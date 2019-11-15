Is China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd.'s (HKG:6881) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd.'s (HKG:6881) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. What is China Galaxy Securities's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 7.53. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 13.3%.
How Do I Calculate China Galaxy Securities's Price To Earnings Ratio?
The formula for P/E is:
Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)
Or for China Galaxy Securities:
P/E of 7.53 = HK$3.69 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ HK$0.49 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)
Is A High P/E Ratio Good?
A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.
How Does China Galaxy Securities's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?
The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that China Galaxy Securities has a lower P/E than the average (12.0) P/E for companies in the capital markets industry.
Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that China Galaxy Securities shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.
How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios
If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.
China Galaxy Securities's 80% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 7.0% a year, over 3 years.
Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet
It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.
Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.
How Does China Galaxy Securities's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?
With net cash of CN¥41b, China Galaxy Securities has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 50% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.
The Bottom Line On China Galaxy Securities's P/E Ratio
China Galaxy Securities has a P/E of 7.5. That's below the average in the HK market, which is 10.2. It grew its EPS nicely over the last year, and the healthy balance sheet implies there is more potential for growth. The relatively low P/E ratio implies the market is pessimistic.
When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.
You might be able to find a better buy than China Galaxy Securities.
