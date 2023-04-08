China flies fighter jets near Taiwan after leader's US stop, meeting with House speaker

China sent warships and dozens of fighter jets toward Taiwan Saturday in retaliation for a meeting between the president of the self-ruled island democracy and U.S. House speaker earlier this week, according to the Taiwanese government.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense said eight warships and 71 planes were detected near the island Saturday, 45 of which were flown across the strait that separates it from the mainland.

The Chinese military announced the beginning of three-day “combat readiness patrols” as a warning to those who want to make Taiwan’s de facto independence permanent. However, China didn’t indicate whether that would include a repeat of previous exercises of missiles fired into the sea, which disrupted shipping and airline flights.

China previously threatened “resolute countermeasures” over a meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., during one of her stopovers in the U.S. on her recent 10-day trip. Beijing condemned the meeting and demanded that no U.S. officials meet with her.

Why is China retaliating?

China has repeatedly laid claim to Taiwan, despite Taiwan maintaining its own democratic system of government since the two split after a 1949 civil war. However, the ruling Communist party maintains its position that the island is obliged to rejoin China, including by force if necessary.

The Chinese government says the island’s contact with foreign officials encourages those who want formal independence, a step Beijing says would lead to war.

“This is a serious warning against the collusion and provocation between the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces and external forces,” the People’s Liberation Army said in a statement, also arguing that the exercises “defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (L) and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on April 5, 2023.

How important is US-Taiwan relations?

The U.S. maintains the longstanding “one China” policy, which acknowledges Beijing’s claim of Taiwan as their territory but doesn’t endorse the claim. However, the U.S. remains an important military and defense assistance provider for Taiwan.

While the U.S. has no official ties with Taiwan, it maintains widespread informal and commercial relations that would require the U.S. to intervene if China attacks the island. Federal law requires Washington to ensure Taiwan has the means to defend itself from Beijing.

“We are monitoring Beijing’s actions closely,” a senior Biden administration official told USA TODAY. “As we have said, there is no reason for Beijing to turn this transit – which was consistent with longstanding U.S. practice and policy – into something it is not or use it as pretext to overreact.”

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told reporters Wednesday that China had no reason to “overreact” over Tsai’s meeting with McCarthy, noting that the Taiwanese leader was “not meeting with any administration officials, nothing’s changed about our policies with respect to Taiwan.”

Ratcheting up tensions between US-China

The meeting between Tsai and McCarthy is just the latest to further intensify tensions between already strained U.S.-China relations, which has fallen to their lowest point in decades.

Issues of Taiwan’s status, security, technology and China’s treatment of Hong Kong and Muslim ethnic minorities have contributed to the strained relations between the two countries.

A visit to Taiwan by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., last August also escalated tensions between Washington and Beijing as it was the first official trip to the island by a House speaker in 25 years.

Minutes after Pelosi landed, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement, condemning her visit as a “serious violation” of the one-China principle and accusing the U.S. of emboldening “separatist forces.”

Contributing: Michael Collins and The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chinese military conducts exercises near Taiwan after leader visits US