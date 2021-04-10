China Fines Alibaba Record $2.8 Billion After Monopoly Probe

1 / 2

China Fines Alibaba Record $2.8 Billion After Monopoly Probe

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- China imposed a record fine of 18.2 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. after an anti-monopoly probe found that it had abused its dominant market position.

The penalty is triple the previous high of almost $1 billion that Qualcomm Inc. had to pay in 2015. The fine is equivalent to 4% of Alibaba’s domestic sales in 2019, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement on Saturday.

Alibaba will likely have to change some of its practices, like merchant exclusivity, that critics say helped it become China’s largest e-commerce operation. The company founded by billionaire Jack Ma used its platform rules and technical methods like data and algorithms “to maintain and strengthen its own market power and obtain improper competitive advantage,” the investigation concluded.

Alibaba’s practice of imposing a “pick one from two” choice on merchants “shuts out and restricts competition“ in the domestic online retail market, according to the statement.

The Hangzhou-based company will be required to implement “comprehensive rectifications,” including strengthening internal controls, upholding fair competition, and protecting businesses on its platform and consumers’ rights, the regulator said. It will be required to submit reports on self-regulation to the authority for three consecutive years.

“China’s record fine on Alibaba may lift the regulatory overhang that has weighed on the company since the start of an anti-monopoly probe in late December,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam said, describing the fine as a small price to pay to do away with that uncertainty.

The company said it will host a conference call to discuss the penalty on Monday morning in Hong Kong.

“Alibaba accepts the penalty with sincerity and will ensure its compliance with determination. To serve its responsibility to society, Alibaba will operate in accordance with the law with utmost diligence, continue to strengthen its compliance systems and build on growth through innovation,” the company said in a statement on Saturday.

Alibaba has been under mounting pressure from Chinese authorities since Ma spoke out against China’s regulatory approach to the finance sector in October. Those comments set in motion an unprecedented regulatory offensive, including scuttling plans for Ma’s Ant Group Co.’s $35 billion initial public offering.

(Updates with Alibaba press conference planned for Monday)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China fines Alibaba $2.78bn for market abuses: state media

    Chinese regulators have hit e-commerce giant Alibaba with a massive 18.2 billion yuan ($2.78 billion) fine over practices deemed to be an abuse of the company's dominant market position, state-run media reported on Saturday.

