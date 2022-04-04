China-focused private equity managers face extended fundraising dry spell as policy uncertainties, IPO obstacles give investors cold feet

·4 min read

China-focused private equity (PE) funds raised the lowest amount of capital in eight years during the second half of 2021, as policy uncertainties in the consumer technology sector and obstacles to cashing out from investments through initial public offerings (IPOs) gave them cold feet.

PE funds raised in both US dollar and the yuan totalled just US$28 billion in the second half of 2021, down 54 per cent from the first half and 41.7 per cent from a year earlier. This was the lowest six-month tally since 2014's first half, data from consultancy Bain and Company and data provider Preqin shows.

And this trend is likely to continue, as managers and investors are deterred from making further funding commitments until there is more clarity on how policies will impact Chinese private technology companies' growth, industry observers said.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

"The uncertainly around future exit routes for companies and the ongoing regulatory clampdown have been a killer in the current China fundraising environment," said Niklas Amundsson, a partner at fundraising adviser Monument Group based in Hong Kong.

One thing that both managers and investors unanimously agree upon is that easy money from China has already been made, he said. "Gone are the days whereby being part of a large consortium putting capital into the next hot technology pre-IPO would generate outsize returns," Amundsson said.

The decline in PE funds raised comes amid a 50 per cent drop in exit values in China during the second half of 2021 due to policy uncertainty and poorly performing public markets. These curtailed returns from portfolio companies selling shares to public investors through IPOs, which used to be a popular avenue for funds' investors to cash out from their China investments, Bain said.

A series of regulatory crackdowns on cybersecurity and data management by technology companies - imposed after the controversial US$4.4 billion IPO by ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing in New York in June last year - has dried up IPOs by Chinese firms in both the United States and Hong Kong stock markets.

While 38 Chinese companies completed a flotation on US stock exchanges between January and July 2021, this number plunged to just one for the rest of last year, Bain said.

Meanwhile, PE sponsors and venture capitalists have been a key driver for some of China's largest technology giants. During the heydays of 2018, Ant Group, the biggest fintech firm on the planet, was able to raise a whopping US$14 billion from a consortium of investors that included Temasek, CPP Investment Board, The Carlyle Group and GIC. Ant is an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding, which owns the South China Morning Post.

Others, such as China's superapp operator Meituan, were able to raise US$4.2 billion in a Hong Kong IPO in 2018, in one of the biggest technology listings that year. Its meteoric rise in valuation was supported by PE sponsors such as Temasek, and venture capital firm Sequoia Capital.

In the third quarter last year, Chinese regulators unveiled a series of regulations aimed at curbing market excesses and achieving sustainable growth. PE firms focused on a number of sectors such as education and technology platforms were hurt by these new regulations, said Kung Kuo-chuan, founder and managing partner at Hong Kong-based PE firm Nexus Point, which focuses on companies in the domestic consumption sectors in China and Asia.

The coronavirus pandemic has also compounded the current fundraising dry spell. "Overseas investors, especially those who do not have a presence in Asia, are cautious about investing in China because they find it more difficult to assess the situation on the ground, given the travel restrictions and the lack of in-person interactions," said Kung.

China, however, is too big a market for investors to ignore, as it accounts for more than 40 per cent of the region's US$296 billion PE investment value, said Elsa Sit, vice-president at Bain's PE practice.

"In the near term, investors' capital will gear towards funds raised by more reputable private equity and venture capital managers with sizeable assets and strong track record," Sit said, adding that smaller managers without a long history would struggle.

For the first quarter of this year, the biggest China-focused fund was C-Bridge Healthcare Fund V, a US$1.6 billion buyout fund backed by Singapore-headquartered manager CBC Group, data from Refinitiv shows. This was followed by venture capital firm IDG Capital, which raised US$789.8 million for its Carbon Zero Tech Investment Fund.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2022 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Briefs: Volunteers needed to count sandhill cranes in Marion County

    News from Marion County and Ohio.

