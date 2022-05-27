China's FM visits Kiribati, where fishing ground is at stake

NICK PERRY
·4 min read

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — China's foreign minister on Friday arrived on the remote Pacific nation of Kiribati, where the future of a vast fishing ground is at stake.

The planned four-hour visit by Wang Yi was his second stop on an eight-nation tour that comes amid growing concerns about Beijing’s military and financial ambitions in the South Pacific region.

Kiribati closed its borders this year as it tries to stamp out an outbreak of COVID-19. But its government made a rare exception to allow Wang and his 20-strong delegation into the country for face-to-face discussions.

At stake in Kiribati is the future of the Phoenix Islands Protected Area, a stretch of ocean the size of California that has been named a UNESCO World Heritage site.

In November, Kiribati President Taneti Maamau announced the government planned to end the commercial fishing ban that had been in place since 2015 and begin to sustainably fish the area.

Anna Powles, a senior lecturer in security studies at New Zealand's Massey University, said she expected there would be some fisheries agreements between China and Kiribati that would come from Wang's visit.

Powles said China, which already dominates fishing in the region, had offered to upgrade an airport runway and causeway in the Phoenix Islands.

“The worry is that this would essentially obliterate the fish stock,” she said. “That it would severely damage fish stocks that are already under pressure.”

She said there were also concerns that any kind of base for Chinese commercial fishing fleets in Kiribati could also be used as an additional hub for Beijing's surveillance activities.

Kiribati's president said Wang would visit his residence for bilateral discussions during the visit, and emphasized the health protocols that were in place.

Maamau said in a statement that the Chinese delegation would need to take PCR tests before arriving and stay in a travel bubble while there, and that everybody in Kiribati who came into contact with them would need to quarantine afterward for a week — presumably including himself.

“The high-level state visit is an important milestone for Kiribati-China relations, as it will strengthen and promote partnership and cooperation between our two countries after the resumption of diplomatic ties in 2019,” Maamau said.

China says Wang's trip to the region builds on a long history of friendly relations between Beijing and the island nations.

A draft document obtained by The Associated Press shows that Wang is hoping to strike a deal with 10 small Pacific nations during his visit. The sweeping agreement covers everything from security to fisheries and is seen by at least one Pacific leader as an attempt by Beijing to wrest control of the region.

Wang is hoping the countries will endorse the pre-written agreement as part of a joint communique after a May 30 meeting in Fiji with the other foreign ministers.

But Australia scrambled to counter the move Thursday by sending its own Foreign Minister Penny Wong to Fiji to shore up support in the Pacific.

In Fiji, Wong said it was up to each island nation to decide what partnerships they formed and what agreements they signed, but urged them to consider the benefits of sticking with Australia.

“Australia will be a partner that doesn’t come with strings attached nor imposing unsustainable financial burdens,” Wong said. “We are a partner that won’t erode Pacific priorities or Pacific institutions.”

On Friday, Wong met with Fiji’s Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.

China signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands last month in a move that sent shock waves around the world.

That pact has raised fears that China could send troops to the island nation or even establish a military base there, not far from Australia. The Solomon Islands and China say there are no plans for a base.

During his 10-day visit, Wang is also planning to make stops in Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and East Timor.

Australia’s new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Thursday he’d sent Wong to Fiji because Australia needed to “step up” its efforts in the Pacific.

“We need to respond to this because this is China seeking to increase its influence in the region of the world where Australia has been the security partner of choice since the Second World War,” he told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

But Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that in recent years, exchanges and cooperation between Beijing and the island nations had been expanding in a development that was welcomed by the Pacific countries.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to travel to Los Angeles for Summit of the Americas on June 8

    The conference is expected to face issues that include boosting economic growth, combating climate change, slowing migration and addressing the pandemic.

  • Letter: It's not too late to stop the gun violence madness and save our children

    Our elected officials should be blamed for enabling mass shootings by giving free access to weapons that are used again and again against our children

  • 15 Outstanding Film Characters That Died Horrible Deaths

    Though death can be a tragedy, these deaths go way beyond tragic.View Entire Post ›

  • Hong Kong's incoming leader John Lee to travel to Beijing

    Incoming Hong Kong leader John Lee will travel to Beijing on Saturday to accept a letter that officially approves his appointment as the city’s next chief executive. A government statement confirmed that Lee will go to Beijing with his private secretary and press secretary, as well as his wife. Local media including the South China Morning Post reported that Lee is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping during the trip, and will also present the lineup for his cabinet for approval.

  • Kiribati focuses on trade not security for China visit to remote Pacific island

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -China's foreign minister Wang Yi stopped over in Kiribati on Friday, visiting the remote island nation as part of a Pacific tour that Beijing hopes will lay ground for a regional trade and security pact, alarming the United States and its allies. Wang met with his counterpart and Kiribati president, Taneti Maamau, for discussions on fisheries, education and health, during the four-hour stop.

