China to fight comments, actions denying its COVID response policy -state media

COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing
·1 min read

(Adds dropped word 'and' in second paragraph)

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will fight any comments and actions that distort, doubt or deny the country's COVID-19 response policy, state television reported on Thursday, after a meeting of the country's highest decision-making body.

Relaxing COVID controls will lead to large-scale infections, state television reported, following the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party's politburo, adding that China will step up research into and its defence against virus mutations, and will avoid one-size-fit-all policies.

(This story refiles to add dropped word 'and' in second paragraph)

(Reporting by Ryan Woo, Stella Qiu, Roxanne Liu and Ella Cao; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

