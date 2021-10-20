China’s Falling Home Prices Put Further Strain on Economy

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s home prices fell for the first time in six years in September, the latest sign that a deepening property slump is slowing the world’s second-largest economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

New-home prices in 70 cities, excluding state-subsidized housing, slid 0.08% in September from August, the first drop since April 2015, National Bureau of Statistics figures showed Wednesday. Values in the secondary market declined 0.19%, down for a second month.

The slowdown in the home market is becoming more evident as debt-laden developers including China Evergrande Group struggle to raise cash and sentiment among homebuyers evaporates. That’s clouding the outlook for the economy, which depends on the broader property industry for almost a quarter of its output.

Falling home prices may fuel a vicious cycle by further weakening demand, worsening the cash shortage at builders and forcing them to offer bigger discounts. China’s economic growth slowed in the third quarter as the property and construction industries contracted for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

“The sector has clearly entered a downward cycle,” said Yan Yuejin, research director at Shanghai-based E-House China Research and Development Institute. “Usually a home market decline would persist for about eight months in China. Now the priority is to prevent a state of panic.”

September is traditionally a peak season for the home market. Yet residential sales tumbled 17%, investments slid for the first time since early 2020, and the rate of failed land auctions climbed to the highest since at least 2018.

China’s developers are dealing with a series of government measures to cool the property market, under the slogan that homes are for living in rather than speculation.

Smaller cities, where the economy is weaker, were hit the most last month. Existing-home values slid 0.21% in 35 so-called tier-3 cities, the most since early 2015. Zhanjiang, which houses about 7 million residents in southern Guangdong province, saw values slump 1%.

Even in the four biggest cities including Shanghai and Shenzhen, existing-home prices declined across the board.

About three-quarters of cities saw second-hand home values fall from a month earlier. A price war is set to intensify in the coming months as landlords in wait-and-see mode surrender to the cooling trend, Yan said.

The downturn has continued into this month. Existing-home sales plunged 63% from a year earlier in the first 17 days of October, according to a Nomura Holdings Inc. note Monday.

“The effects of developers’ price discounts are waning,” Yang Kewei, a research director at China Real Estate Information Corp., said before the figures were released.

Fears of contagion from the crisis at Evergrande have intensified. Sinic Holdings Group Co. became the latest Chinese real estate firm to default as investors wait to see whether Evergrande will meet overdue interest payments on dollar bonds this week.

Yields on Chinese high-yield dollar bonds, which are dominated by builders, have climbed to their highest in about a decade, hurting a key funding channel for the sector.

That will have a knock-on effect on the broader economy, since Goldman Sachs Group Inc. estimates the property sector and related industries make up about 23% of gross domestic product.

Still, China’s central bank has said risks posed to the domestic economy by Evergrande can be contained. The property firm’s trouble “casts a little bit of concern,” People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said at a virtual meeting of the Group of 30 on Sunday.

(Updates with analyst comment in fifth paragraph, more details from eighth.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Sets Weaker-Than-Expected Yuan Fix, Boosts Cash Injection

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank set the reference rate for the yuan at a weaker-than-expected level as the currency’s surge threatens to derail growth in the world’s second-largest economy. It also boosted short-term liquidity.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Indust

  • Stocks, Bond Yields Rise as Traders Weigh Recovery: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- An Asia-Pacific stock gauge rose for a second day Wednesday, tracking a U.S. climb as corporate earnings helped to improve investor sentiment. Treasury yields advanced and the dollar dipped.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emis

  • Oil drops on China intervention to ease coal crunch

    Oil prices turned down after the Chinese government flagged it was looking for ways to tame record high coal prices and that it would ensure coal mines operate at full capacity as Beijing moved to ease a power shortage. Chinese coal prices and other commodity prices slumped in early trade, which in turn pulled oil prices down from an uptick earlier in the day. "Ultimately, China's coal output needs to increase to remedy its energy woes," Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

  • Zillow pauses home buying — raising ‘red flags’ about the real-estate market

    Zillow claims that 'operational capacity constraints' has caused the hiccup in its home-buying business, but some analysts argue that bigger issues may be afoot.

  • Hollywood police officer shot, killed during a scuffle with armed burglar, police say

    A Hollywood police officer was shot and killed Sunday night as he tried to apprehend an armed-burglary suspect in a residential area near the community’s centerpiece, the Club at Emerald Hills golf course.

  • Brent Crude Closes Above $85 a Barrel for First Time Since 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- The global benchmark Brent closed above $85 a barrel for the first time since October 2018 amid a stronger equity market and ongoing concerns around a worldwide energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuz

  • Beijing rolls out Covid-19 booster shots ahead of Olympics

    Beijing is starting to offer residents booster jabs for Covid-19, local media said Wednesday, as the Chinese capital gears up to host a tightly controlled Winter Olympics in February.

