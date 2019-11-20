UK to grant visa to Hong Kong consulate worker tortured in China

Simon Cheng, a UK consulate worker and Hong Kong resident, who was wrongly detained by Chinese authorities - COPYRIGHT 2019 OLIVIER MARCENY

An employee of the UK consulate in Hong Kong who was tortured by Chinese authorities will be granted a visa to rebuild his life in Britain, it emerged on Wednesday as senior Conservatives urged Boris Johnson to extend similar freedoms to all UK nationals in the former colony.

The move came as China on Wednesday warned London that continuing to interfere in Hong Kong and China's internal affairs "will only harm the UK’s interests."

“China firmly objects to the UK’s comments related to the matter, and we express strong indignation toward the UK’s false actions and comments on all issues relating to Hong Kong," Geng Shuang, a foreign ministry spokesman, said in Beijing.

Earlier Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, summoned the Chinese ambassador in the UK “to express our outrage at the brutal and disgraceful treatment" of Simon Cheng, who was chained, beaten, and forced into stress positions during a two-week long ordeal.

Ambassador Liu Xiaoming told the British government that Mr Cheng was detained for disturbing public order and that he "confessed all his offences and all his lawful rights and interests were guaranteed in accordance with the law," according to an embassy spokesperson.

Simon Cheng demonstrates the different poses state security officers forced him to stand in for hours each day as part of the torture he endured while being interrogated Credit: OLIVIER MARCENY More

Mr Cheng, a 29-year-old employee at the British consulate in Hong Kong, disappeared in China in August and was subjected to torture and interrogation sessions lasting as long as 48 hours, he told the Telegraph.

One officer terrorised him by saying he’d never be released. Another called him an enemy of the state

Chinese state security agents threatened to charge him with subversion and espionage if he failed to admit that the UK government was supporting the protests by providing funding and materials.

While Chinese police say he confessed to soliciting prostitution, punishable by 15 days’ detention, Mr Cheng continues to deny the charge, telling the Telegraph he was coerced into saying so as a condition of release.

Amnesty International said Mr Cheng’s account of his treatment fits with a “documented pattern of torture” in Chinese jails.

Mr Cheng is one of about 800,000 Hong Kong residents who are British Nationals Overseas, which entitles them to a passport and consular assistance but no right to abode in the UK.

The government has so far resisted calls to grant full citizenship to BNO passport holders, a move that would further aggravate China.

The slogan "Never Surrender" is spray painted on a wall in the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China Credit: REUTERS More