  • Chinese Assets Appeal Eroded by Dollar Strength, U.S. Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese assets are losing their shine after an impressive start to the year, overshadowed by a stronger dollar, higher U.S. Treasury yields and a domestic campaign to cut financial risk.The nation’s benchmark stock index remains 13% below a 13-year high in early February, following a brutal selloff that wiped out more than $1.3 trillion in market value. The yuan just suffered its worst month in a year in March, erasing all its 2021 gains against the greenback. Chinese sovereign bonds, a sanctuary during the recent global rout, saw foreign investors lower their holdings last month for the first time in more than two years.The sharp reversal of fortunes came as confidence grew in a strong U.S. economic recovery that is reclaiming the allure of dollar assets around the world. The latest underperformance of Chinese markets also resulted from Beijing’s decision to resume a battle on debt that was interrupted by the trade war with Washington and the pandemic.Concerns about inflation and tighter monetary conditions mean appetite for Chinese shares will likely remain subdued, while the country’s government debt market faces the test of a supply glut later this year, investors and analysts say. The yuan could weaken further as the dollar extends its global resurgence.“China’s bull run is being tested,” said Adrian Zuercher, head of global asset allocation of UBS Chief Investment Office. “Volatility will stay elevated in the near term.”Subdued TradingAfter delivering a world-beating rally earlier in the year, Chinese shares have reversed course since February, when it became increasingly clear that policymakers were shifting their priority to taming asset bubbles and reducing financial leverage.The world’s second-largest stock market is $838 billion smaller than at its February peak and trading interest has been waning. Daily average turnover on China’s two stock exchanges was 670 billion yuan ($102 billion) so far this month, the lowest since May, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.UBS’ Zuercher said he expects rising Treasury yields to be a major source of near-term volatility in China’s equity market, as it will continue to exert pressure on valuations of the country’s growth stocks and trigger rotation.Echoing the view, Herald van Der Linde, HSBC Holdings Plc’s head of Asia Pacific equity strategy, said there remains downside risk to Asian equities in the near term and “China is no exception”.Domestically, a central bank unwilling to keep funding conditions too loose, a contrast to its peers in other major economies, has also disappointed stock investors. Apart from its deleveraging campaign, signs of inflationary pressures, as shown in March’s consensus-beating 4.4% jump in China’s producer prices, could prompt Beijing to further dial back its pandemic-induced economic stimulus.“We believe monetary policy might be tightened,” Hanfeng Wang, a strategist at China International Capital Corp., wrote in a note this week, adding that investors should pay attention to policy signals from the next meeting of the Politburo, the Communist Party’s top decision-making body.Bonds PressuredWhile Chinese government bonds outpaced their competitors in the first quarter as their haven status helped them stand out as a bulwark amid the global slump, they are facing a host of challenges in the coming months.In addition to a longer-than-expected phase-in period for the inclusion in FTSE Russell’s World Government Bond Index, a surge in bond supply from local governments and a narrowing China-U.S. yield gap also threaten to reduce the appeal of Chinese debt.Now at 3.21%, yields on China’s benchmark 10-year sovereign notes are expected to rise to 3.5% by the end of this quarter, according to Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered Plc.As China’s yield premium over Treasurys thinned, global investors last month trimmed their holdings of Chinese government debt for the first time since February 2019, a trend that is expected to continue for some time. The yield gap fell to 144.8 basis points on March 31, the narrowest since Feb. 24, 2020 when it was 144.2 basis points.Weaker YuanThe dollar’s renewed strength, the tighter yield gap, as well as Beijing’s latest move to boost capital outflows also have prompted analysts, including ING’s, to lower their forecasts on the Chinese currency.After rising nearly 7% against the dollar last year and reaping further gains earlier this year, the yuan suffered its worst selloff in a year last month, arresting a steady advance since May.Read: Yuan Erases Year’s Gains Against Dollar as PBOC Steps Aside“It’s about how views on the U.S. dollar have changed rapidly,” said Zhou Hao, an economist from Commerzbank AG. “People believe the U.S. economy will recover strongly in the next two years and that’s what stocks and bonds have been pricing in.”Zhou said he expects the yuan to weaken to 6.83 per dollar by the end of this year, from around 6.56 Friday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Boeing Faces Checks on Hundreds of Max Jets for Electrical Flaw

