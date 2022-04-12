China gaming firms toe the line, paving the way to end licence freeze

FILE PHOTO: People play online games on computers at an internet cafe in Beijing
Josh Ye
·4 min read

By Josh Ye

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China lifted a nine-month freeze on gaming licences after companies, including industry leader Tencent, made major adjustments to their business practices and due to the ban's economic fallout, industry sources and analysts said.

The watchdog of the $47 billion video games market, the world's largest, stopped issuing publishing licenses, which are key to monetising games, in August following a crackdown that curbed game-playing time for minors. That freeze was lifted on Monday when 45 games were granted licences.

Sources and analysts said while the timing of the relaxation was unexpected, companies had bent over backwards after facing heavy criticism from authorities for being non-compliant.

"Regulations this time around are certainly the strictest they have been," said Chenyu Cui, senior analyst at research firm Omdia, "Every company is scared of falling out of compliance."

A source at a game studio of which Tencent Holdings is a major shareholder said it was requested by Tencent to remove English words from its game, avoid the colour red and scrap wordings such as “headshots” or “death” to be compliant.

And the studio also delayed the title's international launch fearing that it could been seen as circumventing Chinese rules, the source said, declining to be named because he is not authorised to speak to media.

During a similar freeze on licences in 2018, some projects opted to release their games – including Tencent’s Bladed Fury and Iris.Fall - overseas, while waiting for the domestic situation to be resolved.

Tencent declined to comment.

China's regulators have also been proactive in ensuring compliance in a sector state media once called "spiritual opium".

Two sources said that during the suspension companies were still able to submit games for approval and received regular feedback on changes needed on their content or monetisation features.

In September, a state-backed gaming association organised a training programme for developers at which it emphasised that games had to highlight "a correct set of values" and could not contain any violent or religious elements, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Daniel Ahmad, senior analyst at Niko Partners, said that over 5,000 game companies were now connected to the national anti-addiction system, numerous firms have made changes to in-game content and non-compliant ones have been investigated and fined by the relevant regulators.

"Concerns have been adequately addressed," he said.

Tencent, smaller peer NetEase and over 200 other firms pledged in September to self-regulate to combat gaming addiction.

ECONOMIC HIT

While companies were getting their house in order, the worsening economic impact of the gaming crackdown could no longer be ignored by Beijing.

During the licence freeze, about 14,000 video gaming-related firms – including those involved in merchandising, advertising and publishing - shut, according to business registry firm Tianyancha.

Some highly anticipated projects have also been spiked, such as Lilith Games’ Eden Apocalypse. A representative said this was due to a change in the business's direction.

Three gaming industry sources said many projects have been hit by a hiring freeze as they are under pressure to cut their size and budget.

Tencent, a big employer of fresh graduates, said during its results its hiring pace would slow, and Reuters has reported that it and other peers plan to cut jobs.

"They are doing this to protect jobs," one industry executive told Reuters, referring to the lifting of the freeze and declining to be named as he was not permitted to speak to the media.

The game industry's regulator, National Press and Public Administration, did not respond to a request for comment.

LOOKING OVERSEAS

Chinese gaming shares soared on Tuesday after the regulatory relaxation, with some analysts saying it showed the government's commitment to the sector.

But some were also cautious, pointing out that only 45 games were approved this time, versus the 80 to 90 usually greenlighted once a month prior to the freeze.

And the landscape has changed completely, prompting some to diversify or to consider leaving the Chinese market altogether.

Small gaming firms in China are considering pivoting towards blockchain gaming in the West, even though it could mean abandoning the China market since Beijing bans unapproved cryptocurrencies, said Greg Pilarowski, head of law firm Pillar Legal.

"The current environment in China is very challenging for gaming companies," Pilarowski said. "So a lot of folks are asking how they could get into blockchain games… because crypto and blockchain have been very profitable for many people in the US."

(Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Brenda Goh and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • Ready to slim down? Save big on Nutrisystem's popular 20-day weight loss program—but only for today

    Enjoy perfectly portioned frozen meals you just heat and eat. It's that simple!

  • Kyiv Mayor Klitschko and His Brother Wladimir Use Bond Forged as Fighters to Defend Ukraine

    “My brother supports me very much,” Vitali Klitschko said in a recent interview of his fellow former heavyweight champion brother, Wladimir Klitschko

  • 'The balloon will eventually burst': Poland struggles under weight of Ukrainian refugee crisis

    Many Poles are welcoming Ukrainian families into their homes, gathering donations and volunteering. But can Poland withstand this level of migration?

  • Former Peoria Heights educator fought to keep district from being 'swallowed up by Peoria'

    Roger Bergia had been employed by the district as a teacher from 1960-1965, later rising to hold the top job until 2012.

  • Illinois State's attorney: People Adam Lopez defrauded being 'revictimized' by IDOC actions

    Sangamon County state's attorney Dan Wright said those defrauded by ex-school board president Adam Lopez are 'revictimized' by IDOC moves.

