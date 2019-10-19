China to further reduce tariffs and remove non-tariff barriers for foreign investors -Xinhua

SHANGHAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng vowed to further reduce tariffs and remove non-tariff barriers for global investors, official Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday.

Han welcomed multinational companies to invest more in China, saying the country will only open its door wider and wider, according to Xinhua.

Han made the remarks at a summit for multinational companies in China's eastern city of Qingdao, Xinhua said.

In a separate event on Saturday, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said China will work with the United States to address each other's core concerns on the basis of equality and mutual respect, and that stopping the trade war would be good for both sides and the world. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Tom Hogue)