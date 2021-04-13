China forces Jack Ma's Ant Group to restructure

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack Ma speaking at a conference
Jack Ma speaking at a conference

China has forced a sweeping restructure on the Ant Group so the financial technology firm acts more like a bank.

Ant Group's mega $37bn (£27bn) share market launch was derailed by regulators in November over concerns about its finance model.

The latest move is part of a wider crackdown by China to reign in the country's fast-growing tech platforms.

Ant's affiliate company Alibaba was hit with a record fine of $2.8bn on Friday over monopoly concerns.

The overhaul, directed by the People's Bank of China, subjects Ant to tougher regulatory oversight and minimum capital requirements.

Ant Group is China's biggest payments provider, with more than 730 million monthly users on its digital payments service Alipay.

Its trove of consumer data was widely seen as one of the company's key advantages over its competitors.

Ant has also agreed to set up a personal credit reporting company, which will strengthen the protection of personal information and effectively prevent the abuse of data.

Jack Ma under pressure

The move is the latest in a chain of regulatory moves targeting the business empire of Jack Ma, who was a co-founder of both Ant Group and Alibaba.

Regulators began to show increasing interest in Ant Group in October, after Mr Ma criticised regulators, suggesting they were stifling innovation.

Shortly after the speech, Chinese regulators scuppered the share market launch of Ant Group, which is Alibaba's sister company and China's biggest electronic payments provider.

China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) also began looking into Mr Ma's e-commerce platform Alibaba, which is China's largest.

After Friday's $2.8bn fine was announced, Alibaba's share price rocketed more than 8% as investors believed this signalled the end of the investigations.

However, Chinese regulators appear poised to take a harder line on tech businesses, after taking a laissez-faire attitude towards the country's tech giants as the industry grew.

Last month, China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said it had fined 12 companies over 10 deals that violated anti-monopoly rules.

The companies included Tencent, Baidu and Didi Chuxing - which are among China's largest tech companies.

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Can Now Put Record Antitrust Fine Behind It. Analysts Expect the Stock to Rise.

    Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce juggernaut, appears ready to move forward as regulatory concerns start to subside.

  • Jack Ma’s Fortune Jumps $2 Billion After Record Alibaba Fine

    (Bloomberg) -- China just slapped a record antitrust fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The company thanked the government and investors breathed a sigh of relief.Alibaba’s American depositary receipts climbed 9.3% on Monday in New York, their biggest jump in almost four years. For Jack Ma, the founder of the e-commerce giant, it meant his fortune increased by $2.3 billion to $52.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The $2.8 billion fine is less severe than some investors feared and is based on only 4% of the company’s 2019 domestic sales, far less than the maximum 10% allowed under Chinese law. While the internet giant will have to adjust the way it does business, its vice chairman said regulators won’t impose a radical overhaul of its e-commerce strategy and its chief executive officer declared Alibaba ready to move on.“Alibaba would not have achieved our growth without sound government regulation and service, and the critical oversight, tolerance and support from all of our constituencies have been crucial to our development,” the company said in an open letter. “For this, we are full of gratitude and respect.”Ma, who up until last year was China’s richest person, has lost billions since his nation’s regulators began an anti-monopolistic campaign, halting the initial public offering of his Ant Group Co. payments company just two days before it was scheduled to go public. He is now China’s third-richest person after Zhong Shanshan of bottled-water company Nongfu Spring Co. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s Pony Ma.Separately, China’s central bank ordered Ant to become a financial-holding company that will be regulated more like a bank. The move, announced on Monday, will have far-reaching implications for the firm’s growth and its ability to press ahead with an initial public offering. Alibaba shares opened 3.4% higher in Hong Kong on Tuesday.(Updates to include Ant overhaul and stock move in last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jack Ma’s Ant called to end anti-competition in payments

    The details for Ant’s overhaul have arrived. Ant Group, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba controlled by Jack Ma, will become a financial holding company that will bring more regulatory scrutiny over how it lends and generates profits, China's central bank said on Monday. Ant started as an online payments processor for Alibaba marketplaces and has over time blossomed into an empire of payments, lending, wealth management and insurance.

