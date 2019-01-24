China First, EU Next? Donald Trump Faces New Major Trade War as Europe Threatens $23 Billion in Tariffs

By CCN.com: Following a threat by U.S. President Donald Trump to slam taxes on cars and auto spares imported from the 28-member European Union, the EU has threatened a 23 billion dollar tariff spike on the United States.

Speaking in Brussels to the European Parliament, the director-general for trade within the EEA, Jean-Luc Demarty, said that if Trump goes back on the trade agreement on tariffs agreed in July, the Commission would strike back. In a speech delivered on Wednesday, Demarty said:

We should be ready to respond appropriately and effectively to any new trade restrictions that the U.S. administration may create for us. We have prepared a draft list of imports from the U.S. to the value of 20 billion euros [$22.7 billion] on which re-balancing action could be taken.

The EU is prepared to reject any move by Trump to impose a 25 % tariff on automobiles and auto parts from Europe following similar tariffs that came into effect last year on steel and aluminum.

