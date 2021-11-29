China foreign exchange regulator fines Tencent's Tenpay for misconduct

FILE PHOTO: A Tencent logo is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's foreign exchange regulator said it fined Tencent Holding's Tenpay for violating foreign exchange rules, as authorities step up supervision of the country's fintech industry.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) Shenzhen branch fined Tenpay, Tencent's online payment platform, 2.78 million yuan ($436,000) for misconduct, including conducting foreign exchange business beyond the scope of its registration, according to a statement posted late Friday on the regulator's website.

The FX regulator also gave the company a number of warnings, ordered it to rectify the violations and confiscate illegal gains, the statement said.

"In response to the problems found in the routine inspection in 2019-2020, Tenpay has immediately formulated an improvement plan and implemented it item by item, and has now completed the rectification of all of them," Tenpay said in a statement to Reuters on Monday.

It added that the company will further strengthen compliance management under the guidance of SAFE's Shenzhen branch.

China launched a widespread clampdown on its technology sector this year, with the competition regulator in particular dishing out fines and warnings and conducting investigations into the biggest names in the "platform economy".

($1 = 6.3821 yuan)

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Giant Christmas tree, Jersey Shore boardwalk, salmon farm: News from around our 50 states

    Two hikers were rescued in separate operations in Arizona, Idaho city is looking to expand its geothermal heating system by 40%, and more

  • Essay: Thoughts on the outcome of the Rittenhouse trial

    The Rittenhouse jury got it right, says columnist Joel Freedman: He acted in self-defense and was there to help, not harm

  • Drone Footage Captures Snow-Covered Scottish Mountain Pass

    Parts of the UK were under yellow warnings for ice on Sunday, November 28, as temperatures dropped in the wake of Storm Arwen which battered several areas and led to three deaths.Drone footage shows a snow-covered mountain pass, known as The Rest and Be Thankful, on the Cowal peninsula in the Scottish Highlands on Sunday.Storm Arwen brought gusts of almost 100 mph when it lashed parts of the UK on Friday. Three men were killed by falling trees in separate incidents.On Sunday, the Met Office said a band of sleet and snow with rain near the coast was moving south. It warned of icy patches across many parts of the UK. Credit: @luthersvolvo via Storyful

  • Erie Voice: How the infrastructure bill can close northwest Pa.'s digital divide

    The bill’s $65 billion broadband package could do for internet connectivity what FDR’s Rural Electrification Act did for electric power.

  • Bitcoin price news – live: Bitcoin, Ethereum recover from Friday crash

    Latest updates, analysis and prediction forecasts for the cryptocurrency market

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    The global spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has brought new cases in Australia, Denmark, France and the Netherlands, prompting nations to reconsider plans for international travel as they scramble to avert an outbreak. The top U.S. infectious disease official, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told President Joe Biden on Sunday it will take about two weeks to have definitive information on the new coronavirus variant Omicron that has sparked new travel restrictions and shaken financial markets. Fauci said he believes existing vaccines are likely to provide "a degree of protection against severe cases of COVID", and officials reiterated their recommendation for vaccinated Americans to get booster shots, according to a readout of the briefing.

  • Four suspects identified in Home Depot smash-and-grab robbery

    Authorities have identified four suspects — including two teenagers — in a smash-and-grab robbery at a Home Depot in Lakewood on Friday.

  • 1 Cryptocurrency I'd Buy Right Now -- and It's Not Shiba Inu

    Shiba Inu has enjoyed a great run. But there's another cryptocurrency that's a better pick now.

  • 5 Unstoppable Cryptos That Have Left Ethereum in the Dust

    Ethereum has gained over 150,000% since it launched. But these cryptos have done a lot better this year.

  • The WiFi System That Gets Rid of Dead Zones is Down to Its Lowest Price Since Prime Day

    The Cyber Monday deal gets you a three-pack of the eero Mesh WiFi System for just $167. Spread the devices out to get up to 5000 square feet of coverage for your entire property

  • Do This Before Cardano Skyrockets

    Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) already has made great gains. This young and dynamic cryptocurrency has soared more than 700% so far this year. Investors are excited about the blockchain network's speed, energy efficiency, and current and potential uses.

  • BurnDoge Creating a Hyper-Deflationary Ecosystem with a Reward Mechanism

    Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2021) - The volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market has always been a significant concern for investors and project developers alike. To tackle the uncertainty, BurnDoge is introducing a hyper-deflationary ecosystem that also has a reward mechanism The uncertainty caused by price fluctuation has been a constant setback for many projects leaving investors at a loss.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.ne

  • Shipping season raises alert for ransomware dangers | Blake Dowling

    Hackers like to impersonate shipping companies as our world has turned into an order everything to my house world.

  • How To Protect Your Identity and Your Wallet on Cyber Monday

    With online shopping trumping in-store retail this holiday season, cybercriminals will have no shortage of potential victims to target. And they've only gotten smarter and more nefarious over the past...