  • Buy, Sell or Avoid Alibaba After Its Record $2.8 Billion Fine?

    Alibaba is enjoying its best day in months. Is it time to take profits, get long or avoid altogether? Let's look at the chart.

  • Asia Stocks Climb With U.S. Equities Near Record: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian equities rose Tuesday, with U.S. stocks around record highs as investors eye the start of the corporate earnings season and relatively smooth sales of government debt.Shares rose in Hong Kong and Japan, and China edged higher as trade data showed recovering overseas demand drove a surge in first-quarter exports. U.S. equity futures were steady following a slight pullback in the S&P 500 Index after three straight weeks of gains. Tech shares weakened, led by Intel Corp. as Nvidia Corp. homed in on its microprocessors market.The cost of insuring Asia’s investment-grade bonds rose after a record spike in yields on the debt of state-owned enterprise China Huarong Asset Management Co. U.S. bond yields were only slightly higher as the Treasury’s sales of three- and 10-year notes attracted decent demand, turning the focus to Tuesday’s 30-year auction.A positive outlook for U.S. growth should help corporate earnings, though stocks look precarious around record highs given spikes in Covid-19 cases and troubled vaccine rollouts in parts of the world. And while concerns about higher borrowing costs have eased on central banks’ assurances that interest rates will remain low, investors are still alert to the risk of rebounding inflation. U.S. consumer prices data are due Tuesday.“It’s not too late to focus on the relationary trade,” Suresh Tantia, senior investment strategist at Credit Suisse, told Bloomberg TV. “The sectors which are more exposed to cyclical recovery and inflation will do better than growth stocks in the next three- to six months.”Elsewhere, President Joe Biden told companies vying for a tightly constrained global supply of semiconductors that he has bipartisan support for government funding to address a shortage that has idled automakers worldwide. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will decline to name China as a currency manipulator in her first semiannual foreign-exchange report, according to people familiar with the matter, allowing the U.S. to sidestep a fresh clash with Beijing.Oil traded around $60 a barrel and the dollar edged higher. Bitcoin climbed back above $60,000 ahead of a listing by the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.Some key events to watch this week:Banks and financial firms begin reporting first-quarter earnings, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.The U.S. releases inflation data Tuesday.Economic Club of Washington hosts Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a moderated Q&A on Wednesday.U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book on Wednesday.U.S. data including initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales come Thursday.China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksS&P 500 futures were up 0.1% as of 12:16 p.m. in Tokyo. The index was little changed Monday.Japan’s Topix Index rose 0.7%.Shanghai Composite Index was 0.1% higher.Hang Seng Index was up 1.4%.South Korea’s Kospi Index climbed 1.1%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was flat.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged up 0.1%.The yen was down 0.2% at 109.64 per dollar.The euro slipped 0.1% to $1.1899.The offshore yuan was at 6.5493 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries edged up two basis points to 1.68%.Australia’s 10-year yield was three basis points higher at 1.81%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude was up 0.6% at $60.06 a barrel.Gold edged up 0.1% to $1,734.02 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ant Group follows new marching orders from regulators in China

    Uncertainty surrounding the future of China’s giant fintech company Ant Group cleared up on Monday after years of friction with its domestic regulators.Driving the news: Ant is shedding its cool tech image and stepping into a new identity as a financial holding company — the result of forced changes by several banking and securities agencies in China.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Authorities in the country are directing Ant to lessen its hold on the mobile payments market by requiring it to shrink some of its services and to break up the “information monopoly” it has on up to 1 billion users in China. Why it matters: The future of Ant and its sibling company Alibaba has been hard to predict since the canceled Ant IPO last year. Ant Group’s controlling shareholder is Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma, who in one speech sealed Ant’s fate. But long before that speech (and other criticisms he's lobbed at China's banks), the speed at which Ant Group's prime product Alipay grew made it a big target. This weekend brought a conclusion to Alibaba’s saga as well — at least for the moment — after Beijing issued an antitrust fine equivalent to $2.8 billion for anti-competitive practices. Shares of Alibaba in Hong Kong closed up more than 6% Monday. Thought bubble from Axios' Felix Salmon: Financial startups generally avoid close regulatory oversight until they become systemically important, at which point regulators inevitably step in. That’s as true in China as it is anywhere else.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • How to Get Rid of Ants in Your Home Once and for All

    Because there's no such thing as just one ant.