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. will need to inspect hundreds of undelivered 737 Max jets for a potential flaw in their electrical power systems, said people familiar with the matter.About 450 Max planes built since early 2019 could potentially require repairs, a total that includes about 90 aircraft in commercial operation, said the people, who asked not to be named because the matter is private. Boeing earlier Friday instructed airlines to ground dozens of recently delivered 737 Max jets to check for the manufacturing defect.The problem renews scrutiny of the upgraded 737 model, whose success is critical to helping Boeing recover from the coronavirus pandemic after burning through $20 billion in cash last year. While analysts expect the affected planes to be flying within a few days, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg underscored the heightened concerns around the Max after two fatal crashes prompted the longest jetliner grounding in U.S. history.“We need to make sure there’s full confidence before these specific aircraft return to the air,” he said at a White House briefing. The Federal Aviation Administration will closely monitor the situation, he said.The production flaw “could affect the operation of a backup power control unit,” the FAA said in a statement. The agency said it’s in contact with the airlines and Boeing “and will ensure the issue is addressed.”The temporary flying halt disrupted travel as airlines rushed to line up replacement aircraft. U.S. carriers including Southwest Airlines Co., American Airlines Group Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. parked a combined 67 of the workhorse planes Friday, about a third of all Max jets in service worldwide. The manufacturing glitch affects a subset of aircraft at 16 airlines, not the entire Max fleet, Boeing said in a statement.Most of the affected planes are still in storage and already face a lengthy check-up before they will be handed over to customers. Boeing wouldn’t disclose how many planes will need to be inspected for the manufacturing glitch.“We’re taking steps in production to correct this potential issue and ensure it has been addressed in every airplane we deliver,” said Boeing spokeswoman Jessica Kowal.Boeing is “implementing short- and long-term corrective actions to address the issue prior to resuming aircraft deliveries,” a European Union Aviation Safety Agency spokesman said.Faded LusterWhile the problem isn’t related to the flight-control system that was at the center of the Max’s nearly two-year grounding, it takes some of the luster off the comeback of Boeing’s most important product. U.S. regulators lifted the flying ban in November, clearing Boeing to resume delivering the jets for the first time since March 2019. The 737 provided a sales lift with a bumper commitment from Southwest, which had publicly flirted with a smaller single-aisle jet made by Airbus SE.“The fix seems to be well understood and timing would depend on availability of technicians and equipment access,” Sheila Kahyaoglu, an analyst at Jefferies with a buy rating on the stock, wrote in a research note to clients. “Changing the equipment could take hours or days to fix, a modest disruption.”Boeing fell 1% to $252.36 at the close in New York, the third-largest drop on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The shares have gained 18% this year, nearly double the Dow’s increase.The newest disclosure is the latest in a string of quality lapses and manufacturing flaws that have damaged Boeing’s reputation and afflicted its 787 Dreamliner, KC-46 military aerial tanker and Starliner spacecraft. The aerospace titan also has fired and sued a subcontractor on another high-profile project: turning two 747 jumbo jets into the next Air Force One fleet to haul U.S. presidents.The electrical issue disclosed Friday was discovered by Boeing mechanics “on a production airplane during normal build activity,” according to a message to customers that was reviewed by Bloomberg. Operators were notified just hours after a separate email had touted the growing number of flight hours and planes in service since the grounding ended.“Boeing has traced the issue to a production change made in the installation process that occurred after our last aircraft was delivered before the fleet grounding in March 2019, which means 24 of our 737 Max aircraft are not affected by this issue,” David Seymour, American’s operations chief, said in a message to employees.While Chicago-based Boeing is still working with regulators to finalize the repairs needed, it doesn’t anticipate the procedures will be lengthy. “It could take a matter of hours or a few days,” said Kowal, the Boeing spokeswoman.Airline ImpactSouthwest said it pulled 30 Max 8 jets from its schedule, adding that it is flying only 15 of its 58 Max planes daily and expects “minimal” disruption to its operations. The Dallas-based carrier said it hadn’t experienced any operational problems related to the electrical issue.American removed 17 Max planes from service, while United stopped flying 16. Alaska Air Group Inc. halted flights by all four of its Max aircraft.The 737 Max, Boeing’s latest generation of the single-aisle aircraft, was grounded after two crashes killed 346 people within a five-month span. The jet was cleared to fly again by U.S. regulators in November, followed by regulators in Europe and most other major markets aside from China and India.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ray Lambert, D-Day survivor, WWII torch bearer, dies at 100

    Ray Lambert, the Army medic who survived multiple wounds on D-Day and was saluted by a president on the World War II battle's 75th anniversary, died on Friday. Lambert died at his home in Seven Lakes, North Carolina, with his wife and daughter by his side, said neighbor and friend Dr. Darrell Simpkins. The physician, who accompanied Lambert to France in June 2019, said the veteran succumbed to an aggressive form of facial cancer and congestive heart failure.

  • Alibaba fined $2.8 billion on competition charge in China

    Alibaba Group, the world’s biggest e-commerce company, was fined 18.3 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) by Chinese regulators on Saturday for anti-competitive tactics, as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over fast-growing tech industries. Party leaders worry about the dominance of China's biggest internet companies including Alibaba at a time when the industry is expanding into finance, health services and other sensitive areas. The party says anti-monopoly enforcement, especially in tech industries, is a priority this year.

  • Exclusive: Berkshire Hathaway gives activist okay to phone it in on May 1

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc reversed course on Friday and told an activist group it could present a shareholder proposal remotely for the company's May 1 annual meeting, in line with renewed guidance from the U.S. securities regulator. Warren Buffett's insurance and investment company traditionally draws thousands to its extravagant annual meeting in Omaha but, like many top U.S. corporations during the coronavirus pandemic, had asked investors to log in to the meeting remotely instead of attending in person. The shift to online has stymied many activist investor groups whose shareholder resolutions often animate the meetings, however.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow hit records; earnings season jitters cap gains

    The S&P 500 and the Dow climbed to record highs on Friday, buoyed in part by gains in growth stocks, but gains were muted ahead of the start of quarterly earnings season next week. Growth names have found their footing over the past two weeks after being outperformed by value stocks for most of the year.

