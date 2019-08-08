Is China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. (HKG:6881) Potentially Undervalued?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. (HKG:6881). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the SEHK over the last few months, increasing to HK$5.16 at one point, and dropping to the lows of HK$3.74. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether China Galaxy Securities's current trading price of HK$3.74 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at China Galaxy Securities’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is China Galaxy Securities worth?

Good news, investors! China Galaxy Securities is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is HK$4.71, but it is currently trading at HK$3.74 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, China Galaxy Securities’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of China Galaxy Securities look like?

SEHK:6881 Past and Future Earnings, August 8th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 77% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for China Galaxy Securities. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since 6881 is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 6881 for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy 6881. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on China Galaxy Securities.