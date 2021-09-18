China Formally Applies to Join Asian Trade Deal Trump Abandoned

China Formally Applies to Join Asian Trade Deal Trump Abandoned
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Beijing has applied to join an Asia-Pacific trade pact once pushed by the U.S. as a way to isolate China and solidify American dominance in the region.

China submitted a formal application letter to join the deal, known officially as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, according to a statement late Thursday in Beijing.

The treaty was originally envisioned by the U.S. as an economic bloc to counterbalance China’s growing power, with then-President Barack Obama saying in 2016 that the U.S., not China, should write the regional rules of trade. His successor Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2017, with Japan leading the revised and renamed pact to a successful conclusion the following year.

The application is certain to spark a reaction from Washington, where a number of lawmakers had already expressed concern about China’s efforts to join. There have been no signs from the administration of President Joe Biden that it’s interested in rejoining the deal.

The application is the result of months of behind-the-scenes discussions after President Xi Jinping said in 2020 the nation was interested in joining. China is the second country to apply to join the 11-nation deal, after the U.K. asked to become a member earlier this year.

“It’s a perfectly rational calculation by the Chinese leadership,” said Hosuk Lee-Makiyama, director of the European Centre for International Political Economy in Brussels. “Given how the Chinese market is driving the economic recovery, their cards will never be this strong again. Or rather, the cost of rejecting China’s application will never be this high.”

Diplomatic Disputes

The application underlines the increasingly complicated geopolitical situation in Asia, where China is the dominant economy and main trading partner for many, but competition with the U.S. is getting worse. Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and Japan are CPTPP members and close allies of the U.S., but along with China they’re also members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which was successfully negotiated last year.

Military and diplomatic tensions between China and Japan, the largest economy in CPTPP, have been increasing due to China’s increased military presence around islands that both nations claim as their own, Chinese threats to Taiwan, and other factors.

Regarding China’s application, “Japan must look properly at whether it is ready to reach the high level of TPP,” Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu said in Tokyo Friday. “We will confer with other member countries and deal with this, taking into account strategic issues,” he said, adding that the U.K.’s application would be dealt with first.

Taiwan had also expressed interest in joining CPTPP and had been talking with members of the group, with some Japanese ruling party lawmakers last month supporting Taiwan’s entry. However, the Chinese application will complicate that as Beijing opposes Taiwan joining any international organization or group.

Taiwan will continue to talk to the members and will apply when there is consensus, the island’s Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua told reporters Friday in Taipei. China’s surprised the CPTPP members with it’s sudden bid, according to Wang, who said there were concerns whether China could meet the deal’s high standards.

Tensions with Australia

The bid from China to join CPTPP was made less than a day after Australia, the U.S. and the U.K. announced they would form a more cohesive defense arrangement to offset China’s rising military prowess. China attacked that agreement, but it will now need to negotiate with Australia and probably the U.K. about CPTPP accession.

Any talks won’t be simple -- China and Australia are already in the midst of an economic and trade dispute, which has seen Beijing apply tariffs or block billions of dollars of Australian exports, despite the two nations having a free-trade agreement. Still, China last week publicly lobbied Canberra for its support to join the deal.

Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan said Friday that all 11 member nations would need to be in agreement for negotiations to start, and pointedly noted China would have to talk directly to the other nations. Australia ministers haven’t talked to their Chinese counterparts since early last year, and Tehan is still waiting for a response to a letter he sent Commerce Minister Wang Wentao in January.

After China’s application was submitted, Wang had a follow-up call with his counterpart Damien O’Connor of New Zealand, which is the depositary nation for the agreement.

“China will, according to procedures of CPTPP, engage in necessary consultations with members,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian said in Beijing. “On the basis of the conclusion of RCEP, China’s accession to CPTPP will be beneficial to the Asia-Pacific regional economic integration process.”

Canada is another CPTPP member that’s in a dispute with China, with one Canadian citizen jailed for 11 years and another still awaiting sentencing in cases that are seen as linked to the arrest in Canada of the daughter of the founder of Huawei Technologies Co.

A number of members of Congress have been calling for the U.S. to either rejoin the CPTPP or to be more active on trade diplomacy in the region. However, the Biden administration hasn’t announced any concrete trade policies for the region, although there are reports it’s discussing a digital trade deal covering Asia-Pacific economies.