  • Didi Chuxing Has Filed Confidentially for U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing has filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The company, which has tapped Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley as underwriters, is aiming to raise several billion dollars in the listing, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.It could be valued at as much as $70 billion to $100 billion, said the people.The size and timing of the listing could still change.Didi is also exploring a potential dual listing in Hong Kong at a later time, one of the people added.A Didi representative declined to comment. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.Didi, backed by SoftBank Group Corp., had accelerated its IPO plan as business rebounded post-pandemic. It is raising $1.5 billion through a revolving loan facility to shore up capital ahead of the listing, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.Didi’s share sale comes as Grab Holdings Inc., the Southeast Asian ride-hailing and delivery giant, has attracted backing from T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Temasek Holdings Pte for its planned merger with a blank-check company, people with knowledge of the matter said.Singapore-based Grab aims to announce the SPAC merger as soon as next week, the people said. The deal could value Grab at more than $34 billion, the people said. The deal could become the biggest SPAC merger ever, according to data complied by Bloomberg, and would see the startup become one of the first Southeast Asian unicorns to go public through a blank-check company. Grab Said to Draw T. Rowe, Temasek Backing for Record SPAC DealReuters had reported that Didi could be filing in April.Didi, the Chinese version of Uber Technologies Inc., acquired its U.S. rival’s China business in 2016.(Adds to say Morgan Stanley decline to comment, details on Grab starting in 8th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Naspers investors want big deals, share buyback after Tencent windfall

    Investors in Naspers Ltd - Africa's biggest company - said on Thursday they want proceeds from a $14.7 billion stake sale in its Tencent Holdings investment to go towards blockbuster acquisitions or a share buyback. Naspers' Dutch-listed subsidiary Prosus NV sold a 2% stake in the Chinese gaming and social media giant on Thursday in the world's largest-ever block trade, reducing its stake to 28.9%. Prosus' portfolio is dominated by Tencent, which owns China's biggest messaging app, WeChat.

  • US teens are flocking to a Chinese e-commerce site you’ve never heard of

    Shein has built a fanbase among US teens with the constant deluge of trendy new clothes it releases online and through its app, as well as with its aggressive social-media marketing.

  • Henkel Names New Executive VP of Beauty Care

    Wolfgang König will start in the role on June 1, succeeding Jens-Martin Schwärzler.

  • Huge Coinbase First Quarter Sets Stage for IPO Next Week

    Coinbase is going public next week. If it does well, the IPO is expected to set off a wave of crypto companies looking to tap the public equities markets.

  • China report accuses US of causing humanitarian disasters

    China accused the U.S. of causing humanitarian disasters through foreign military interventions in a report Friday that was the latest broadside by Beijing in increasingly contentious relations with the Biden administration. The report from the government-backed China Society for Human Rights Studies said foreign wars launched under the banner of “humanitarian intervention” have not only cost the belligerent parties a large number of military lives but also caused extremely serious civilian casualties and property damage, leading to horrific humanitarian disasters. “Only by discarding the hegemonic thinking, which is chiefly motivated by self-interest, can we prevent humanitarian intervention from becoming humanitarian disasters."

  • Norway prime minister fined by police over virus rules violation

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian police said on Friday they have fined Prime Minister Erna Solberg for breaking COVID-19 social distancing rules when she organised a family gathering to celebrate her birthday. The fine is for 20,000 Norwegian crowns ($2,352), police chief Ole Saeverud told a news conference. "It is therefore correct to issue a fine in order to uphold the general public's trust in the rules on social restrictions," he said.

  • 2 wild economic charts we'll be watching closely

    The U.S. economy is currently lapping the one-year anniversary of the darkest economic days of the pandemic.

  • Tesla Sales Climb 1,300% In Japan As Gigafactory Shanghai Allows More Efficient Deliveries

    Japan is the fourth-largest auto market, and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has historically had a hard time selling vehicles in the country. The Model S and X are too big for many of the parking structures in Japan, which require cars of a certain size to fit into movable parking spaces that help with the country's limited space. The Model 3 solved this by being just the right size, but prices were high due to shipping from California. But things are starting to change: In a story shared by Teslarati, Tesla sold 1,300% more vehicles in March 2021 compared to the same month last year: 44 units sold in March 2020 versus 588 in 2021. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock This was due to multiple factors, but the main trigger was Gigafactory Shanghai. This is Tesla's factory in China producing the Model 3 and Y. These vehicles are being sold mainly in China, but some are exported for delivery to Europe, Australia and Japan. Earlier in March, Tesla lowered prices of the Model 3 in Japan due to lower shipping costs. The standard range Model 3 price was reduced by 17%, while the long-range variant saw a decrease of 25%. There is currently a backlog of orders in Japan for the Model 3. Another factor is Japan's EV subsidies. The subsidies have increased this year, meaning buyers can save even more buying electric vehicles. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news. Photo courtesy of Tesla. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Cybertruck Teased In New Recruiting Video In ChinaVideo Shows Tesla's In-Cabin Driver Monitoring Camera Knows When You're Using Phone© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • This seems like a really good reason to buy iPhones instead of Samsung phones