  • Two Popular Retirement Products Are Frankensteining Into One: Want In?

    Nationwide thinks that its new product can change retirement planning for the majority of Americans who do not have access to traditional pension plans. The financial services company is working with Capital Group (the home of American Funds) and Annexus Retirement Solutions to … Continue reading → The post Two Popular Retirement Products Are Frankensteining Into One: Want In? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How a federal push to stop Chinese scientists from stealing U.S. secrets has failed in court

    The U.S. government encouraged U.S. and Chinese scientists to work together. Now rules violations have become criminal charges — but they aren't sticking.

  • Bitcoin sits below all-time high after U.S. ETF debut

    Bitcoin hovered below record levels on Wednesday, the day after the first U.S. bitcoin futures-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) began trading, a development that market participants say is likely to drive investment into the digital asset. The world's leading cryptocurrency was last at $63,998, off 0.4%, but still within a short jump of its record of $64,895.22, hit April 14 this year. It reached as high as $64,499 on Tuesday, late in the U.S. day.

  • UPS, Disney meet White House officials to discuss vaccine mandate

    Executives with United Parcel Service Inc, Walt Disney Co and other companies met with White House officials on Tuesday to discuss President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine requirement plan for private-sector workers, amid concerns it could worsen labor shortages and supply chain woes. The mandate would apply to businesses with 100 or more employees, and would affect about 80 million workers nationwide. Several industry sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the rulemaking process was moving with urgency and they expect the mandate to be formally announced as early as this week.

  • Unloading container ships faster in the US is pushing supply chain woes onto trucks

    Getting goods off ships faster just highlights troubles in another part of the overburdened supply chain.

  • Stock Of The Day Breaks Out From Flat Base Amid High Expectations

    Fortinet stock shows signs of breaking out from a flat base with earnings approaching for it and other cybersecurity stocks.

  • CrowdStrike Stock Joins Ranks Of Top Stocks With 95-Plus Composite Rating; Near Fresh Buy Point

    On Tuesday, the IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating for cybersecurity major CrowdStrike Holdings edged to a near-best 96, up from 94 the day before. CrowdStrike stock looks to be completing a cup base as it trades near an all-time high. The revised score means CrowdStrike stock currently tops 96% of all other stocks, regardless of industry group, in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength.

  • U.S. futures-based bitcoin ETF rises in first day of trading, bitcoin nears record

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The first U.S. bitcoin futures-based exchange-traded fund began trading on Tuesday, sending bitcoin to a six-month high and just off its all-time peak, as traders bet the ETF could boost investment flows into cryptocurrencies. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF closed up 2.59% at $41.94 in its first day of trading, with around $1 billion worth of shares trading hands on Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE Arca exchange under the ticker BITO. The greenlighting of the ETF by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was seen as a watershed moment for cryptocurrencies and helped push the price of bitcoin as high as $64,367.14, its highest level since mid-April and near its record of $64,895.22.

  • China Evergrande shelves stake sale, Kaisa clattered by downgrade

    China's property sector saw more drama on Tuesday as Evergrande shelved plans to sell a majority stake in its property services unit, Sinic formally declared default and Kaisa was crunched by another credit rating cut. Sources told Reuters that Evergrande, teetering on the brink of collapse with more than $300 billion in debt, had been forced to stall its proposed $2.6 billion, 51% stake sale to smaller rival Hopson Development after failing to win the blessing of the Guangdong provincial government which is overseeing Evergrande's restructuring. When contacted, a Hopson representative asked Reuters to await an announcement.

  • The #AppleToo organizer Apple just fired didn't expect to be terminated — but isn't sorry about speaking out

    Janneke Parrish talked to the Business Journal about how she got involved in #AppleToo, why she deleted apps from her phone and what the movement means for Apple.

  • ‘Maid’ Cleans Up With Estimated 67M Netflix Households, On Track To Beat ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

    Maid, which stars Margaret Qualley and Andie MacDowell, is on track to beat The Queen’s Gambit as Netflix’s most-watched limited scripted series. The drama, which centers on Qualley’s Alex, a single mother who turns to housekeeping to make ends meet as she battles against poverty, homelessness and bureaucracy, is set to be watched by 67 […]

  • Facebook Plans to Rebrand Company With New Name, Verge Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc., facing intense scrutiny over its business practices, is planning to rebrand the company with a new name that focuses on the metaverse, according to The Verge.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy

  • Bitcoin extends rally above $60K, but some aren't entirely sold on a futures-based ETF

    Some Bitcoin bulls are decidedly lukewarm on the immediate impact of a futures-based ETF.