  • Indonesia’s GoTo Gives IPO Shares to 600,000 Drivers in Regional First

    (Bloomberg) -- GoTo will give away thousands of shares to each of 600,000 drivers as part of its $1.1 billion Indonesian initial public offering, setting a precedent for Southeast Asia’s sharing economy.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Wat

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Jump as U.S. Delisting Concerns Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks advanced as Beijing sought to remove a key sticking point in its audit dispute with the U.S., easing investor concerns over shares getting kicked off from American exchanges.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News

  • Man Says Stepdaughter And Boyfriend Aren’t Living Off The Grid, ‘They’re Just Homeless, Living In The Desert’

    Autumn and Mark have been living in the Arizona desert for a year and a half. They say it can be freeing to live off the grid, but it’s not easy. “It’s a half-mile walk just to get water or supplies,” says Autumn. She admits, “Every single thing is a chore.” The couple says they like having an “independent” lifestyle in spite of living around dangerous wildlife and without modern conveniences. Autumn’s mother, Brenda, and stepfather, Andy, say they’re deeply concerned for both Autumn and Mark’s safety. “They don’t have a bathroom; they don’t have running water. They dumpster-dive for food,” says Brenda. Andy says, “Living off the grid means you’re self-sufficient. You can grow your own food; you can take a shower. They’re just homeless, living in the desert.” Brenda and Andy say it’s time for Autumn to return home. Can Dr. Phil help them persuade her to stop camping in the desert? This episode of Dr. Phil, “‘Is Our Homeless Daughter Brainwashed, Lazy or Just Entitled?’,” airs Monday. Check your local listing to find out where to watch. WATCH: ‘We’re Caught In-Between Our Values And Beliefs, Addiction, And Poverty,’ Says Man Who Camps In The Desert TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Need Dr. Phil to get real with someone?

  • My 3 Best Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The bull market that began on the heels of the Great Recession helped fuel surging stock prices for the most successful companies, putting shares out of reach of smaller investors. To address this issue, some companies have turned to the age-old practice of stock splits to make shares more accessible to individual investors and employees. While a stock split itself isn't necessarily a reason to buy shares, the underlying business momentum fueling stock price gains is usually a good indicator.

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • 3 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has said that he will never split Berkshire Hathaway stock. With the company's Class A shares recently hitting a record high and trading at roughly $527,400 each, that might come as something of a surprise. On the other hand, it's undeniable that prominent companies have seen significant stock-price gains after announcing and completing stock splits in recent years.

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks Down Over 50% to Buy Right Now

    The S&P 500 is currently down 4% from its high, but the S&P 500 Information Technology Index -- which tracks tech stocks in the S&P 500 -- is down 9%. In other words, the tech sector has underperformed the broader market over the last few months. Broadly speaking, tech stocks have actually beat the S&P 500 over the past one, three, five, and 10 years.

  • Why You Shouldn't Invest $135,000 in Bitcoin, Nvidia, and Tesla

    Past performance is no guarantee of future results -- and in fact, I'd bet against history repeating itself.

  • 10 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can see some more undervalued dividend stocks by clicking 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022. According to a survey conducted by Bloomberg Markets, 35% of the investors in a sample of 900 consider value stocks as the most effective […]

  • Legendary Value Investor Joel Greenblatt Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that legendary value investor Joel Greenblatt loves. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Greenblatt portfolio, go directly to Legendary Value Investor Joel Greenblatt Loves These 5 Stocks. Joel Greenblatt, the chief of Gotham Asset Management, has had a storied career in the […]

  • 3 Oil Stocks to Own No Matter Where Oil Prices Head

    Oil prices can fluctuate wildly. This volatility can keep investors away from the oil patch. Three great oil stocks to own for the long haul are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Down 65%, This Small-Cap Stock Could Be a Home Run for Patient Investors

    This is one of the most widely used platforms in the U.S., but its stock has yet to find much traction.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks to Watch as 2Q22 Kicks Off

    Last year was marked by strong GDP and corporate earnings growth as the economy reopened and the workforce got back to work post-lockdowns. Stocks rose, too, reaching record highs by year’s end. That all crashed to a halt this past January. This year got started with a steady drop across the main equities indexes, especially on the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The markets troughed, deep in correction territory, in mid-March. Since then they have rebounded, and the stock market losses have moderated. Year-

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • Why Dividend Stocks With Low Payout Ratios Can Be Better Than Those With High Yields

    The long-term potential of low payout ratios outweighs the short-term benefits of high-yield stocks.

  • This Investment Has Been Bringing Home the Bacon for 11 Years -- and Counting

    During a time of high market volatility and uncertainty, many people are looking for an investment they can count on to provide ballast for their portfolio when things are choppy. The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NYSEMKT: USMV) is one investment that fits that description. Let's look at the iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF to see why it has been so steady and consistent.

  • 2 AI Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    A path-carving innovator and an evolving old guard are in the early stages of a massive market growth.

  • Real Yields Show Where the Stock Market Is Really Headed

    Citigroup strategist Robert Buckland ascribes the market’s resilience to real yields, which remain deeply negative. They were rising quickly at the beginning of the year, but that reversed when Russia invaded Ukraine.