  • 'Only bones left' -Ukrainians recount attacks

    STORY: Russian forces continued shelling targets in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, as Washington said it would meet Kyiv's request for more military aid by providing "the weapons it needs" to defend itself against Russia.Russia has so far failed to take any major cities, but Ukraine says Russia has been gathering its forces in the east for a major assault and has urged people to flee.Since Russia invaded, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has pressed Western powers for military hardware and support, and to punish Moscow with tough sanctions.U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told ABC News Sunday, (quote) "We're going to get Ukraine the weapons it needs to beat back the Russians, to stop them from taking more cities and towns." Mounting civilian casualties have triggered widespread international condemnation and new sanctions.Russia calls its attack on Ukraine a “special military operation,” and denies its soldiers have targeted civilians.But a grave with at least two civilian bodies has been found in a village near Kyiv, a Ukrainian official said on Sunday -- the latest such reported discovery since the Russian withdrawal from areas north of the capital. Ludmila Zabaluk, head of the Dmytriv Village Department said dozens of civilian bodies were found in the area. “There were more than 50 dead people. They shot them from close distance. There’s a car where a 17-year-old child was burned, only bones left. A woman had half her head blown off. A bit farther, a man lying near his car was burned alive.” Villagers in the Chernihiv region recalled surviving weeks of shelling by Russian forces from the cellars of their homes.NATALIA TITOVA: “The shelling went through our house. My husband, children, and my daughter-in-law were all in the basement. We all ran out of the basement and started running in different directions, to the road. All the while they were shooting at the neighbours’ houses.”Sullivan said on Sunday he expected Russia's newly appointed general overseeing Ukraine, Aleksandr Dvornikov, to authorize more brutality against Ukrainian civilians.

  • Nikki Bella Jokes Brie Bella Upstaged Her With Gwen Stefani-Inspired Outfit At Kids' Choice Awards

    Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are all about throwing it back! The twins tell Access Hollywood at the 2022 Kids' Choice Awards how fun it is to celebrate Nickelodeon now, after growing up watching the channel as kids. The "Total Bellas" stars also dish on their epic '90s-inspired outfits and paying subtle homage to Gwen Stefani. And, they bust out their fave retro dance moves!

  • The Chinese Gaming Industry Is About To Start Moving Again After Devastating Nine-Month Freeze

    After a nine-month hiatus that put the Chinese games industry on edge, China’s culture regulators have finally started issuing new approvals for domestic games so they can be published within the country.

  • Man walks 1 year after being paralyzed in bicycle crash

    Cory Moses, of Brooklyn, was on his way to meet his then-partner on Oct. 25, 2020, when he said someone in a parked car opened a car door into him, sending him flying into the street, where he was hit by another car. "He understood early on that with the right mindset and the right people around you, there was little that could stop him," Riccobono said of Moses.

  • Israeli officer kills Palestinian man who stabbed him

    An Israeli police officer shot and killed a Palestinian man who stabbed him in southern Israel early on Tuesday, police said, the latest in a series of deadly incidents during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Police did not identify the Palestinian man, but said he was was from Hebron in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli army, meanwhile, confirmed carrying out multiple raids across the West Bank, saying it had arrested 20 suspects.

  • Nvidia stock drops after Baird downgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick discusses Nvidia’s stock dip after Baird downgraded the chip maker's shares.

  • U.S. inflation rate leaps to 8.5%, CPI shows, as higher gas prices slam consumers

    The rate of U.S. inflation shot up to 8.5% in March for the first time in more than four decades and showed little sign of easing up, explaining the new-found urgency at the Federal Reserve to quickly undo its easy-money strategy.

  • The Lectric XP Lite is a folding e-bike with a low price

    Lectric has launched the XP Lite, an $800 e-bike with 40 miles of range and 20 MPH top speed.

  • 2023 Nissan Leaf debuts a mild refresh at NY Auto Show

    The 2023 Nissan Leaf is getting slightly revised looks, a slimmed-down trim structure and no real mechanical changes.

  • Who owns the moon? A space lawyer answers

    Edwin E. 'Buzz' Aldrin Jr. poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag deployed on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969. Neil A. Armstrong/NASA/AP PhotoMost likely, this is the best-known picture of a flag ever taken: Buzz Aldrin standing next to the first U.S. flag planted on the Moon. For those who knew their world history, it also rang some alarm bells. Only less than a century ago, back on Earth, planting a national flag in another part of the world still amounted to claimi

  • Oil and gas flowing from Permian Basin on heels of COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine conflict

    Demand for U.S. oil fluctuated upward in recent months amid recovering demand as COVID-19 appeared to subside and escalating tensions overseas.

  • Summer Walker Drops BTS Video From ‘No Love (Extended Version)’

    Summer released the BTS video on her 26th birthday.

  • CNN correspondent in Shanghai said authorities taped up his door to ensure he abided by the city's Covid lockdown regulations

    "If you thought Wuhan 2020 was bad, welcome to Shanghai 2022," said CNN's David Culver, who's living in Shanghai.

  • The Talk - Mark Wahlberg on Shooting 'Father Stu' While His Mother Passed; Dealing with 'depression'

    Mark Wahlberg opens up how about his mother's passing while shooting his latest film "Father Stu". It was one of those things where she was not well, and I knew that you know, her time was limited. So I was kind of going back and forth between and found out literally on the set that she had finally passed. I've always kind of used all my real-life experience, the good stuff, the bad stuff, to draw on, and trying to play the roles in the most authentic and believable ways. But with that particular scene, there's a moment in the church and Im kind of asking why, and that was right after I found out, so ya, I kind of always go there anyway...I want to spend so much more time celebrating and remembering all the good times and all the good that she did as opposed to the suffering...she, also like Stu, she dealt with it with such grace and dignity and it really kind of helped us to deal with it happening. Host Amanda Kloots asks if doing this role made him stronger in his faith. Watch Mark Wahlberg's full interview on "The Talk" on Friday, April 15 at 1PM PT/2pm ET on CBS.

  • This Millennial Boss Shared What It's Like To Have Only Gen Z Employees, And Honestly, It Sounds Awesome

    "It's a Gen Z world, I'm just their millennial boss."View Entire Post ›