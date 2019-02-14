China Futex Holdings Limited (HKG:8506) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll look at China Futex Holdings Limited (HKG:8506) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for China Futex Holdings:

0.24 = CN¥27m ÷ (CN¥185m – CN¥75m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, China Futex Holdings has an ROCE of 24%.

Does China Futex Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. China Futex Holdings’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 10% average in the Machinery industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, China Futex Holdings’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if China Futex Holdings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

China Futex Holdings’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

China Futex Holdings has total assets of CN¥185m and current liabilities of CN¥75m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 41% of its total assets. China Futex Holdings has a medium level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From China Futex Holdings’s ROCE

Still, it has a high ROCE, and may be an interesting prospect for further research. But note: China Futex Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).