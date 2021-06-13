China to G7 leaders: Days when world affairs are decided by a 'small group of countries are long gone'

Taylor Ardrey
·2 min read
G7
G7 leaders agreed on Sunday to raise their contributions to meet an overdue spending pledge of $100 billion a year to help poorer countries cut carbon emissions and cope with global warming, but campaigners said firm cash promises were missing. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

  • China said that the times of a "small" group of countries deciding world decisions are "long gone," Reuters reported.

  • The remarks came as G7 leaders met in London over the weekend.

  • A spokesperson for the China embassy in London added that "world affairs should be handled through consultation by all countries."

China said that the time of a "small" group of countries has authority over global decisions is "long gone," as a warning to Group of Seven leaders on Sunday.

"The days when global decisions were dictated by a small group of countries are long gone," a spokesperson for the China embassy in London told Reuters.

The spokesperson continued: "We always believe that countries, big or small, strong or weak, poor or rich, are equals, and that world affairs should be handled through consultation by all countries," according to the report.

The remarks follow after President Joe Biden and the other leaders of the G7 from Canada, Italy, Japan Germany, the United Kingdom, and France who convened in England over the weekend. They announced a multi-billion dollar infrastructure plan to challenge China's Belt and Road Initiative.

"Ganging up, pursuing bloc politics, and forming small cliques are unpopular and doomed to fail," Wang Wenbin, China's foreign ministry spokesperson previously said, as Insider Kevin Shalvey reported.

The G7 also discussed how to overcome the pandemic on a global scale and revamp their economies including calling "for a timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based WHO-convened Phase 2 COVID-19 Origins study including, as recommended by the experts' report, in China."

