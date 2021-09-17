China is furious over a new US-UK-Australia nuclear submarine deal that could counter Beijing's growing military might

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Loh
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zhao Lijian
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China April 8, 2020. He made scathing remarks against the US, UK, and Australia on Thursday. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

  • China excoriated the US, UK, and Australia for a nuclear submarine deal announced Wednesday.

  • The deal is seen as move to respond to China's growing military, although leaders never said that explicitly.

  • A Chinese spokesperson accused the three nations of having an "outdated Cold War zero-sum mentality."

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

China tore into the US, UK, and Australia for signing a defense technology deal that would help Australia form a nuclear-powered submarine fleet - a partnership that experts believe also serves as a response to Beijing's rapidly growing military might.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian called the deal "extremely irresponsible" and said the trio of nations "should abandon the outdated Cold War zero-sum mentality and narrow-minded geopolitical stability."

"Otherwise, they will only end up shooting themselves in the foot," he said at a press conference on Thursday.

Zhao highlighted Australia's use of nuclear power for its pending submarine fleet, calling into question if it really intends to keep to its status as a nuclear non-proliferation country.

"The nuclear submarine cooperation between the US, the UK and Australia has seriously undermined regional peace and stability, intensified the arms race and undermined international non-proliferation efforts," said Zhao. He also accused the US and UK of holding double standards with their stances on nuclear weapons.

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison has said the deal has nothing to do with acquiring nuclear weapons, and that Australia has no intention of doing so.

Morrison, US president Joe Biden, and UK prime minister Boris Johnson didn't mention China in their announcement of their deal on Wednesday.

But the security partnership, dubbed "AUKUS," is seen by analysts as a push to rein in Beijing's rapidly expanding military might. Two US officials familiar with the matter told Politico that countering China is an important subtext in the deal.

The West has been increasingly concerned by China's aggression in the South China Sea, where Beijing continues to augment its military presence in disputed waters and escalate tensions with its neighbors.

UK defense secretary Ben Wallace told the BBC that China is "embarking on one of the biggest military spends in history."

"It is growing its navy [and] air force at a huge rate. Obviously it is engaged in some disputed areas. Our partners in those regions want to be able to stand their own ground," Wallace said.

Australia and China have been locked in an ugly trade disagreement since last year, with the latter hiking up tariffs and accusing Australia of manipulating markets.

The recent security deal hasn't offended just China; France felt that it had been snubbed when the partnership upended a $35.5 billion contract it signed to help build Australian submarines.

"This brutal, unilateral, and unpredictable decision reminds me a lot of what Mr. Trump used to do," said French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NZ won't allow Australia's new submarines in its waters

    A new Indo-Pacific security partnership announced by U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, will see the United States and Britain provide Australia with the technology and capability to deploy nuclear-powered submarines.The Indo-Pacific deal is widely seen as a counter to China's growing influence in the region."I discussed the arrangement with Prime Minister Morrison last night," Ardern said at a news conference."I am pleased to see that the eye has been turned to our region from partners we work closely with. It's a contested region and there is a role that others can play in taking an interest in our region. But the lens we will look at this from will include stability," she said.However, Ardern said the nuclear-powered submarines would not be allowed in New Zealand waters under a 1984 nuclear-free zone policy."Certainly they couldn't come into our internal waters. No vessels that are partially or fully powered by nuclear energy is able to enter our internal borders," she said.Ardern said the new Indo-Pacific grouping does not change the security and intelligence ties of New Zealand, which is a member of the Five Eyes, a post-war intelligence grouping that also includes the United States, Britain, Australia and Canada."This is not a treaty level arrangement. It does not change our existing relationship including Five Eyes or our close partnership with Australia on defense matters," she said.Ardern, who is in her second term in office, has looked to focus on a more independent foreign policy that is not loyal to any major bloc.Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has said she was uncomfortable with expanding the role of the Five Eyes, drawing criticism from Western allies who said New Zealand was reluctant to criticize China due to its trade ties.China is New Zealand's largest trading partner.

  • Blinken Deletes Tweet Saying ‘We Stand with the People of Hong Kong’ in Favor of Milder Message

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reportedly deleted a tweet accusing Chinese leaders of weakening Hong Kong's long-term political and social stability and affirming the United States's commitment to "stand with the people of Hong Kong."

  • Australia to build eight nuclear-powered submarines under new Indo-Pacific security pact

    Australia will build eight nuclear-powered submarines under a new Indo-Pacific security partnership with the United States and Britain that analysts say will likely rile China, which will see the pact as an attempt to contain it. Australia will be only the second country after Britain in 1958 to be given access to U.S. nuclear technology to build nuclear-powered submarines. "Our world is becoming more complex, especially here in our region, the Indo-Pacific," said Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

  • As the US defense budget inches closer to $800 billion, critics say more money doesn't buy what the military really needs

    Progressives already compromised on Biden's budget, but to have Republicans tack on $24 billion is "just unacceptable," Rep. Ro Khanna told Insider.

