China foreign ministry warns citizens against travel to high-risk countries

SHANGHAI, March 17 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry on Tuesday advised Chinese citizens to avoid travel to countries posing a high risk in the global coronavirus pandemic, as the country tightens checks on arrivals to guard against imported cases of the disease.

Chinese citizens should avoid travel to heavily affected countries in Europe, as well as the United States, Iran and Korea, the foreign ministry said in a post on an official WeChat account. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)