  • Flea Gets Sent to a Galaxy Far, Far Away on New ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

    The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist — and frequent actor — plays a bounty hunter tasked with a nefarious job (spoilers ahead!)

  • Bollywood superstar Khan's son cleared in high-profile drugs case

    Indian authorities have dropped a case against the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who was arrested during a raid on a cruise ship last year on suspicion of having drugs on him. India's main drug law enforcement agency, the Narcotics Control Board (NCB), said on Friday it was dropping the case against Aryan Khan, 24, and five others due to a lack of "sufficient evidence", while pressing charges against 14 others. Khan's arrest had polarised broadcast and social media in the Bollywood-obsessed country, with some saying he was being targeted for being the son of a Muslim celebrity in mainly Hindu India.

  • Darnell Nurse with a Goal vs. Calgary Flames

    Darnell Nurse (Edmonton Oilers) with a Goal vs. Calgary Flames, 05/26/2022

  • Filipino center Kai Sotto among prospects to work out with Magic

    Sotto, a former four-star prospect, recently participated in a pre-draft workout with the Magic in Orlando.

  • Chile could be home to the world’s oldest tree at 5,484 years-old

    The ancient tree’s trunk has a diameter of four metres

  • ElasticRun CEO on Indian Rural Consumption Market

    Co-Founder & CEO of Indian e-commerce startup ElasticRun, Sandeep Deshmukh, predicts Indian rural FMCG & grocery market will grow to $600 billion in next five years at 15% CAGR. ElasticRun provides supply chain and credit services to India's mom-and-pop shops or kiranas. Earlier this year the firm raised $330 million in a funding from SoftBank and Goldman Sachs. Deshmukh speaks to Juliette Saly and Rishaad Salamat on the sidelines of Goldman Sachs Technet Asia-Pacific Conference.

  • Japan opening to travelers in June — but only packaged tours, for now

    Beginning June 10, Japan will allow the entry of people on tours with fixed schedules and guides, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

  • Toyota Cuts Production Plan For June Again

    Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) has cut its June global production plan for the second time in a week due to the COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai. The auto major cut production by 50,000 vehicles and now anticipates producing about 800,000 units in June. It has decided to suspend domestic factory line operations for the week of June 6, on top of the suspension announced earlier. The company now sees an average global production plan from June through August to 850,000 units per month and 9.7 million u

  • World Bank approves $500 million for Turkey for COVID-19 vaccines

    The World Bank said on Thursday that its board had approved $500 million in additional financing to support Turkey in its efforts to fight against COVID-19. The funds, which will have a maturity of 10.5 years with a five-year grace period, will be used to ensure access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines in Turkey, the bank said. An additional $250 million will be provided as co-financing from the Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank (AIIB), the bank said, adding that the project aims to help meet the cost vaccine purchases.

  • Ukraine says Russia is gaining ground in the east and admits it may have to abandon some positions

    Russia is making piecemeal gains in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, which has been controlled by pro-Kremlin separatists since 2014.

  • Our clinics meet mental health needs and lighten the load on police. Let's go nationwide.

    We know Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics get people the care they need. It's more important than ever that we expand them nationwide.

  • Resurgent east Congo violence displaces 72,000 in one week

    Fighting in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo over the past week between the army and M23 rebel group has forced more than 72,000 people from their homes, the United Nations said on Friday. The M23, a rebellion claiming to represent the interests of ethnic Tutsis in eastern Congo, is staging its largest offensive since a 2012-2013 insurrection that captured vast swathes of the countryside. There has been heavy fighting as near as 20 km (12 miles) to eastern Congo's main city of Goma, and the rebels briefly captured the army's largest base in the area.

  • Obi-Wan Kenobi tries to hide from established Star Wars canon in an uneven premiere

    There’s a moment early on in the first episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s two-part premiere that, while an astute observation about how the Jedi work as characters, seems explicitly designed to be an explanation for why everything happens the way it does: Reva, the Sith Inquisitor known as Third Sister (Moses Ingram), notes that “the Jedi code is like an itch.” Jedi cannot resist helping someone who is in trouble, so if you want to flush out a Jedi in hiding, just start hurting people and eventually yo

  • Matthew Mayer narrows transfer options down to 4 programs

    Mayer, who has one year of eligibility remaining, entered the transfer portal in April while also testing the pre-draft process.

  • UN human rights chief asks China to rethink Uyghur policies

    The top U.N. human rights official said Saturday that she raised concerns with Chinese officials about the impact of the broad application of counterterrorism and deradicalization measures on the rights of Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim groups in China's Xinjiang region. Michelle Bachelet, who visited the northwestern region as part of a six-day trip to China, said the visit was not an investigation but a chance to have direct talks with senior Chinese leaders and pave the way for more regular interactions to support China in fulfilling its obligations under international human rights law. “It provides an opportunity for me to better understand the situation in China, but also for the authorities in China to better understand our concerns and to potentially rethink policies that we believe may impact negatively on human rights,” she said in a video news conference before leaving the country.