  • The US Air Force's special operators are hustling to turn their biggest planes into flying boats

    Aircraft that can operate on land and sea create "even more complex dilemmas" for rivals, a US Air Force Special Operations Command official said.

  • Biden tells reconciliation bill holdouts they can either side with him or against the middle class

    President Joe Biden unveiled a negotiating strategy Thursday to galvanize support among Democratic holdouts for his multitrillion-dollar budget reconciliation proposal.

  • Chinese real estate company — whose ex-chairman is worth an estimated $11.2 billion — is accused of swindling investors

    The second-largest real estate developer in China, China Evergrande Group, is facing a massive liquidity crisis that has sparked anger among investors and homebuyers. Evergrande’s financial troubles: The company’s years of borrowing have resulted in a colossal debt, amounting to over more than $300 billion, and a struggle to pay overdue bills and multiple wealth management products, reported the Washington Post. Riding on China’s real estate boom, Evergrande made numerous acquisitions in the past decade.

  • ‘Shang-Chi’ May Be Banned From China for Perceived ‘Insults,’ Even as Some Chinese Viewers Praise It

    As the days stretch on without any word of a China release for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” there are increasingly slim odds that residents of the world’s largest film market will get to see Marvel’s first Asian superhero on the big screen. Those odds have grown slimmer still after jingoistic social […]

  • Budget overruns and culture clashes over long vacations plagued the $50 billion submarine deal France got booted from in favor of the US and UK

    France was only given a few hours' warning that it had lost a lucrative submarine contract with Australia. But the deal had problems for years before.

  • Australia: France's recall of ambassador over subs regretful

    Australia said Saturday it was noting with regret France’s recall of its ambassador over the surprise cancellation of a submarine contract in favor of a U.S. deal. France recalled its ambassadors to Australia and the United States on Friday in an unprecedented show of anger over a deal among the United States, Australia and Britain to provide Australia with a fleet of at least eight nuclear-power submarines.

  • France recalls ambassador to the U.S. 'for the first time ever'

    France recalls ambassador to the U.S. 'for the first time ever'

  • Right-Wing Activist Laura Loomer Has ‘Brutal’ Case of COVID After Claiming It’s No Worse Than Food Poisoning

    "Pray for me please," asks political media figure

  • Iran joins expanding Asian security body led by Moscow, Beijing

    The body, formed in the 2001 as a talking shop for Russia, China and ex-Soviet states in Central Asia, expanded four years ago to include India and Pakistan, with a view to playing a bigger role as counterweight to Western influence in the region. In a sign of its growing influence, the body's summit in Tajikistan was the first appearance abroad of Iran's new hardline president, Ebrahimi Raisi, since taking office in August. Raisi hailed the opportunity that membership would provide for Iran, as a country along China's "Belt and Road" route, to join important trade links across Eurasia.

  • Biden approval drops to lowest of presidency: Reuters/Ipsos poll

    Public approval of U.S. President Joe Biden has dropped to the lowest level of his presidency, with Americans appearing to be increasingly critical of his response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. The national poll, conducted Sept. 15-16, found that 44% of U.S. adults approved of Biden’s performance in office, while 50% disapproved and the rest were not sure. While most Americans support the kind of vaccine and mask requirements that Biden has ordered recently to slow the spread of the Delta variant, some Republicans have criticized what they consider to be an overreaction by the White House.

  • France Recalls Its Ambassadors to the U.S. and Australia to Protest Submarine Deal

    French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the decision was made by French President Emmanuel Macron.

  • Vanessa Hudgens' Latest Bikini Pic Is Getting Flooded With So Many ❤️s

    “SHE KILLS THE GAME."

  • UPDATE 2-After Australia arms deal flop, EU launches Indo-Pacific plan

    The European Union set out a formal strategy on Thursday to boost its presence in the Indo-Pacific and counter China's rising power, pledging to seek a trade deal with Taiwan and to deploy more ships to keep open sea routes. The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell insisted the strategy was also open to China, particularly in areas such as climate change, but diplomats told Reuters that deeper ties with India, Japan, Australia and Taiwan were aimed at limiting Beijing's power.

  • If You've Purchased Chicken in the Past Decade, You May Be Eligible for a Settlement

    Six major chicken producers have agreed to a $181 million payout over alleged price-fixing.

  • Hawaii's 'stairway to heaven' is set to be removed after reports of injuries and illegal trespassing

    The famous Haiku Stairs will likely be permanently dismantled after Honolulu City Council unanimously voted to remove them.

  • 3 Chinese astronauts have returned from a record-breaking visit to China's new space station

    China aims to launch another taikonaut crew in October, keeping the nation on track finish its new space station by the end of 2022.