  • Peru Stocks Tumble as Presidential Vote Spooks Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Peruvian stocks dived after initial results from Sunday’s presidential election unexpectedly showed a little-known school teacher whose party praises Cuba’s former leader Fidel Castro in first place.Leftist Pedro Castillo had 19% of valid votes with 91% of ballots tallied on Monday afternoon. Just a week ago, polls showed him in sixth place. Keiko Fujimori, an ex-legislator currently out on bail, trailed him with 13.3%. Former central banker Hernando de Soto was third with 11.8%.The sol weakened as much as 1.7%, the biggest intraday loss since December 2017, before paring losses to end 0.2% stronger. Peruvian stocks as measured by the S&P/BVL Peru General Return Index fell as much as 3.2%.Since no candidate got anywhere close to the 50% threshold needed to win outright, the top two candidates will meet in the runoff. The winner takes office July 28.Castillo’s RiseA week ago, Castillo seemed like a long-shot, nowhere near the lead in two main polls. The fact that he was sidelined with Covid-19 for a full month also seemed to dim his chances. But his anti-establishment discourse won him followers in Peru’s poor rural areas. Castillo wears a straw hat in most of his public appearances including presidential debates, and on Sunday he went to vote on horseback.Much of his support came from people disgusted with the political class and endless scandals, according to Jose Carlos Requena, a Lima-based political analyst.“This vote shows what a politically precarious time this is,” he said. “Even more than the voters on the left, Castillo won the anti-political, anti-establishment vote.”In campaign documents, Castillo’s Free Peru party praises Fidel Castro and Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez for their foreign policy and regional solidarity. He has also talked about keeping more of the nation’s mining wealth in the country, boosting the education budget and nationalizing strategic sectors.“Markets will hate Castillo,” said James Bosworth, the founder of Hxagon, a political risk analysis company that covers emerging markets. “This is going to be a polarizing and ugly election campaign.”Read More: Peru 5-Year CDS Jumps to Highest Since September After ElectionOut on BailFujimori has pitched herself as a tough-on-crime, pro-business candidate. But she’s also a polarizing figure. The daughter of jailed former President Alberto Fujimori, she is running for office while out of prison on bail, awaiting trial on charges that she accepted more than $1 million in illegal campaign contributions during her unsuccessful 2011 presidential bid.De Soto is a free market economist, whose recent surge in the polls triggered a rally in the nation’s bonds and currency.TPCG Research wrote in a report to clients that Fujimori’s reputation could push voters toward Castillo, whereas De Soto would beat Castillo in a runoff.Neither Castillo nor Fujimori would have much support in congress, making it hard for them to govern, Bosworth said.Rejection RateIn a country where every elected leader but one since 1985 has either been impeached, imprisoned or sought in criminal investigations, Fujimori is seen as part of the problem by many voters. A Datum poll from March showed she had a rejection rate of 62% -- higher than any other candidate. She has always denied the allegations and says she’s the victim of a political witch-hunt.“It’s messy,” said Paul McNamara, a money manager at GAM Investments in London. “Markets being markets will be more worried about Castillo and concerns about Keiko will focus on her ability to beat him rather than the obvious issue of her fitness for office.”Peruvians also voted Sunday for the 130 members of the unicameral congress. The Ipsos exit polls suggested that the legislature will be split among at least 11 parties -- none of them with more than 28 seats. That will make coalition-building a priority for the new president.Why Uncertainty Tops Ballot in April 11 Peru Election: QuickTakeThe nation of 32 million people has been hit hard by the coronavirus and the worst economic slump since the 1980s. It has also been in political disarray since November when congress ousted Martin Vizcarra from the presidency, despite his high approval ratings at the time, and his successor only lasted five days.Read More: Impeached, Jailed, Wanted: President Is a Dangerous Job in PeruPeru’s neighbor Ecuador also held presidential elections on Sunday, with career banker Guillermo Lasso beating out left-wing economist Andres Aruaz in the runoff.(Updates vote count in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Alibaba shares soar as it plays down hit from record $2.78 bn fine

    Shares in tech giant Alibaba climbed more than six percent Monday as the ecommerce titan reassured investors that a record $2.78 billion antitrust fine imposed by China would have little impact on its operations.