“The future of technology, trade and defense is either going to be led by the Chinese Communist Party or by the United States and our allies,” U.S. Senator Ben Sasse said in response to the news. “If China sees the value in building alliances across the Pacific, why can’t the United States? Let’s get back into a position of leadership instead of retreat.”

Trade Rules

A former U.S. trade official said China’s membership in the group isn’t assured given its trade regime and direction toward more central control of its economy.

“It’s extremely difficult, if not impossible, to see how they could embrace the CPTPP rules governing state-owned enterprises, labor, e-commerce, the free flow of data, among others, as well as comprehensive market access commitments,” said Wendy Cutler, vice president of the Asia Society Policy Institute and a former acting deputy U.S. Trade Representative.

Japanese Finance Minister Aso Taro also expressed doubt that China could meet the requirements.

“Is China in a state where it can join?” Aso asked Friday in Tokyo. “From the perspective of the 11 nations that will be accepting new members, right now we’re just at the point of asking ‘are we going to do this? Really?’”

Others were more confident China will be successful.

“In the long term, they will be able to work out some of the differences, especially as these countries realize that China is going to be the biggest market for them and the U.S. is not going to join anytime soon,” said Henry Gao, associate professor of law at Singapore Management University, who has written extensively on Chinese law and the World Trade Organization.

But it won’t happen anytime soon, he said, as “the accession process would probably drag on for a couple of years.”

The U.K. applied to join first and is seeking to conclude talks to join by the end of 2022, the former British trade secretary said in August.

The CPTPP is one of the largest free-trade agreements in the world, behind RCEP, the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, and the European Union-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement. The 11 signatories of the CPTTP have combined economic value worth about $13.5 trillion, or about 13% of global gross domestic product.

(Corrects map and description of the relative size of the CPTPP deal in final paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is a ‘twindemic’ on the horizon? Experts warn of brutal flu season as COVID-19 still spreads. Here are 8 things to know about getting your flu shot

    CHICAGO -- Medical experts warn the approaching flu season could be particularly severe, renewing fears of a potential “twindemic,” with COVID-19 still spreading. In preparation, health officials are urging the public to get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible. Here are eight things to know about the upcoming flu season and getting your annual flu shot during the pandemic: 1. After ...

  • Hate Crimes in Florida appeared to have dropped in 2020. That’s not necessarily true

    Miami’s police chief says his agency has begun to review its reporting of hate crimes after discovering the department erroneously told the FBI that officers encountered zero such incidents in 2020 — a mistake that gave the appearance discriminatory attacks dropped in Florida last year.

  • Trumpworld’s Fingerprints Are All Over Arizona’s Phony Audit

    National Republicans have sought distance from the "fraudit" as the embarrassments pile up, but new documents tie Giuliani, Priebus, and other major GOP figures to the effort

  • Lower Blood Sugar Quickly (and Safely!) With These 4 Doctor-Approved Tips

    Use these endocrinologist-approved strategies to recover from a blood sugar spike.

  • Trump joked that son-in-law Kushner was more loyal to Israel than US, book claims. It’s an offensive Jewish trope

    Anti-Defamation League characterises the suggestion as an anti-semitic trope

  • Australia at centre of Indo-Pacific alliances to counter China

    Australia finds itself as the common link in a new mesh of global alliances centred on the Indo-Pacific that are all but in name aimed at countering China's rising military power and economic clout. Canberra's 70-year-old defence alliance with Washington already commits Australia to act in response to an attack on U.S. forces in the Pacific, analysts said. A new defence partnership, AUKUS, with the United States and Britain to share nuclear-powered submarines is significant not only for increasing Australia's deterrence capabilities, but also focussing Britain on the region, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.

