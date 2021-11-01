China-Focused Biotech LianBio Raises $325 Million in U.S. IPO

Filipe Pacheco
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Biotechnology firm LianBio raised $325 million in an initial public offering, according to a statement, potentially opening a narrow path for U.S. listings by companies operating primarily in China.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company sold 20.3 million American depositary shares for $16 apiece after marketing them for $15 to $17, according to a statement Sunday. Each ADS represents one ordinary share.

At the IPO price, LianBio would have a market value of $1.68 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accounting for employee stock options and warrants, the company would have a fully diluted value of about $1.88 billion.

The biotech company was founded by New York private equity fund Perceptive Advisors, and the firm and its affiliates will control 50.5% of LianBio following the offering, according to its prospectus. LianBio, which lists headquarters in both Princeton, New Jersey, and Shanghai, does business primarily through subsidiaries in China.

U.S. IPOs by Chinese companies have nearly vanished since July, when Beijing announced a cybersecurity probe of Didi Global Inc. just days after its New York listing. The escalation of an apparent crackdown on China’s corporates wiped about $1 trillion off the aggregate market value of its listed firms. The SEC has recently issued detailed queries to companies with links to China, and even Hong Kong-based companies with little to no presence in the mainland have been warning about risks.

Including Didi’s $4.4 billion June 30 IPO, 46 companies based in China and Hong Kong raised more than $15 billion in the first half of the year in the U.S., according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Since then, only five such companies have raised $329 million combined, the data show.

The similarities between LianBio’s offering and Chinese companies like Didi are limited. The biotech firm doesn’t hold personally identifiable data on patients in China, nor does it have a variable interest entity in its corporate structure, according to the prospectus. VIEs create a foreign shell company outside of China and were widely used by issuers from the country until falling under close scrutiny by Beijing authorities amid stringent new rules on overseas listings.

Still, LianBio said in the first page of its prospectus that there are “significant legal and operational risks associated with having the majority of our operations in China,” including potential changes in the legal, political and economic policies of the Chinese government.

The company revised its SEC filings to specify that the auditors who inspected its reports were U.S. auditors.

LianBio focuses on in-licensing assets for greater China and other Asian markets, according to its filings. It has a pipeline of nine assets in the areas of cardiovascular, oncology, ophthalmology, inflammatory disease and respiratory indications. The company posted almost $140 million in losses in 2020 and $162 million for the six months ended in June.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. are leading the offering. The shares are expected to begin trading Monday on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol LIAN.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S., Energy-Consuming Nations Plan to Push OPEC+ on Output

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is talking to other energy-consuming nations about how to press OPEC+ to boost output to address the current supply crunch, a senior U.S. official told reporters in Rome.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe leaders will also di

  • Why Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham isn't worried about poor shooting in his debut

    Cade Cunningham had just one basket from the field in eight tries in his NBA debut for the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

  • U.S. Energy Secretary Sees Gasoline Prices Easing But Blames OPEC

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said U.S. gasoline prices could decline by early December and singled out OPEC as a reason for why Americans have been paying more at the pump.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at Stake“That oil market is contr

  • U.K.’s Johnson Says G-20 Climate Pledges Are Drop in the Ocean

    (Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson said environment pledges by the Group of 20 countries are “drops in a rapidly warming ocean” and warned that COP26 climate talks risk failing if urgent action isn’t taken.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeSpeaking in Rome a

  • China Will Release Road Fuels From Reserves to Ease Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeChina will release state reserves of diesel and gasoline to ease supply shortages, in the latest step to combat an energy crunch that’s threatening economic growth.The release of the stockpiles is a part

  • Japan’s Stocks Jump as Ruling Party Secures Election Victory

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese stocks jumped after the ruling coalition secured an election victory that was better than many had expected, paving the way for the administration of Fumio Kishida to begin enacting economic stimulus. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is a

  • SoftBank’s Vision Fund Sells $2 Billion of DoorDash Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Masayoshi Son has tapped his shareholdings in DoorDash Inc. for the third time in just six months, selling $2 billion worth of SoftBank Group Corp.’s stake in the food-delivery giant.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeSoftBank’s Vision Fu

  • China's Oct factory activity expands more quickly, but output weighs - Caixin PMI

    China's economy is slowing after an impressive rebound from the pandemic-driven slump early last year, with its sprawling manufacturing sector hit by COVID-19 outbreaks, higher costs, production bottlenecks, and more recently, power rationing. An official survey on Sunday showed China's factory activity contracted more than expected in October to shrink for a second month.

