China’s Gas Prices Surge to Record as World Grapples with Shortage

(Bloomberg) -- China’s domestic liquefied natural gas price surged to a record on frigid temperatures, a scenario that may spur its importers to snap up cargoes from the spot market and further tighten global supplies.

The national average price for the fuel, carried by trucks to factories or vehicle refueling stations, rallied nearly 80% in the last month to a record 8,114 yuan per ton (about $27.5 per million British thermal units) on Tuesday, according to the Shanghai Petroleum & Natural Gas Exchange. Temperatures in Beijing were below the seasonal average from Feb. 12-22 and are forecast to remain frigid through Thursday, according to the latest Global Forecast System model.

Domestic LNG prices are free-floating, unlike government-regulated pipeline gas, and help to indicate changes to supply and demand in the world’s largest importer. China, the world’s biggest importer of LNG, may be spurred to procure spot cargoes from the international market as the country’s domestic LNG rate is now at a premium over the North Asia benchmark.

Colder weather has depleted inventories across northern parts of the country, and any move by China to snatch up LNG cargoes from the spot market will further tighten global supplies and boost competition with neighboring importers. Importing countries are already scrambling for LNG as Europe grapples with low inventories and fears that Ukraine tension may disrupt Russian supply.

Cold waves have moved from the north to the south this week, bringing snowfall or heavy rain to southern China. Temperatures will remain low through Thursday in southern China, according to a forecast by the China Meteorological Administration.

The Tianjin LNG import terminal, located close to northern China, has curbed trucked deliveries of the fuel to prioritize supplies for heating. Some places in Xinjiang have already cut supply to the industrial and transport sectors to secure gas for residential use.