  • IMF Chief Under Pressure, ECB Target, China Growth: Eco Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Happy Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:Kristalina Georgieva risks seeing her authority as head of the International Monetary Fund undermined just weeks before an annual meeting of global finance chiefs, after being accused of influencing a report in China’s favor when she worked at the World BankThe European

  • China's Shenzhou 12 Astronauts Land After 92 Days in Space

    A capsule carrying the crew members of China’s Shenzhou 12 back to earth landed successfully in Inner Mongolia, China, on Friday, September 17.China Aerospace Science and Technology posted this video showing the astronauts heading toward the landing site in Dongfeng in a parachute.The agency said Major General Nie Haisheng, Major General Liu Boming, and Senior Colonel Tang Hongbo were in “good condition,” and the mission was a “complete success.”The crew members were the first inhabitants of China’s Tiangong space station, spending a total of 92 days in space before their return home on Friday. Credit: China Aerospace Science and Technology via Storyful

  • 7 Best of Beauty Winners to Enjoy in the Comfort of Your Home

    The extra-soft microfiber fabric is made using the brand's nano weave process, which allows the material to absorb a sizeable amount of excess water from your hair in a shorter amount of time than other towels. Inside each of the five vials that come in this Saje Wellness Pocket Farmacy Mindful Edition is a roll-on essential oil blend.

  • China applies to join Pacific trade pact abandoned by Trump

    China has applied to join an 11-nation Asia-Pacific free trade group in an effort to increase its influence over international policies. Commerce Minister Wang Wentao submitted an application to the trade minister of New Zealand as a representative of the Comprehensive and Progress Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Commerce Ministry announced Thursday. The CPTPP originally was the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a group promoted by then-President Barack Obama as part of Washington’s increased emphasis on relations with Asia.

  • Virginia governor’s race is next up in national spotlight after California recall.

    The eyes of a polarized nation are about to turn to Virginia, as the commonwealth’s upcoming statewide elections — for control of the governor’s mansion and also the state legislature — will be used as an interpretive lens to predict where the country is headed politically.

  • Milley: Calls to China were 'perfectly' within scope of job

    The Joint Chiefs chair has been at the center of a firestorm amid reports of the calls he made.

  • Climate change: Should green campaigners put more pressure on China to slash emissions?

    UK activists have protested on the M25, but should they instead be picketing China's embassy?

  • China slows game approvals to enforce tough new rules - Bloomberg News

    The media watchdog is re-evaluating titles submitted for approval by game developers from Tencent Holdings Ltd to Netease Inc to make sure they comply with fresh curbs imposed in August, the report https://bloom.bg/3hEq8ix said. Tencent declined to comment on the report, and Netease did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Last month, China forbade more than three hours of video games a week for those younger than 18, a stringent rule aimed at halting a growing addiction to what it once called "spiritual opium".

  • A Million Kids, Forced Out of Schools — Not Due to COVID But Floods, Fires, Heat

    An elementary school burned to the ground as wildfires scorched Northern California. In New Jersey, a tornado destroyed a high school’s stadium. Floods from multiple hurricanes and historic storm systems damaged school buildings, paralyzed campuses and, in Louisiana, have forced 45 thousand students out of classrooms until October. Meanwhile, 20 schools in Columbus, Ohio had […]

  • U.S. faces backlash over new pact with U.K. and Australia involving nuclear submarines

    The U.S. and U.K. have angered some allies with a new security deal that offers Australia technology to produce nuclear-powered submarines to help counter China. CBS News Asia correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports for CBSN.

  • France recalls ambassador from Washington 'without delay' as Macron rages at Biden

    French President Emmanuel Macron recalled his country’s ambassador to the United States in a sharp rebuke of President Joe Biden’s unexpected decision to strike a nuclear submarine agreement with Australia that scuttled a preexisting French contract.

  • Unhinged Newsmax Host Cuts Off and Yells at Veteran for Mildly Criticizing Trump

    NewsmaxNewsmax host Grant Stinchfield absolutely lost his mind Wednesday night when a veteran helping Americans and Afghan allies flee Afghanistan offered the mildest of criticism of former President Donald Trump. Joe Saboe, an Iraq War veteran who recently founded the rescue organization Team America, appeared on Stinchfield’s eponymous Newsmax program to discuss his group’s efforts in assisting those looking to escape Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.The first few minutes of the inte

  • Budget overruns and culture clashes over long vacations plagued the $50 billion submarine deal France got booted from in favor of the US and UK

    France was only given a few hours' warning that it had lost a lucrative submarine contract with Australia. But the deal had problems for years before.

  • Ron DeSantis' 'Disastrous' COVID-19 Response Ripped In Viral 'Florida Is Vietnam' Video

    The Florida Republican's response to the pandemic is hammered in author Don Winslow's latest video, which has topped 1 million views.