    In the early days of the smartphone era, it was easy to argue that the iPhone was a superior device to anything Samsung was bringing to the table. Practically speaking -- which is to say if we put aside the abstract notion of how "open" a device should be -- the iPhone consistently offered up a better user experience than Samsung's Galaxy models. In fact, the iPhone was so ahead of the curve that Samsung had no qualms about openly copying a myriad of features from Apple, from icon design down to the look and feel of the device itself. Fast forward to 2021 and the smartphone market is markedly different than it was even five years ago. These days, the chasm between the iPhone and premium Galaxy handsets is smaller than it's ever been. What's more, it's not uncommon these days for Samsung to roll out new features only to see Apple implement them later on down the line. In short, if you're looking for a top-tier smartphone, you really can't go wrong picking between the iPhone or one of Samsung's flagships. A strict comparison of features, however, only tells one part of the story. You see, one of the ongoing advantages Apple's iPhone has long maintained over its Android rivals is that it maintains its value for far longer. Put differently, you can make a lot more money selling or trading in your old iPhone than you can from doing the same with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. To this point, recent data from SellSell clearly shows that Apple's iPhone 12 lineup retains its value significantly more than Samsung's Galaxy S21 lineup. Specifically, the site found that while the iPhone 12 lineup lost approximately 18.1-33.7% of its value since launching in late 2020, Samsung's Galaxy S21 series "has seen shocking depreciation of between 44.8-57.1% since launch in January 2021." Bizarrely, it's almost like the Galaxy S21 is like a car to the extent that loses a lot of value immediately at the point of purchase. And the fact that the Galaxy S21 was released just a few days before February essentially shows that the S21 lost about 50% of its value in just over two months. When comparing the top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro Max against the top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, both with maxed-out storage, the iPhone lost 30.7% of its value while the S21 lost 53.3% of its value. Meanwhile, the cheapest iPhone 12 model lost 33.7% of its value since launch while the cheapest Samsung S21 model lost nearly 51% of its value since launch. The study further found: The Galaxy S21+ 5G 128 GB is the best performing of Samsung’s offerings. Not that that will mean much as it has lost a shocking 44.8% (14.9% per month) of its value since launch in January 2021 (three months at the time of writing). The Galaxy S21 5G 256 GB has depreciated in value by a startling 57.1% (at a rate of 19% per month) despite only being on the market for three months. If resale value is an important consideration in your smartphone purchase decision, you'll definitely want to pick up an iPhone over the best Samsung has to offer.

  • Biden's first budget asks for $715 billion for Pentagon, naming China as top challenge