  • Aramco Hitting Bulls Eye, Cash Flow Enough to Pay Dividend

    In a first reaction, Aramco chairman Yasir Al Rumayyan stated that the company is very optimistic about energy demand, it will stay healthy for the foreseeable future. He also reiterated that the current energy transition and energy crunch on global markets shows that there is a need for a stable and rational strategy, not to put all under severe pressure.

  • Tesla Is Winning the EV Race. Better Batteries Will Help Ford and GM Close the Gap.

    There’s nothing standing in the way of an electric-vehicle future except the batteries to power the cars—and auto makers are betting it’s a problem money can solve.

  • All You Need To Know About Collecting Social Security While Still Working

    Social Security retirement benefits are meant as a supplemental income source, to be used in conjunction with personal retirement savings or pensions. As such, many "retirees" continue to work...

  • China says U.S. COVID origins report is without credibility

    A declassified U.S. intelligence report saying it was plausible that the COVID-19 pandemic originated in a laboratory is unscientific and has no credibility, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a statement on Sunday. The updated U.S. intelligence briefing, published on Saturday, said that a natural origin and a lab leak were both plausible hypotheses to explain how SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, first infected humans, but that the truth may never be known. In a response Sunday on the website of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang said "a lie repeated a thousand times is still a lie", adding that U.S. intelligence services "have a reputation for fraud and deception."

  • Election surprise lifts Nikkei, Fed keeps dollar bid

    Stocks edged higher on Monday, led by a post-election jump in Japan's Nikkei, though bonds wobbled and the dollar firmed as traders braced for central bank meetings in Britain, Australia and the United States to define the rates policy outlook. Japan's Nikkei rose 2.3% to a one-month high after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party did better than expected at Sunday's election, with exit polls showing the party easily retaining a majority. Trade elsewhere was more muted, with MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up marginally.

  • Elon Musk Wants Proof $6 Billion Can Solve World Hunger

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, challenged a United Nations official’s claim that just a small percentage of his wealth could help solve world hunger.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMusk was responding to comments by David Beasley,

  • Inflation Fighters Lure Emerging-Market Investors as Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are raising the stakes for emerging-market central banks, rewarding those doing the most to prevent inflation from becoming more than transitory.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeWith inflation in developing nations now exceedi

  • Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Playfully Corrects Her When She Calls Him Her 'Boyfriend'

    Britney Spears is still getting used to being engaged! The pop superstar accidentally referred to new fiancé Sam Asghari as her boyfriend in a recent Instagram post. Britney explained to her Instagram followers that she's thankful Sam always helps her look on the bright side, writing, "[A]s my boyfriend always says, 'stay GRATEFUL.'" The actor couldn't help but chime in with a playful correction, commenting "fiancé" with laughing and heart emojis.

  • China’s Economy Weakens as Power Crunch, Covid Rules Hurt

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeChina’s economy showed signs of further weakness in October as power shortages and surging commodity prices

  • Crisis with Lebanon rooted in Hezbollah dominance - Saudi minister

    Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Saturday the latest crisis with Lebanon has its origins in a Lebanese political setup that reinforces the dominance of the Iran-backed Hezbollah armed group and continues to allow endemic instability. Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries expelled Lebanese envoys in a diplomatic spat that risks adding to Lebanon's economic crisis, following critical comments about the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen by Lebanon's Information Minister George Kordahi.

  • Newborns dressed in Halloween costumes at Jupiter Medical Center

    To celebrate Halloween, newborn babies were dressed in costumes.

  • Seeking La Dolce Vita? G20 leaders toss coins into Rome's Trevi fountain

    World leaders tossed coins into Rome's Trevi Fountain on Sunday - some doubtless seeking happiness - in a tradition for visitors to the Italian capital that dates back hundreds of years. Legend says that if you throw a coin by the right hand over the left shoulder into the fountain, you will return to Rome. Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who lives in Rome, stayed motionless, while U.S. President Joe Biden skipped the event.