday ahead of a week thronging with central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data, while the euro eked out a gain on relief the far right did not win the first round of the French presidential elections. French leader Emmanuel Macron and challenger Marine Le Pen qualified on Sunday for what promises to be a tightly fought presidential election runoff on April 24. A Le Pen victory would be a similar jolt as Britain's Brexit vote to leave the European Union (EU).

  • More Pain Ahead for Semiconductors and Big Tech

    Tech and especially semiconductor manufacturers are going through a tough time. This hard time has recently resulted in turbulent sessions on the stock market. Take manufacturers of microprocessors or chips.

  • 2 Top Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Dividend-paying companies can form the bedrock of a diversified investment portfolio. That's because the best dividend stocks can provide you with a powerful way to protect and grow your wealth. They can also deliver a steadily growing stream of cash income along the way.

  • ESG Managers Skewer ‘Ridiculous’ Idea of Embracing Arms Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a group of fund managers overseeing environmental, social and governance investments who worry their field is facing another blow to its credibility.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Sees New War Front; Economy DevastatedCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportMacron Set to Face Le Pen in Runoff for French PresidencyChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as

  • 401(k) Loan vs. IRA Withdrawal: What's the Difference?

    The IRS offers ways to avoid a 10% penalty on early retirement distributions if you withdraw money for a new home or pay for educational expenses.

  • Raytheon, Shell Lead Five Stocks Setting Up, Breaking Out From Strong Sectors

    Raytheon Technologies and Shell are just below buy points, headlining five stocks from strong sectors.

  • Semiconductor Demand May Be Slowing. Nvidia, AMD, and Intel Had Their Price Targets Cut.

    Semiconductor stocks like Nvidia have soared over the last few quarters, driven higher by robust demand for chips amid a global supply shortage. “On Wednesday afternoon we learned of a sudden negative shift in demand signals from a wide swath of computer, consumer, and communications OEMs [original equipment manufacturer] to at least some of their semi suppliers,” he wrote in a research note. While a single-quarter adjustment or a temporary headwind was possible, he was concerned that “a combination of just enough demand destruction and just enough additional supply is leading to a traditional cyclical downturn.”

  • Russia calls for integrating BRICS payment systems

    Sanctions have cut Russia off from the global financial system and from nearly half of its gold and foreign exchange reserves, which stood at $606.5 billion in early April. On Friday, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told a ministerial meeting with BRICS, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, that the global economic situation had worsened substantially due to the sanctions, the ministry's statement said.

  • Elon Musk is this big

    Musk’s empire, wealth and agency have never been stronger, greater and higher — and they probably haven’t peaked either.

  • Brady Tkachuk with a Spectacular Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets

    Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators) with a Spectacular Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets, 04/10/2022

  • Ukraine, allies brace for the worst as Russia regroups

    Russian forces regrouping for an offensive in eastern Ukraine has the international community on edge as the battle is expected to mirror horrific fighting not seen since World War II. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley on Thursday warned there is a “significant battle yet ahead” around Ukraine’s Donbas region, where the Kremlin intends…

  • Private Jets Are Becoming Colorful Canvases for Adventurous Owners

    Why spend millions on a private jet, only to show up on the runway with a factory paint job?

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Ailing, But These Stocks Are Healthy; Tesla Forges New Entry

    The market rally is increasingly split. Tesla reversed lower, but has a handle. Callon leads stocks trading tightly.

  • SEC’s new SPAC policies are ‘not going to fix the problem:’ Expert

    The SEC recently proposed new policies that would require companies being acquired through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to undergo more stringent disclosure procedures. Georgetown University McDonough School of Business Associate Professor James Angel believes that simply requiring additional disclosures to be made by companies looking to undergo a de-SPAC transaction will not solve the problem.

  • Drugmakers pledge speedier European market launches to avert stricter regulation

    Drugmakers on Monday pledged to speed up the market launch of new drugs in underserved EU member states in a bid to avert stricter regulation by Brussels. European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) said in a statement on Monday its members pledge to file for reimbursement by national health systems no later than two years after EU regulatory approval, "provided that local systems allow it". While EU drug approval is largely centralised, with the European Medicines Agency acting as watchdog, procedures to subsequently set the treatment price for national health systems remain in the hands of member states and differ greatly.