    The Biden administration unveiled its first budget proposal to Congress on Friday, offering a glimpse into President Biden's policy agenda for the 2022 fiscal year.The big picture: The $1.52 trillion budget proposal outlines top-line figures for Biden's major priorities, though it will ultimately be up to Congress to begin the lengthy appropriations process and allocate funding to federal agencies.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In total, the administration asked for $769 billion in non-defense spending, a 16% increase from the budget adopted for fiscal year 2021, and $753 billion in national defense programs — almost a 2% increase.The budget proposal includes major new climate investments reflecting an increase of $14 billion more than 2021 levels across nearly every agency.Driving the news: Biden is asking Congress for $715 billion for the Department of Defense in part to "counter the threat from China," which the proposal names as the Pentagon's "top challenge." By the numbersDepartment of Agriculture: $27.8 billion, up 16% from 2021$1.7 billion to address the threat of wildfires, up $476 million from 2021$6.7 billion for nutrition programs like food stamps, up $1 billion from 2021Department of Commerce: $11.4 billion, up 28% from 2021$442 million for programs supporting domestic manufacturing, more than double 2021Department of Defense: $715 billion, up 1.5% from 2021Goals include deterring China and Russia, modernizing nuclear deterrent, promoting climate resilience, countering emerging biological threats.Department of Education: $29.8 billion, up 41% from 2021$36.5 billion for Title I grant to students in high-poverty schools, up $20 billion from 2021$15.5 billion to support children with disabilitiesIncreases the maximum Pell grant by $400 and increases funding for HBCU's and low-resourced institutions by over $600 millionDepartment of Energy: $46.1 billion, up 10.2% from 2021$1.9 billion for clean energy projectsDepartment of Health and Human Services: $131.7 billion, up 23.5% from 2021$8.7 billion for the CDC, up $1.6 billion from 2021$10.7 billion to help end the opioid epidemic, up $3.9 billion from 2021$1.6 billion mental health block grants, more than double 2021 levels$4.3 billion for Office of Refugee Resettlement$489 million for domestic violence survivors, more than double 2021 levelsDepartment of Homeland Security: $52 billion, about equal to 2021$1.2 billion for border infrastructure$2.1 billion for cyber agency, up $110 million from 2021$131 million to address domestic terrorism, complementing DOJDepartment of Housing and Urban Development: $68.7 billion, up 15% from 2021$30.4 billion for housing vouchers and to help address homelessnessDepartment of the Interior: $17.4 billion, up 16% from 2021$4 billion to fund tribal programs, up $600 million from 2021$340 million to address wildfiresDepartment of Justice: $35.2 billion, up 5.3% from 2021$209 million for civil rights enforcement, up $33 million from 2021$2.1 billion for combating gun violence, up $232 million from 2021$1.2 billion for community policing programs, up $304 million from 2021Department of Labor: $14.2 billion, up 14% from 2021$2.1 billion for worker protection agencies, up $304 million from 2021Department of State and other international programs: $63.5 billion, up 12% from 2021$861 million for Central American aid, with four-year commitment of $4 billionDepartment of Transportation: $25.6 billion, up 14% from 2021$625 million for new passenger railDepartment of Treasury: $14.9 billion, up 10.6% from 2021Department of Veterans Affairs: $113.1 billion, up 8.2% from 2021$97.5 billion for VA Medical Care, up 8.5% from 2021$542 million for veteran suicide prevention, up nearly $230 million from 2021What they're saying: “This moment of crisis is also a moment of possibility,” wrote OMB Acting Director Shalanda Young in a letter to leaders of the House and Senate Appropriations and Budget Committees.“The upcoming appropriations process is another important opportunity to continue laying a stronger foundation for the future and reversing a legacy of chronic disinvestment in crucial priorities.""Together, America has a chance not simply to go back to the way things were before the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn struck, but to begin building a better, stronger, more secure, more inclusive America," Young added.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S. Senate Bill Unveils Strategy to Counter China

    Apr.08 -- The U.S. Senate has introduced a new bill which directs the government to adopt the policy of “strategic competition” with China to protect what it calls America’s vital interests and values. Bloomberg’s Emily Wilkins reports on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”

  • Alba’s Honest Co. Files for IPO Amid Pandemic-Fueled Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- The Honest Co., co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, has filed to list on the Nasdaq in an initial public offering.The Los Angeles-company said in a prospectus to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday that it will seek a listing size of $100 million, a placeholder amount that will likely change.A share sale could value Honest at about $2 billion, Bloomberg News reported in January.Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are advising the company. It is expected to trade under the symbol HNST.Launched in 2012, Honest sells diapers, moisturizer, shampoo and other products online at honest.com and at thousands of retail locations. Makers of consumer products have seen a steady rise in demand for goods that are seen as free of chemical and artificial additives in recent years -- a trend that has been accentuated by the Covid-19 pandemic.The filing comes amid heightened demand for personal care and cleaning supplies during the pandemic. Sales last year were just over $300 million, according to the filing, a 28% increase from 2019 in part because of soaring interest in household supplies. The company recorded a net loss of $14.5 million in 2020 and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $11.2 million.Since its launch in 2012, Honest has forged relationships with a number of the country’s largest retailers, including Target Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. Honest said it generated 55% of its sales last year from its own website, which has experienced gains during the pandemic as shoppers turn away from physical stores.As consumers faced shortages of products like wipes at the height of the pandemic and mandatory closures, they turned to online brands that could meet the demand. Higher spending on hygiene and cleaning products are expected to persist, as well as a higher reliance on e-commerce.Honest counts L Catterton’s global co-chief executive officers Scott Dahnke and Michael Chu among its largest shareholders. The filing also lists Lightspeed Venture Partners, Fidelity and General Catalyst as investors.(Updates to include financial metrics in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.