  • U.S. budget deficit hits record high for March as aid swells outlays

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government posted a March budget deficit of $660 billion, a record high for the month, as direct payments to Americans under President Joe Biden's stimulus package were distributed, the Treasury Department said on Monday. The COVID-19 pandemic did not have a big impact on the first six months of fiscal 2020, as increased outlays tied to rising unemployment due to pandemic-related lockdowns and major new aid spending did not start until the very end of March 2020 and ramped up in the following month, a Treasury official told reporters. The March deficit, which compared to a year-earlier fiscal gap of $119 billion, included receipts of $268 billion and outlays of $927 billion - both record highs for that month.

  • Trump news - Psaki mocks ex-president’s ‘Twitter conspiracies’ as Biden defends Harris on border crisis

    Follow for latest updates

  • John Boehner explains why he regrets impeaching Bill Clinton

    The former House speaker tells "The View" about the moment he realized the impeachment was a political tactic to win House seats that backfired.

  • Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards

    U.S. recession drama "Nomadland", about a community of van dwellers, was the big winner at Britain's BAFTA awards on Sunday, scooping best film and prizes for its Chinese-born director Chloe Zhao and leading actress Frances McDormand. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts ceremony was held virtually over two nights, with nominees joining in by video, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However film stars Hugh Grant and Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared in person at London's Royal Albert Hall while Renee Zellweger and Anna Kendrick joined from a Los Angeles studio to present the awards.

  • Tom Cruise was told to stop smiling so much while doing stunts in movies

    Tom Cruise stunts have included climbing the Burj Khalifa, hanging off of the side of a plane, and breaking his ankle while jumping across buildings.

  • Mack Lewis Boxing Gym bridging digital divide in Baltimore

    From the boxing gym to the computer lab, The Mack Lewis Boxing Gym is doing its part to help bridge the digital divide in Baltimore. The gym kicked off its youth Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math program by handing out 16 computers to kids. It's part of the gym's partnership with the organization Pass IT On, which refurbishes old computers from area businesses for members of the community.

  • Daunte Wright shooting protests: Crowds gather outside Brooklyn Center police station after camera footage released

    Tensions between protesters and police escalated Monday, a day after a police officer fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in Minnesota.

  • Cicilline on why Supreme Court commission can be 'useful' for America

    Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., explains why he believes President Biden's push for a Supreme Court commission is an 'important institution' for the country on 'Fox News Live.'

  • Biden ‘incredibly saddened’ by death of Daunte Wright, White House says

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration is “incredibly saddened” by the death of Daunte Wright at the hands of law enforcement at the weekend, confirming that Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident. President Biden will address the police shooting of Mr Wright in Minnesota in comments at the start of an unrelated event planned for this afternoon. Mr Biden has spoken with the mayor of Brooklyn Center where the incident took place.

  • The Latest: Matsuyama hopes to be pioneer for Japanese golf

    Hideki Matsuyama has delivered golf-mad Japan the grandest and greenest prize of all. A decade after Matsuyama made a sterling debut as the best amateur at Augusta National, he claimed the ultimate trophy with a victory in the Masters. Matsuyama becomes the first Japanese winner of a men's major championship.

  • Bogdanovic scores 32 as Hawks beat Hornets 105-101

    The Charlotte Hornets hadn't lost a game all season when leading entering the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic put an end to that 22-game streak by scoring 32 points on a career-high eight 3-pointers as the Atlanta Hawks erased a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Hornets 105-101 Sunday without Trae Young. Clint Capela added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the surging Hawks, who have won six of seven to take sole possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference.