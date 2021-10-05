China flexing military muscle over Taiwan

China has been flexing its military muscle over Taiwan. In the past four days, Taiwan has seen 145 Chinese fighter jets enter its air space. The military intimidation coincides with China’s 72nd annual National Day on October 1st, though the show of force didn’t end there.

