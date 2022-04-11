China Food Security at Risk From Growing List of Farming Issues

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese farmers in the country’s most important region for corn, soybeans and rice are facing a myriad of challenges as the spring planting season kicks off, endangering the nation’s ability to secure enough grains for this year.

Already hit by soaring fertilizer and fuel costs, growers in some areas of the northeast have had to contend with strict Covid curbs that prevent them from plowing their fields and sowing seeds. The region produces more than a fifth of China’s national grain output.

Those who can go out to work have encountered another problem: strict anti-pollution rules against stubble burning. The practice -- still widely used around the world -- is seen by farmers as the quickest and cheapest way to clear land of leftover straw and waste from the previous harvest before the next planting season. But it is also seen as a major source of dangerous air particles and the Chinese government has urged farmers to instead use machines to collect the waste and send it to nearby power plants where it can be burned for fuel.

Many farmers have pushed back on the campaign on social media. They argue that the machines leave behind poorer land conditions and more pests, meaning there’s a risk that fewer seeds will turn into seedlings. While it’s still uncertain how the move will ultimately impact output, the fears feed into larger concerns that China could face a shortage of domestic grain production and need to boost imports.

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, the highest-ranking agricultural official, earlier this month called for “solid efforts” to boost corn and rice production to stabilize the output and supply of the crops, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. Northeastern provinces including Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning are responsible for about a third of China’s corn production.

The provincial government of top grower Heilongjiang urged farmers to accelerate the clearing of fields by removing straw and other leftover materials, while reiterating that burning is strictly prohibited, according to a statement on its official Weibo account.

